TNTET Syllabus 2025: Download Paper 1 and 2 Syllabus PDF

TNTET syllabus 2025 form the crucial part of the candidate’s preparation for the exam. TNTET syllabus consists of Paper 1 and Paper 2. Candidates who wish to teach the students of classes 1 to 5 need to take TNTET Paper 1 while those who intend to teach the students of classes 5 to 8 need to take TNTET Paper 2. In this post, candidates can check out the latest TNTET syllabus and also download the PDF for effective exam preparation. 

Download TNTET syllabus 2025 PDF here

TNTET Syllabus 2025 

The TNTET syllabus 2025 is prescribed by the Teachers Recruitment Board (TRB), Tamil Nadu There are two papers for the TNTET exam, Paper 1 and Paper 2. Both papers differ from each other. Hence, candidates must know the topics from each of the papers. 

TNTET paper 1 syllabus is for those who wish to teach students from classes 1 to 5 while Paper 2 syllabus is for those who wish to teach the students in classes 6 to 8. Here, you will find the latest TNTET syllabus for paper 1 and 2 and also download the latest PDF. 

Latest: TNTET Application Form

TNTET Syllabus 2025 Highlights

Have a look at the overview of the syllabus below in terms of the TNTET exam pattern:

Particulars

Paper 1 Exam Pattern

Paper 2 Exam Pattern

Number of subjects/sections

5

4

Names of subjects
  • Child Development and Pedagogy
  • Language-I (Tamil/Telugu/Malayalam/Kannada/Urdu)
  • Language-II (English)
  • Mathematics
  • Environmental Studies
  • Child Development and Pedagogy
  • Language-I (Tamil/Telugu/Malayalam/Kannada/Urdu)
  • Language-II (English)
  • Mathematics and Science or Social Studies

Language of paper

Tamil and English

Tamil and English

Questions in exam

Based on topics prescribed in syllabus for Classes 1 to 5

Based on topics prescribed in syllabus for Classes 6 to 8

Difficulty level of questions in exam

Class 12 level

Class 12 level

TNTET Syllabus PDF Download [Latest] 

Below we have shared the direct link to download the latest TNTET syllabus PDF for Paper 1 and Paper 2. By downloading the syllabus PDF, one can save it and refer ti for future uses. 

TNTET Paper 1 Syllabus PDF Download 

Click Here

TNTET Paper 2 Syllabus PDF Download 

Click Here

TNTET Syllabus 2025 for Paper 1 and Paper 2 

The Tamil Nadu Teacher Eligibility Test Syllabus 2025 (TN TET ) has been released by the exam conducting body which is the Teacher Recruitment Board, Tamil Nadu (TN TRB). The TNTET syllabus consists of Paper 1 and Paper 2. The TN TET Paper 1 is for those who wish to teach the students of classes 1 to 5th and Paper 2 is for those who wish to teach the students of classes 6th to 8th. Below we have shared the detailed TNTET syllabus for Paper 1 and Paper 2.

TNTET Syllabus 2025 for Paper 1 

The TNTET Paper 1 syllabus consists of topics from units that include Child Development and Pedagogy, Language-I, Language-II, Mathematics and Environmental Studies. The list of topics that are covered under TNTET Paper 1 syllabus is tabulated below. 

Subject

Topics / Units

Child Development & Pedagogy (Age Group 6–11 Years)

Part A – Child Development

• Unit I – Physical and Cognitive Development

• Unit II – Social and Emotional Development

• Unit III – Physical & Intellectual Development (6–10 Years)

• Unit IV – Social & Emotional Development (6–10 Years)

• Unit V – Moral Development (6–10 Years)

Part B – Learning

• Unit I – Learning

• Unit II – Types, Levels, and Approaches to Learning

• Unit III – Concepts and Constructs

• Unit IV – Factors Influencing Learning

• Unit V – Constructivist Approach to Learning

• Unit VI – Learning and Knowledge

Language I

• Language Comprehension

• Speaking Skills

• Reading Skills

• Vocabulary Development

• Language Functions

Language II

• Language Comprehension

• Speaking Skills

• Reading Skills

• Vocabulary Development

• Language Functions

Mathematics

• Number System

• Arithmetic

• Geometry

• Algebra

Environmental Studies & Science

• Family and Friends

• Food

• Shelter

• Water

• Travel

• Plants

TNTET Syllabus 2025 for Paper 2 

The TNTET Paper 2 tests a candidate's knowledge in Child Development and Pedagogy and Mathematics & Science / Social Studies & Social Science, Language I & II. The list of topics which are covered in the TNTET syllabus are as follows: 

Subject

Units / Topics

Child Development & Pedagogy (Age Group 11–14)

Unit I: Nature of Educational Psychology

Unit II: Human Growth and Development

Unit III: Cognitive Development

Unit IV: Social, Emotional & Moral Development

Unit V: Learning

Unit VI: Intelligence & Creativity

Unit VII: Motivation & Group Dynamics

Unit VIII: Personality & Assessment

Unit IX: Mental Health & Hygiene

Unit X: Guidance & Counselling

Language I

Language Comprehension

Speaking

Reading

Vocabulary

Language Functions

Language II

Language Comprehension

Speaking

Reading

Vocabulary

Language Functions

Mathematics & Science

Number System

Measurements

Algebra

Life Science

Geometry

Practical Geometry

Social Science

History

Geography

Civics

Economics

