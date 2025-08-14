TNTET Syllabus 2025: Download Paper 1 and 2 Syllabus PDF

TNTET syllabus 2025 form the crucial part of the candidate’s preparation for the exam. TNTET syllabus consists of Paper 1 and Paper 2. Candidates who wish to teach the students of classes 1 to 5 need to take TNTET Paper 1 while those who intend to teach the students of classes 5 to 8 need to take TNTET Paper 2. In this post, candidates can check out the latest TNTET syllabus and also download the PDF for effective exam preparation.
TNTET Syllabus 2025
The TNTET syllabus 2025 is prescribed by the Teachers Recruitment Board (TRB), Tamil Nadu There are two papers for the TNTET exam, Paper 1 and Paper 2. Both papers differ from each other. Hence, candidates must know the topics from each of the papers.
TNTET paper 1 syllabus is for those who wish to teach students from classes 1 to 5 while Paper 2 syllabus is for those who wish to teach the students in classes 6 to 8. Here, you will find the latest TNTET syllabus for paper 1 and 2 and also download the latest PDF.
TNTET Syllabus 2025 Highlights
Have a look at the overview of the syllabus below in terms of the TNTET exam pattern:
|
Particulars
|
Paper 1 Exam Pattern
|
Paper 2 Exam Pattern
|
Number of subjects/sections
|
5
|
4
|
Names of subjects
|
- Child Development and Pedagogy
- Language-I (Tamil/Telugu/Malayalam/Kannada/Urdu)
- Language-II (English)
- Mathematics
- Environmental Studies
|
- Child Development and Pedagogy
- Language-I (Tamil/Telugu/Malayalam/Kannada/Urdu)
- Language-II (English)
- Mathematics and Science or Social Studies
|
Language of paper
|
Tamil and English
|
Tamil and English
|
Questions in exam
|
Based on topics prescribed in syllabus for Classes 1 to 5
|
Based on topics prescribed in syllabus for Classes 6 to 8
|
Difficulty level of questions in exam
|
Class 12 level
|
Class 12 level
TNTET Syllabus PDF Download [Latest]
Below we have shared the direct link to download the latest TNTET syllabus PDF for Paper 1 and Paper 2. By downloading the syllabus PDF, one can save it and refer ti for future uses.
|
TNTET Paper 1 Syllabus PDF Download
|
Click Here
|
TNTET Paper 2 Syllabus PDF Download
|
Click Here
TNTET Syllabus 2025 for Paper 1 and Paper 2
The Tamil Nadu Teacher Eligibility Test Syllabus 2025 (TN TET ) has been released by the exam conducting body which is the Teacher Recruitment Board, Tamil Nadu (TN TRB). The TNTET syllabus consists of Paper 1 and Paper 2. The TN TET Paper 1 is for those who wish to teach the students of classes 1 to 5th and Paper 2 is for those who wish to teach the students of classes 6th to 8th. Below we have shared the detailed TNTET syllabus for Paper 1 and Paper 2.
TNTET Syllabus 2025 for Paper 1
The TNTET Paper 1 syllabus consists of topics from units that include Child Development and Pedagogy, Language-I, Language-II, Mathematics and Environmental Studies. The list of topics that are covered under TNTET Paper 1 syllabus is tabulated below.
|
Subject
|
Topics / Units
|
Child Development & Pedagogy (Age Group 6–11 Years)
|
Part A – Child Development
• Unit I – Physical and Cognitive Development
• Unit II – Social and Emotional Development
• Unit III – Physical & Intellectual Development (6–10 Years)
• Unit IV – Social & Emotional Development (6–10 Years)
• Unit V – Moral Development (6–10 Years)
Part B – Learning
• Unit I – Learning
• Unit II – Types, Levels, and Approaches to Learning
• Unit III – Concepts and Constructs
• Unit IV – Factors Influencing Learning
• Unit V – Constructivist Approach to Learning
• Unit VI – Learning and Knowledge
|
Language I
|
• Language Comprehension
• Speaking Skills
• Reading Skills
• Vocabulary Development
• Language Functions
|
Language II
|
• Language Comprehension
• Speaking Skills
• Reading Skills
• Vocabulary Development
• Language Functions
|
Mathematics
|
• Number System
• Arithmetic
• Geometry
• Algebra
|
Environmental Studies & Science
|
• Family and Friends
• Food
• Shelter
• Water
• Travel
• Plants
TNTET Syllabus 2025 for Paper 2
The TNTET Paper 2 tests a candidate's knowledge in Child Development and Pedagogy and Mathematics & Science / Social Studies & Social Science, Language I & II. The list of topics which are covered in the TNTET syllabus are as follows:
|
Subject
|
Units / Topics
|
Child Development & Pedagogy (Age Group 11–14)
|
Unit I: Nature of Educational Psychology
Unit II: Human Growth and Development
Unit III: Cognitive Development
Unit IV: Social, Emotional & Moral Development
Unit V: Learning
Unit VI: Intelligence & Creativity
Unit VII: Motivation & Group Dynamics
Unit VIII: Personality & Assessment
Unit IX: Mental Health & Hygiene
Unit X: Guidance & Counselling
|
Language I
|
Language Comprehension
Speaking
Reading
Vocabulary
Language Functions
|
Language II
|
Language Comprehension
Speaking
Reading
Vocabulary
Language Functions
|
Mathematics & Science
|
Number System
Measurements
Algebra
Life Science
Geometry
Practical Geometry
|
Social Science
|
History
Geography
Civics
Economics
