The CBSE publishes the CTET Cut off marks for each category of candidates. The cut off marks is the qualifying marks that varies for SC, ST, OBC and General category of candidates. Candidates who secure the cut off marks are eligible to get the CTET certificate. The CTET certificate is valid for a lifetime, that allows one to apply for teaching jobs in various schools that accept the CTET certificate. Gather further details on CBSE CTET cut passing marks/qualifying marks category-wise on this page.
CTET Cut off 2025
The CBSE CTET Cut off 2025 is released along with the CTET result. The CTET cut off marks is the minimum marks that one needs to obtain in the written test. Candidates must take a note that the CTET exam is qualifying in nature and those who obtain the cut off marks are eligible to receive the CTET exam certificate.
The CTET cut off 2025 will be declared by CBSE along with the CTET result for over lakhs of candidates who appeared for the exam. The candidates who will qualify the exam will be deemed as qualified to apply for central and state level teaching exam. Candidates can check the CTET last year's cut off marks from here for General and reserved category candidates. Get more information on CTET cut off marks, its release date and more information here.
CTET July Cut off 2025 Release Date
The CBSE CTET result will be announced after the declaration of the answer key along with the result. Check the following table to know the important dates related to the CTET exam.
CTET Cut Off Marks for Female
The CTET cut off marks for female is same as the male candidates. There is no exemption in the CTET qualifying marks for female candidates. This means that a female from the general category needs to score 90 out of 150 marks. On the other hand, a female from OBC, SC, or ST category must score 82 out of 150.
CTET Cut Off 2025 Category Wise
CTET passing marks is the least marks that a candidate has to obtain the CTET exam. The passing marks for CTET vary as per the category of the candidate and is also the qualifying marks. The candidates who manage to score the passing marks in the CTET exam will receive the CTET certificate that is valid for a lifetime
What is CTET Qualifying Marks for OBC, SC, ST Qualifying/Passing Marks?
The CTET qualifying marks has been fixed by the CBSE. The qualifying marks for the CTET exam vary for the reserved and unreserved categories of candidates. The CBSE at any discretion is liable to change the CTET passing marks or qualifying marks. However, this has not been done in the last few years, therefore, it is unlikely that there will be any change in the CTET qualifying marks 2025.
The CTET qualifying marks is notified by the CBSE along with the CTET notification. Candidates are considered qualified in the CTET exam if they have secured more than 60% in the written test for the General category. Whereas, the CTET qualifying marks for the reserved category is 55%. The CTET exam is held for 150 marks each for Paper 1 and 2. Candidates who obtain the qualifying marks in the CTET exam are awarded a certificate that is valid for a lifetime. Check the category-wise CTET qualifying marks in the table below.
|
CTET Qualifying Marks
|
Category of the candidate
|
Minimum Qualifying Marks (Out of 150)
|
Minimum Qualiying Percentage (in %)
|
General
|
90
|
60
|
Scheduled Caste (SC)/Scheduled Tribe (ST)/ Other Backward Class (OBC)/ PwD
|
82
|
55
CTET Qualifying Marks 2025 for Paper 1 and Paper 2
The CTET qualifying marks remain the same for CTET Paper 1 and 2. There is no negative marking in the CTET exam. The minimum qualifying marks for the general category are 90 out of 150 (60%) and for OBC/SC/ST it is 82 out of 150 (55%).
What After the declaration of CTET Result?
After the release of the CTET result, the candidates who have scored more than the qualifying marks are issued the CTET certificate which is valid for a lifetime. By having the CTET certificate validity, such candidates can apply for the post of teacher in government or private schools of the country as per the vacancy released by the educational institution.
CTET Previous Year Cut off
Candidates can check the CTET previous year cut off marks that has been given here. The CTET previous year cut off for 2021, 2019, 2018, 2017 is given below in the table.
CTET 2021 Cut off January Session
Check below the cutoff for CTET 2021 for the January Session.
|
Category
|
CTET Cut off 2021
|
OBC
|
85
|
SC
|
80
|
General
|
87
|
ST
|
80
CTET 2019 Cut Off December Session
Check out the CTET 2019 cutoff for the December session below.
|
Category
|
CTET Cut Off 2019
|
General
|
87
|
OBC
|
85
|
SC
|
80
|
ST
|
80
CTET Cut Off 2019 July Session
Check out the CTET 2019 cutoff for the July session below.
|
Category
|
CTET Cut Off 2019
|
General
|
90
|
OBC
|
82.5
|
SC
|
82.5
|
ST
|
82.5
CTET Cut Off 2018
|
Category
|
CTET Cut Off 2018
|
General
|
90
|
OBC
|
85
|
SC
|
80
|
ST
|
80
CTET Cut Off 2017
|
Category
|
CTET Cut Off 2017
|
General
|
87
|
OBC
|
85
|
SC
|
80
|
ST
|
80
How many candidates qualify CTET Exam?
More than 25 lakh candidates apply for CTET exam every year. However, very few candidates manage to qualify the exam. The CTET exam qualifiers for CTET 2022 exam for paper 1 and paper 2 is given below in the table.
|CTET Paper 1 Result Analysis 2022
|
CTET
|
Registered
|
Appeared
|
Qualified
|
CTET 2022 Paper 1
|
17,04,282
|
14,22,959
|
5,79,844
|
CTET 2022 Paper 2
|
15,38,464
|
12,76,071
|
37,60,25
Also read: