HTET 2025: Admit Card (Out), Exam Date Out, Syllabus, Pattern

HTET or Haryana Teaching Eligibility Test is annually administered by the Board of School Education, Haryana (BSEH). HTET is a teaching exam for level 1, 2, 3. The levels include the Primary Teacher (PRT), Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT), and Post Graduate Teacher (PGT) posts. The exam is conducted to determine the eligibility of candidates for PRT/ TGT/ PGT teachers in schools run by the Haryana State Government. Those who qualify the test receive the TET certificate, which is now valid for a lifetime. The HTET exam date has been released by the officials. The exam is scheduled for July 2025. The admit card is expected to be released anytime soon in by 20th July 2025.
HTET 2025 Exam Latest Updates
HTET exam date 2025 has been released by the Board. The exam will be held on 26 and 27 July 2025. The candidates will be able to download the hall ticket online 5 to 10 days before the exam date.
The HTET 2025 apply online date is closed now. The Board of School Education, Haryana (BSEH) released the HTET 2025 notification PDF on its official website. However, the last date to apply online for the HTET 2025 exam was extended to 15th November 2025. The date to make corrections in it was on 16th & 17th November 2025.
The HTET notification informs you of the details regarding the eligibility, exam date, apply online date, etc. Candidates keen on applying for the exam can do so from 4th November onwards. The apply online link will be deactivated on 15th November.
BSEH conducts the HTET exam each year for those who are keen on becoming teachers in government schools and private schools of Haryana. The HTET exam is held for PRT, TGT and PGT posts. The BSEH has announced the HTET exam date 2025. As per the official notice, HTET 2025 is scheduled to be conducted on 7th and 8th December 2025. Get further information on HTET 2025 exam on this page.
HTET Exam Centre 2025
BSEH has released the HTET exam centre 2025 along with the exam date. The exam will be held in all the CBSE affiliated schools, government model culture schools, universities, colleges, and technical institutes located at the district headquarters and in the sub-divisions of Tosham, Mahendragarh, and Bahadurgarh across the state.
The Board has asked the principals and headmasters of CBSE schools, universities, colleges, and technical education institutes to email their online consent for the use of the building to the board office at ascond@bsch.org within a week.
HTET 2025 Exam Highlights
Have a look at the highlights of the HTET 2025 exam below.
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Exam Name
|
HTET (Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test)
|
Conducting Body
|
Board of Secondary Education Haryana (BSEH)
|
Exam Level
|
State-level
|
Exam Mode
|
Offline
|
No. of Papers and Total Marks
|
- Level 1- PRT: 150 marks
- Level 2- TGT: 150 marks
- Level 3- PGT: 150 marks
|
Total Questions
|
150 MCQs in each paper
|
Marking Scheme
|
- +1 for each correct answer
- No negative marking for incorrect answer
|
Language/Medium of Exam
|
English and Hindi
|
Exam Duration
|
Two and a half hours
|
Exam Purpose
|
To determine the eligibility of Primary teachers (PRT), Trained Graduate Teachers (TGT) and Post Graduate Teachers (TGT) in Haryana schools
|
Exam Helpdesk No.
|
1800-180-4171
|
Exam Website
|
https://bseh.org.in
HTET Exam Date 2025
The HTET 2025 application form apply online link was active from 4th to 15th November 2025. The date to make corrections in the form was available from 16th to 17th November 2025. The exam will be held on 26 and 27 July 2025. Check the table below for details.
|
Particulars
|
Dates
|
HTET 2025 Online Application Start Date
|4th November 2024
|
Last Date to Apply
|15th November 2024 (Extended)
|
HTET Form 2025 Correction Window
|
16th & 17th November 2024
|
Admit Card Release
|
July 2025
|
HTET Exam Date 2025
|26 and 27 July 2025
HTET Admit Card 2025
The BSEH will issue the HTET admit card 2025 on its website few days before the exam date. Once released, candidates will be able to download it online by logging in with their login credentials.
HTET 2025 Notification PDF
The HTET notification PDF has been released by BSEH on its website which is bseh.org.in/home. A direct link to download the notification PDF is also given below here.
Download HTET 2025 Notification PDF
HTET Eligibility Criteria 2025
The candidates who wish to qualify this state level teaching exam for Haryana state need to first meet the HTET eligibility criteria which consist of age limit, and educational qualification. The candidates should possess the following given criteria:
|
HTET Level
|
Educational Qualification
|
Age Limit
|
Level 1 (PRT)
|
Class 12 pass with at least 50% marks and Diploma in Elementary Education (D.EI.Ed)
|
Candidates aged 18 to 38 years can apply for HTET 2025
|
Level 2 (TGT)
|
Bachelor’s Degree with D.EI.Ed or B.Ed
|
Candidates aged 18 to 38 years can apply for HTET 2025
|
Level 3 (PGT)
|
Master’s Degree along with B.Ed
|
Candidates aged 18 to 38 years can apply for HTET 2025
HTET Application Form 2025: Steps to Apply Online
The Haryana TET application form 2025 can be filled out only in online mode. The candidates need to fill out the forms, upload the required documents and pay the required amount of application fee as per their categories. Given below is the detailed HTET application form fill up procedure.
Step 1: Fill out the HTET Registration 2025 Form
- Visit the official website of BSEH which is bseh.org.in.
- On the homepage, click on the link to register for HTET exam 2025. However, users need to first select their exam level - TGT/PGT/PRT
- Once selected, click on 'online application' link
- Now, fill the required details in order to complete the registration process
- Once the registration is done, candidates will receive their registration number and password on their registered e-mail ID.
Step 2: Upload the Asked Documents
Once the form fill up for HTET has been done, the candidates have to upload the necessary documents including their scanned photo, thumb impression and signature in the specified format. The dimensions of the documents to be uploaded are as follows:
|
Document List
|
Size
|
Signature of the candidate
|
10 to 20 KB
|
Photo of the candidate
|
20 to 50 KB
|
Thumb Impression of the candidate
|
10 to 30 KB
Step 3: Complete the HTET Application by Paying the Fee
After all the above given steps have been done, the candidates are required to pay the application fee as per their categories. The fee can be made using online mode.
HTET Application Fee 2025
The fee for HTET 2025 exam differs as per the category of the candidate and level for which one applies for. No changes have been made in the application fee for HTET December exam 2025. Check the table below to know the HTET application fee.
|Category
|For One Level
|For Two Levels
|For Three Levels
|SC and PH Candidates of Haryana Domicile
|Rs. 500/-
|Rs. 900/-
|Rs. 1200/-
|All Candidates except SC and PH of Haryana Domicile
|Rs. 1000/-
|Rs. 1800/-
|Rs. 2400/-
|All Candidates Non-Haryana Domicile (Including SC & PH)
|Rs. 1000/-
|Rs. 1800/-
|Rs. 2400/-
HTET Exam Pattern 2025
The HTET exam is conducted offline, i.e. pen and paper-based mode for Levels 1, 2 and 3. The exam shall be conducted for a duration of 2 Hours 30 Minutes. Check the major highlights of HTET Level 1, 2, 3 exam pattern below.
|
Particulars
|
Highlights (Level 1/2/3)
|
Total marks
|
150
|
Total duration
|
2 hours 30 mins
|
Type of questions
|
Objective (MCQs)
|
Number of questions
|
150
|
Mode of exam
|
Offline (OMR based)
|
Negative marking
|
No
HTET Qualifying Marks 2025
The HTET qualifying marks is the least marks that is needed by the candidates to score in the exam to be eligible to be declared qualified and receive the certificate. BSEH releases the category wise HTET cut off marks for level 1, 2 and 3 posts. Check the table below to learn about the HTET qualifying marks out of 150.
|
Category
|
Qualifying Marks
|
General/EWS/OBC
|
60% (90 out of 150)
|
Scheduled Castes and Differently
abled/Physically Challenged of Haryana Domicile
|
55% (82 out of 150)
|
Scheduled Castes and Differently
abled/Physically Challenged of Other State
|
60% (90 out of 150)
