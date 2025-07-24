The UP TGT PGT exam is held by UPSESSB, Allahabad to recruit Trained Graduate Teachers (TGT) and Post Graduate Teachers (PGT) in Uttar Pradesh schools. The selection of the candidates is done through a written exam. The UP TGT PGT exam aspirants can check out the details regarding UP TGT and PGT 2025 exam here. Get details regarding the exam date, eligibility, vacancies, syllabus, exam pattern, salary, answer key, result, and qualifying marks on this page here.
UP TGT PGT 2025 Exam
The UP TGT PGT exam date 2025 has been postponed. The UP TGT exam was originally scheduled for 21st and 22nd July 2025. No official notice has been released as of yet by the authorities. However, as the exam did not take place on the scheduled dates, therefore, the exam is said to be postponed. Candidates will soon be able to download UP TGT PGT admit card online. The UP PGT exam shall, however, be held in August 2025.
The Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Services Selection Board (UPSESSB), Allahabad, has released the UP TGT PGT exam date 2025. As per the notice, the UP TGT exam shall be held on May 14 and 15, 2025 and the UP PGT exam will be held on June 20 and 21, 2025. Candidates who have successfully registered for the UP PGT TGT Bharti must download the admit card to appear for the exam.
The UPSESSB released a recruitment notification for the post of UP Trained Graduate Teachers (TGT) under the 01/2022 notification and UP Post Graduate Teachers (PGT) under the 02/2022 notification. The UPSESSB released the UP TGT PGT teacher recruitment in Uttar Pradesh on 9th June 2022 on the official website at upsessb.pariksha.nic.in. The UP TGT PGT application form was available online from 9th June to 16th July 2022. The UPSESSB TGT and PGT recruitment has been released to fill a total of 4,163 vacancies, out of which 3,539 vacancies are for TGT post while 624 are for PGT posts.. Check the latest updates on UP TGT PGT 2025 exam on this page.
UP TGT PGT 2025 Exam Date
The UP TGT PGT Exam Date 2025 notice has been released. The TGT exam is postponed while PGT is scheduled for August 2025. Candidates can check out the important dates related to UP TGT PGT exam below in the table.
|
UP TGT PGT 2025 Important Dates
|
UP TGT PGT Events
|
Important Dates
|
UP TGT PGT Notification Released
|
09 June, 2022
|
UP TGT PGT Application Form filling
|
09 June, 2022
|
UP TGT Exam Date 2025
|21st and 22nd July 2025 (Postponed)
|
PGT exam date 2025
|Last week of August 2025
|
UP TGT PGT Result 2025
|
To be announced
UP TGT PGT Recruitment 2025: Highlights
The major highlights of UP TGT PGT recruitment 2025 have been given in the table below.
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Exam Name
|
UP Trained Graduate Teachers (TGT) and Post Graduate Teachers (PGT)
|
Conducting Body
|
Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Services Selection Board (UPSESSB)
|
Post name
|
- Trained Graduate Teachers (TGT)
- Post Graduate Teachers (PGT)
|
Exam type
|
Teaching exam
|
Job location
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
Educational Qualification
|
- TGT – Graduate Degree with B.Ed or equivalent
- PGT – Post Graduate Degree with B.Ed
|
Vacancies
|
UP TGT PGT Vacancy 2025
The UPSESSB has announced to fill up a total of 4163 vacancies for the UP TGT PGT post. Out of the total number of vacancies, 3,539 are for the post of UP TGT vacancies, and 624 vacancies are for UP PGT vacancies.The post-wise vacancies distribution is given below:
UP TGT Vacancy 2025- Post-wise
The table below has the post-wise UP TGT vacancy 2025:
|
Post
|
Vacancies
|
TGT Science
|
540
|
TGT Sanskrit
|
557
|
TGT Home Science
|
291
|
TGT Social Science
|
179
|
TGT Maths
|
533
|
TGT Art
|
148
|
TGT English
|
557
|
TGT Agriculture
|
47
|
TGT Physical Education
|
170
|
TGT Commerce
|
38
|
TGT Urdu
|
13
|
TGT Music Instrument
|
10
|
TGT Music Vocal
|
23
|
TGT Biology
|
50
|
Total
|
3539
UP PGT Vacancy 2025- Post-wise
The table below contains the post-wise UP PGT vacancy 2025:
|
Post
|
Vacancies
|
PGT Civics
|
35
|
PGT Chemistry
|
39
|
PGT Physics
|
40
|
PGT Biology
|
50
|
PGT Geography
|
52
|
PGT Maths
|
22
|
PGT English
|
76
|
PGT Sociology
|
24
|
PGT Economics
|
60
|
PGT History
|
21
|
PGT Hindi
|
85
|
PGT Agriculture
|
12
|
PGT Education
|
10
|
PGT Psychology
|
12
|
PGT Sanskrit
|
52
|
PGT Art
|
14
|
PGT Commerce
|
14
|
PGT Home Science
|
06
|
Total
|
624
UP TGT PGT Exam Pattern 2025
The UPSESSB conducts the written exam for the recruitment of UP TGT PGT teachers. The UP TGT PGT exam pattern varies slightly for each of the posts. Check the table below for more details.
|
Particulars
|
UP TGT Exam Pattern
|
UP PGT Exam Pattern
|
Exam Mode
|
Written (Offline)
|
Written (Offline)
|
Total Questions
|
125 questions
|
125 questions
|
Total Marks
|
500 marks
|
425 marks
|
Exam Duration
|
2 hours
|
2 hours
|
Type of Questions
|
Objective- type multiple choice questions (MCQs)
|
Objective- type multiple choice questions (MCQs)
|
Marking Scheme
|
+4 marks for each correct answer and no negative marking for wrong answer
|
+3.4 marks for each correct answer and no negative marking for wrong answer
|
Negative marking
|
No negative marking for incorrect answer
|
No negative marking for incorrect answer
UP TGT PGT Eligibility Criteria: Age Limit and Qualification
The UPSESSB has prescribed the detailed UP TGT PGT eligibility criteria in its notification. The eligibility is composed of fulfilling the age limit and educational qualification. Candidates must fulfil the UP TGT eligibility and UP PGT eligibility to be able to fill out the form. Check below the age limit and eligibility criteria for UP PGT teachers and UP TGT teacher recruitment.
UP TGT PGT Age Limit
The minimum age limit to apply for the UP TGT/ PGT teacher post is 21 years and the maximum age limit is 60 years.
UP TGT PGT Educational Qualification
The UP TGT PGT educational qualification varies for each post. Given below is the TGT PGT eligibility.:
- TGT – Graduate Degree in the relevant subject with B.Ed
- PGT – Post Graduate Degree in the relevant subject with B.Ed
UP TGT PGT 2025 Selection Process
The selection of the candidates for UP TGT and UP PGT post is done through a written test. However, qualifying the test does not guarantee job. It only means that the candidate will be eligible to apply for the post of TGT and PGT post in the government schools of Uttar Pradesh.
- The UP TGT merit list will be prepared based on candidates’ performance in the written exam, subject to their fulfilment of the eligibility criteria.
- The UP PGT merit list will be prepared based on candidates’ performance in the written exam, interview and educational qualification.
UP TGT PGT Salary 2025
The UP TGT PGT salary structure for Uttar Pradesh Trained Graduate Teachers (UP TGT) and Post Graduate Teachers (UP PGT) is as follows:
- UP TGT Salary: Trained Graduate Teachers in Uttar Pradesh receive a pay scale ranging from Rs. 44,900 to Rs. 1,42,400, with pay level 7 and a grade pay of Rs. 4,600.
- UP PGT Salary: Post Graduate Teachers in Uttar Pradesh are entitled to a pay scale between Rs. 47,600 and Rs. 1,51,100, with pay level 8 and a grade pay of Rs. 4,800.
This salary structure reflects the compensation provided to teachers in the UP education.
UP TGT PGT Application Form 2025
The UP PGT TGT application form was available online from 9th June 2022 to 16th July 2022. Candidates had to fill out the UP TGT online form and UP PGT online form in order to appear for the exam. Given below are the steps to apply online for the exam.
- Visit the official website- upsessb.pariksha.nic.in.
- Click on TGT/ PGT exam link.
- Click on ‘Apply’ button against the TGT or PGT exam.
- Click on ‘Registration’ button against the post you want to apply for.
- Read the instructions carefully, accept the declaration and submit.
- Fill out the registration form.
- Fill the online UP TGT PGT application form.
- Upload the scanned documents.
- Pay the UP TGT PGT application fee.
- Submit and save the confirmation page.
UP TGT PGT Application Fee
The following table has the category wise fee for UP TGT PGT application form.
|
Category
|
Application Fee
|
Gen/ OBC
|
Rs. 750
|
EWS
|
Rs. 650
|
SC
|
Rs. 450
|
ST
|
Rs. 250
