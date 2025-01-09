The CTET 2024 eligibility criteria is specified by the CBSE in its official notification. To apply for the CTET exam, candidates should have completed Senior Secondary (or its equivalent) with at least 45% marks and passed or appeared in the first year of a 2-year Diploma in Elementary Education (by whatever name known), by the NCTE (Recognition Norms and Procedure), Regulations, 2002. There is no age limit to apply for the CTET exam.