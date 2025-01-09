CTET Result 2024 has been declared by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on its website ctet.nic.in. The answer key for the CTET December exam was already released on 1st January 2025. Candidates can now download the CTET December result through Digilocker, UMANG app which is available for both Android and iOS devices. Here is the direct link check CTET result for paper 1 and 2, updates on CTET certificate, its validity, how to download it, the scorecard, and more.
CTET Result 2024
CTET result 2024 has been released soon by the CBSE on the official website of CTET which is at ctet.nic.in. The candidates who have appeared for the exam can begin to download the CTET result online.
To check the CTET result, candidates need to login with their registered login details. A direct link to download CTET result 2024 has been provided here this page as well. Candidates who qualify the CTET exam will be eligible to download the CTET certificate after the declaration of the result. The CBSE releases both documents on the DigiLocker and UMANG platforms. Candidates can download their mark sheets and certificates using the login details sent to them by the CBSE on their registered mobile numbers.
CTET Result 2024: Overview
The CTET exam is an annually conducted exam to determine the eligibility of candidates for appointment of teachers to teach in classes 1 to 8. The candidates who qualify for the exam are issued a certificate that is valid for a lifetime. Check the following table to check the major highlights of the CTET exam result 2024.
Check Here CTET Result FAQs
|Exam Authority
|Central Board of Secondary Education (CSBE)
|Exam Name
|Central Teacher’s Eligibility Test (CTET)
|Result Date
|January 2025 (Expected)
|Category
|Teaching Exam
|Official Website
|ctet.nic.in
What is CTET Result 2024 Release Date?
The CTET result 2024-25 has been declared online on 9th January 2025. The following table has the important dates associated with the result.
|
CTET Exam Events
|
CTET Exam Dates
|
CTET exam date
|14th December 2024
|
Answer Key released on
|1st January 2025
|
CTET result release date
|9th January 2025
CTET December 2024 Result: Check Using Roll Number
The candidates can check the CTET result 2024 using the CBSE CTET roll number.
How to Check CTET Result 2024?
Candidates need to follow the steps mentioned below to check their CBSE CTET result 2024.
Step 1: Visit the official website of CTET exam - ctet.nic.in.
Step 2: Click on the result link present at the bottom of the page.
Step 3: Enter your roll number.
Step 4: Click on Submit.
Step 5: Download and take print of CTET result.
What is CTET Result Official Link?
The CTET result can be checked online on the following websites or through the direct link that has been updated above here on this page. Candidates can check the CTET exam result by logging in with their application number and password.
- ctet.nic.in
- cbse.gov.in
- cbseresults.nic.in
CTET Qualifying Marks 2024 for General/ SC/ ST/ OBC/ PwD
The CTET certificate 2024 will be issued to those candidates only to those candidates who qualify the exam by securing the CTET cut-off marks. Candidates are required to score at least 60% to qualify the Central Teacher Eligibility Test. Check the following table to know the category wise CTET qualifying marks.
|
Category
|
Minimum Qualifying Percentage (in %)
|
Minimum Qualifying Marks (Out of 150)
|
General
|
60
|
90
|
SC/ ST/ OBC/ PwD
|
55
|
82
CTET Certificate Validity
Once the CTET result is declared by CBSE, the CTET certificate will be available for download by those who have qualified the exam. The CTET certificate 2024 shall be made available on DigiLocker and Umang platforms. The CTET certificate validity is until lifetime. You must also note that having the CTET certificate does not confer the right to employment or recruitment. CTET is a certificate that is used to determine the candidate's eligibility.
How to Check CTET Result 2024 through Digilocker?
Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has informed that as a part of its commitment towards the green revolution and for the benefit of candidates, marks sheets and eligibility certificates of the CTET exam 2024 will be issued through DigiLocker. The Digilicker platform can be accessed through the website which is digilocker.gov.in as well as through app that is available for both Android and iOS devices. For security purposes, CBSE will include an encrypted QR code on marks sheets and certificates which can be scanned through the DigiLocker app to verify these documents, it added.
CTET July Result 2024 Data
The CTET result data 2024 for July session was declared on 31st July 2024 while the exam was held on 7th July. Candidates can check the data of last time's result below. As per the data, a total of 3,66,279 candidates qualified th CTET exam. Check further details below in the table.
|
Result Data
|
Paper 1
|
Paper 2
|
Registered Candidates
|
8,30,242
|
16,99,823
|
Appeared Candidates
|
6,78,707
|
14,07,332
|
Qualified Candidates
|
1,27,159
|
2,39,120
|
Total Qualified Candidates
|
3,66,279
CTET Result 2024: Last Year Result Statistics
The 18th edition of CTET exam was held on 20th August 2023. According to the data released by the CBSE, a total of 23,79,882 candidates appeared for the exam out of which 3,99,815 candidates qualified. The pass percentage for CTET 2024 exam was 16.79%. Check the following table to know more details.
|
CTET Paper
|
Registered Candidates
|
Appeared Candidates
|
Qualified Candidates
|
Percentage Qualified
|
Paper 1
|15,01,474
|12,13,704
|2,98,758
|
24.61%
|
Paper 2
|14,02,022
|11,66,178
|1,01,057
|
8.66%
|
Total
|
29,03,496
|
23,79,882
|
3,99,815
|
16.79%
CTET Result Statistics of CTET 2022 Exam
In the CTET exam 2022, a total of 32,43,746 candidates had registered for the CTET exam. Out of this, 17,04,282 candidates appeared for Paper 1 while 15,38,464 appeared for Paper 2. Check the following table to get more insights.
|
CTET 2024
|
Registered
|
Appeared
|
Qualified
|
Paper I
|1704282
|1422959
|579844
|
Paper II
|1538464
|1276071
|376025
|
Total
|3243746
|2699030
|955869
CTET Result Analysis & Pass Percentage of Previous Years
The following table explains to you the CTET result analysis and pass percentage of the previous years.
|
CTET Exam Year
|
No. of Candidates who Appeared
|
No. of Candidates Qualified
|
CTET December 2022
|
26,99,030
|
9,55,869
|
CTET December 2021
|
23,51,725
|
6,54,299
|
CTET December 2019
|
24,00,000
|
5,42,285
|
CTET July 2019
|
23,77,000
|
3,52,000
|
CTET September 2016
|
6,53,156
|
69,566
|
CTET February 2015
|
6,77,554
|
80,187
|
CTET February 2014
|
7,50,000
|
13,425
|
CTET July 2013
|
7,76,000
|
77,000
|
CTET November 2012
|
7,95,000
|
4,850
|
CTET January 2012
|
9,00,000
|
55,422
|
CTET June 2011
|
7,60,000
|
97,919
How Many Candidates Passed CTET Exam Last Year?
Lakhs of candidates appear for the CTET exam every year. However, only a few candidates qualify the exam. For CTET exam 2023 August, the pass percentage for Paper 1 and 2 was 24.61% and 8.66% respectively. You can go through the CTET question paper to know the difficulty level of the exam. However, the pass percentage of the candidates is very low. Check the following table to know the CTET pass percentage of the past years.
|
CTET Exam
|
Pass Percentage
|
August 2023 Paper 2
|
8.66%
|
August 2023 Paper 1
|
24.61%
|
December 2022 Paper 2
|
29.44%
|
December 2022 Paper 1
|
40.72%
|
CTET December 2021
|
23.99%
|
CTET September 2016
|
13.80% (Paper 1)
11.12% (Paper 2)
|
CTET February 2015
|
11.95% (Paper 1)
9.16% (Paper 2)
|
CTET February 2014
|
1.7%
|
CTET July 2013
|
9.96%
|
CTET November 2012
|
0.61%
|
CTET January 2012
|
6.1%
|
CTET June 2011
|
14%
