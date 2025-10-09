Bihar STET Admit Card 2025 Releases on October 11, Get Direct Download Link Here

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will release the Bihar STET Admit Card 2025 on 11 October 2025. Candidates can download their hall tickets from bsebstet.org or through a direct link that shall be updated here. The Bihar STET exam is scheduled from 14 and 31 October 2025. Get complete details on admit card download steps, link and other details on this page here.
Bihar STET Admit Card 2025
The Bihar STET 2025 is an eligibility test that is conducted by BSEB. This test is held for candidates aspiring to become secondary-level teachers in the state. The Bihar STET exam is being held from 14th October 2025 in Computer Based Test format across Bihar.
The Bihar STET admit card shall be released on 11th October 2025 on the official website, which is bsebstet.org. Once the link to download the admit card is available, candidates who have applied for the exam will be able to download it online to take the exam on the scheduled date. A direct link to access the hall ticket shall also be provided on this page as well.
Bihar STET Admit Card 2025: Highlights
The following table has the major highlights of the Bihar STET 2025 exam.
|
|
Exam Name
|
Bihar Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test (STET) 2025
|
Conducting Body
|
Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB)
|
Admit Card Release Date
|
11 October 2025
|
Exam Date
|
14 October to 31 October 2025
|
Mode of Exam
|
Online (Computer-Based Test)
|
Admit Card Notice
|
Click To Download
|
Official Website
|
bsebstet.org
What is Bihar STET Admit Card 2025 Release Date?
Bihar STET admit card 2025 is going to be released on 11th October 2025. Once the hall ticket is released, candidates will be able to download it online. The following table has the list of important dates related to the exam.
|
Bihar STET 2025 Exam Events
|
Date
|
Apply Online Start
|
19 September 2025
|
Last Date to Apply
|
5 October 2025 (extended)
|
Admit Card Release
|
11 October 2025
|
STET Exam Date
|
14 October to 31 October 2025
What are the Steps to Download STET Bihar Admit Card 2025?
Candidates need to follow these steps to download the Bihar STET admit card 2025 online:
- Visit the official website bsebstet.org.
- Click on the link that displays “Bihar STET Admit Card 2025.”
- Log in using your User ID and Password.
- Click on “Submit.”
- The admit card will appear on the screen.
- Download and take its printout to carry to the exam hall.
Bihar STET Exam Centres 2025
The Bihar STET exam is being held in online mode across Bihar. The exam is benign held in 12 districts across the state. Check the districts below where Bihar STET exam centres will be:
|
Patna
|
Darbhanga
|
Bhojpur
|
Bhagalpur
|
Nalanda
|
Mujappharpur
|
Aurangabad
|
Vaishali
|
Gaya
|
Purnia
|
Samastipur
|
Chapra
