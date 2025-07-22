TS TET Results 2025 Out at tgtet.aptonline.in/tgtet: Telangana TSTET Scorecard Download Link Here

The Telangana Department of School Education has published Telangana State Teacher Eligibility Test (TS TET) result 2025. The TS TET result 2025 have been announced on the official website at tgtet.aptonline.in on 22nd July 2025. Candidates who took the exam can download the result online from TS TET website or the direct link shared here.

The TS TET 2025 scorecard can also be downloaded by the candidates. A direct link to download the Telangana TET Result 2025 has been provided below. Candidates can easily download their scorecard using their Hall Ticket number and Date of Birth. The TS TET exam November session 2024 was conducted between June 18 to 30, 2025.