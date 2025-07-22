TS TET Results 2025 Out at tgtet.aptonline.in/tgtet: Telangana TSTET Scorecard Download Link Here

TS TET Result 2025 has been announced by the Telangana School Education Department on 22nd July 2025. The candidates can check the Telangana Teacher Eligibility Test result from schooledu.telangana.gov.in and tstet2024.aptonline.in/tstet. Check here the steps to download the result, scorecard, merit list, response sheet on this page.
TS TET Results 2025 Declared
The Telangana Department of School Education has published Telangana State Teacher Eligibility Test (TS TET) result 2025. The TS TET result 2025 have been announced on the official website at tgtet.aptonline.in on 22nd July 2025. Candidates who took the exam can download the result online from TS TET website or the direct link shared here.
The TS TET 2025 scorecard can also be downloaded by the candidates. A direct link to download the Telangana TET Result 2025 has been provided below. Candidates can easily download their scorecard using their Hall Ticket number and Date of Birth. The TS TET exam November session 2024 was conducted between June 18 to 30, 2025.
TS TET Result 2025 Download Link
The direct link to download TS TET result 2025 is specified below here. Candidates can click on the given link directly to access the result online.
Download TS TET Result 2025
TS TET Result 2025 Date and Time
The TS TET result 2025 date has been announced. The result date is 22nd July 2025. The candidates can now check the result for paper 1 and 2 on the official website which is tstet2024.aptonline.in with the required credentials.
TS TET Results 2025: Statistics
More than 1 lakh candidates registered for Telangana Teacher Eligibility Test 2025 for June session. Candidates scoring more than TS TET Minimum Qualifying marks are declared qualified in the exam.
|Paper
|Total Registered Candidates
|Total Appeared
|Paper 1
|63,261
|47, 224
|Paper 2 (Maths & Science subject)
|66,686
|48,998
|Paper 2 (Social Studies subject)
|53,706
| 41,207
Telangana TSTET Results 2025: How to Download?
The TS TET Result can be checked by following the below-mentioned steps:
Step 1: Visit the official website of TS TET - tstet2025.aptonline.in
Step 2: Click on the results link
Step 3: Enter the hall ticket/admit card number
Step 4: Click on the 'Get Telangana TET Results' button
Step 5: The TS TET result will appear on the screen
Step 6: Download the scorecard and take a printout.
TS TET Qualifying Marks 2025
The TS TET exam is a qualifying teaching exam. Candidates who will obtain the following given minimum marks will be awarded the certificate. Check the table below to know the category wise TS TET passing marks.
|
Category
|
Passing Marks
|
General
|
60 per cent and above
|
BC
|
50 per cent and above
|
SC/ ST/ PwD
|
40 per cent and above
Manabadi TET Results 2025: How to Know Journal Number?
The candidates will need their journal number to check the TS TET result 2025. The candidates can check their journal number using their mobile number, date of birth and exam paper for whcih the link is shared on the TS TET official website.
TS TET Result 2025: What is the validity of TS TET certificate?
As per the Tamil Nadu School Education Department, the TS TET certificate is valid for lifetime. The candidates will, however, be able to appear for the exam as many times.
TS TET Result 2024 Manabadi: Number of Candidates Qualified (Last Year Data)
The TS TET exam for June Session was held prior to this. As per the TS TET June result, a total of 85,996 candidates appeared for the TS TET paper-1 exam out of which 57,725 candidates qualified. On the other hand, a total of 1,50,491 candidates appeared for the paper-2 exam out of which 51,443 candidates qualified.
|Particulars
|Paper 1
|Paper 2
|Total number of candidates appeared
|85,996
|1,50,491
|Total number of candidates passed
|57,725
|51,443
TS TET Result June 2024: Check Pass percentage for Paper 1 and Paper 2
The pass percentage for TS TET 2025 exam fro paper 1 and 2 has also been released along with the result. Check the pass percentage below for TS TET exam.
- Paper-1: 67.13% qualified
- Paper-2: 34.18% qualified
