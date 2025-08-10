These top 10 most flood prone cities in the U.S. are derived due to a far greater risk due to their location, climate, and geography. Floods can occur anywhere, but for these cities, flooding has become common. Due to this, it has become one of the most expensive natural disasters in the United States. Currently, Milwaukee and Southern Wisconsin are at most risk of flash flood warnings. Often Missouri also experiences the same warnings. In such cases, learn how it can cause billions of dollars in damage every year. If you live in or near one of these cities, staying informed is essential, especially when flood warnings are in effect. Several areas in recent times have reported of impacting roadways, basements backing up, and even forcing the work to close early due to floods. Learn more about the cities, their impact and how to stay informed and take safety measures timely.

Check Out: Natural Disaster Hotspots: Check the 10 Most At-Risk States in the U.S. List of Top 10 Most Flood-Prone Cities in the U.S. While flooding can impact any part of the United States, certain cities face a far greater threat due to their location, geography, and weather patterns. From coastal communities to storm surges and hurricanes to inland cities along major rivers, these high-risk areas experience frequent and sometimes devastating flood events. Below is a list of the top 10 most flood-prone cities in the U.S., along with the reasons they are especially at risk. City State Why It’s at Risk New Orleans Louisiana Below sea level, hurricane storm surges, levee breaches Miami Florida Coastal flooding, hurricanes, rising sea levels Houston Texas Heavy rainfall, hurricane impact, poor drainage St. Louis Missouri Mississippi River flooding Charleston South Carolina Coastal storms, tidal flooding, heavy rain New York City New York Storm surges, heavy rain, outdated drainage Galveston Texas Coastal flooding, hurricane risk Baton Rouge Louisiana River flooding, tropical storms Norfolk Virginia Coastal flooding, sea level rise Jacksonville Florida Hurricanes, river and coastal flooding

Source: Flood Risk America Which Are the Most Flood Prone U.S. Cities ? There are mainly three U.S. cities which continuously keep on receiving the flash flood alerts. Learn more about them below: 1. New Orleans, Louisiana With much of the city below sea level, New Orleans relies on levees to keep the water out. Hurricane Katrina in 2005 proved how devastating it can be when those barriers fail. 2. Miami, Florida Miami deals with frequent flooding from storms, “king tides”, and hurricanes. Rising sea levels are making these events more severe and more common. 3. Houston, Texas Houston’s flat landscape and fast-growing urban areas mean rainwater has nowhere to go. During Hurricane Harvey in 2017, parts of the city were submerged for days. Check Out: U.S. National Weather Service: Official Sources to Track Flash Flood Warnings

What Are the Areas Currently Affected in the U.S.? Currently, the flood warnings are in place for mainly three to four specific parts of the United States: Parts of Missouri, Illinois, and Iowa along the Mississippi River

Southeastern states including Georgia and South Carolina, due to tropical moisture

Northeastern states such as Pennsylvania and New York, where persistent rain has swamped drainage systems Authorities urge residents in low-lying areas to have an evacuation plan, move valuables to higher ground, and never drive through flooded roads. How to Stay Informed and Alert in the US? To avoid risk and ensure safety at the time of flood warnings, you must follow some quick guidelines listed below: Check the National Weather Service Flood Safety page: weather.gov/safety/flood

Sign up for local emergency alerts or use NOAA Weather Radio

Keep an emergency kit ready with water, food, medication, and important documents