In this article, discover the cities in the United States which are most prone to flash flood warnings. Due to severe changes in the climate, there are cities in the U.S. which keep on receiving high alerts for storms, and floods by the National Weather Service. Many areas like Milwaukee and Wisconsin State have reported flooding. Learn more about why these cities are so flood prone and how to stay alert amidst current flood warnings.

Manvi Upadhyaya
Aug 10, 2025, 07:39 EDT
Most Flood Prone Cities in the U.S.
These top 10 most flood prone cities in the U.S. are derived due to a far greater risk due to their location, climate, and geography. Floods can occur anywhere, but for these cities, flooding has become common. Due to this, it has become one of the most expensive natural disasters in the United States. Currently, Milwaukee and Southern Wisconsin are at most risk of flash flood warnings. Often Missouri also experiences the same warnings. In such cases, learn how it can cause billions of dollars in damage every year. 

If you live in or near one of these cities, staying informed is essential, especially when flood warnings are in effect. Several areas in recent times have reported of impacting roadways, basements backing up, and even forcing the work to close early due to floods. Learn more about the cities, their impact and how to stay informed and take safety measures timely. 

List of Top 10 Most Flood-Prone Cities in the U.S.

While flooding can impact any part of the United States, certain cities face a far greater threat due to their location, geography, and weather patterns. From coastal communities to storm surges and hurricanes to inland cities along major rivers, these high-risk areas experience frequent and sometimes devastating flood events. Below is a list of the top 10 most flood-prone cities in the U.S., along with the reasons they are especially at risk.

City

State

Why It’s at Risk

New Orleans

Louisiana

Below sea level, hurricane storm surges, levee breaches

Miami

Florida

Coastal flooding, hurricanes, rising sea levels

Houston

Texas

Heavy rainfall, hurricane impact, poor drainage

St. Louis

Missouri

Mississippi River flooding

Charleston

South Carolina

Coastal storms, tidal flooding, heavy rain

New York City

New York

Storm surges, heavy rain, outdated drainage

Galveston

Texas

Coastal flooding, hurricane risk

Baton Rouge

Louisiana

River flooding, tropical storms

Norfolk

Virginia

Coastal flooding, sea level rise

Jacksonville

Florida

Hurricanes, river and coastal flooding

Source: Flood Risk America

Which Are the Most Flood Prone U.S. Cities ?

There are mainly three U.S. cities which continuously keep on receiving the flash flood alerts. Learn more about them below: 

1. New Orleans, Louisiana

With much of the city below sea level, New Orleans relies on levees to keep the water out. Hurricane Katrina in 2005 proved how devastating it can be when those barriers fail.

2. Miami, Florida

Miami deals with frequent flooding from storms, “king tides”, and hurricanes. Rising sea levels are making these events more severe and more common.

3. Houston, Texas

Houston’s flat landscape and fast-growing urban areas mean rainwater has nowhere to go. During Hurricane Harvey in 2017, parts of the city were submerged for days.

What Are the Areas Currently Affected in the U.S.?

Currently, the flood warnings are in place for mainly three to four specific parts of the United States:

  • Parts of Missouri, Illinois, and Iowa along the Mississippi River

  • Southeastern states including Georgia and South Carolina, due to tropical moisture

  • Northeastern states such as Pennsylvania and New York, where persistent rain has swamped drainage systems

Authorities urge residents in low-lying areas to have an evacuation plan, move valuables to higher ground, and never drive through flooded roads.

How to Stay Informed and Alert in the US?

To avoid risk and ensure safety at the time of flood warnings, you must follow some quick guidelines listed below:

  • Check the National Weather Service Flood Safety page: weather.gov/safety/flood

  • Sign up for local emergency alerts or use NOAA Weather Radio

  • Keep an emergency kit ready with water, food, medication, and important documents

Remember the rule that you must Turn Around, Don’t Drown. 

Manvi Upadhyaya
Manvi Upadhyaya

Content Writer

    Manvi Upadhyaya is an experienced content writer who is passionate about creating authentic content by delivering credible facts to people. She holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and is fond of art, languages, culture, and education.

    FAQs

    • How can I check flood risk for my home?
      +
      Use FEMA’s Flood Map Service Center to see whether your property is in a flood zone.
    • Which U.S. state has the most flood-prone cities?
      +
      Louisiana, with both New Orleans and Baton Rouge ranking among the highest-risk.
    • What’s the deadliest flood in U.S. history?
      +
      The Johnstown Flood of 1889 in Pennsylvania killed more than 2,200 people after a dam collapsed.

