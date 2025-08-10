This Day in History: What Happened Today in History – 11 August

Every day holds a story. But what makes August 11 special? Perhaps it was on August 11, 1919, that Germany ushered in a new era with the signing of the Weimar Constitution. Or it could be that in 1929, baseball legend Babe Ruth smashed his 500th home run.

That same date in 1934 saw the first prisoners land at Alcatraz, transforming it into the infamous federal penitentiary. Flash forward to 1965, and Los Angeles erupted in the Watts Riots—sparked by a traffic stop, spanning six days, with tragic loss of life.

On August 11, 1973, something lighter—but earth-shaking—happened in the Bronx: DJ Kool Herc's block party is now seen as the birthplace of hip-hop music. In 1992, the Mall of America opened its doors, becoming America's largest shopping and entertainment complex.

In this article, we'll journey through these moments, discovering how this day shaped history, culture, sport, and innovation.