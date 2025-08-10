This Day in History: What Happened Today in History – 11 August

Every day holds a story. But what makes August 11 special? Perhaps it was on August 11, 1919, that Germany ushered in a new era with the signing of the Weimar Constitution. Or it could be that in 1929, baseball legend Babe Ruth smashed his 500th home run.
That same date in 1934 saw the first prisoners land at Alcatraz, transforming it into the infamous federal penitentiary. Flash forward to 1965, and Los Angeles erupted in the Watts Riots—sparked by a traffic stop, spanning six days, with tragic loss of life.
On August 11, 1973, something lighter—but earth-shaking—happened in the Bronx: DJ Kool Herc's block party is now seen as the birthplace of hip-hop music. In 1992, the Mall of America opened its doors, becoming America's largest shopping and entertainment complex.
In this article, we'll journey through these moments, discovering how this day shaped history, culture, sport, and innovation.
What Happened on this Day – August 11?
Here's what happened in history on August 11:
1806 – Meriwether Lewis is Shot in the Leg
- On August 11, 1806, explorer Meriwether Lewis was hunting elk along the Missouri River.
- He was shot in the thigh, likely by one of his men, Pierre Cruzatte.
- The wound was painful but not fatal.
- Lewis and William Clark were near the end of their journey to the Pacific.
- The accident delayed them briefly, but they continued on their way.
1864 – Confederate General Jubal Early Abandons Winchester
- On this day in 1864, Confederate General Jubal Early left Winchester, Virginia.
- Union General Philip Sheridan's approach forced him to withdraw.
- Early had been campaigning in the Shenandoah Valley since June.
- He avoided battle to regroup his forces.
- This retreat occurred during the later stages of the Civil War.
1919 – Weimar Constitution Adopted in Germany
- On August 11, 1919, President Friedrich Ebert signed the Weimar Constitution.
- It created Germany's first parliamentary democracy.
- The new government replaced the imperial monarchy.
- The constitution aimed to bring stability after World War I.
- It lasted until Adolf Hitler rose to power in 1933.
1929 – Babe Ruth Hits 500th Home Run
- Baseball legend Babe Ruth reached a milestone on this day in 1929.
- He hit his 500th career home run at Cleveland's League Park.
- Ruth was the first Major League player to achieve this record.
- The feat cemented his place in baseball history.
- He would finish his career with 714 home runs.
1934 – Federal Prisoners Land on Alcatraz
- On August 11, 1934, the first federal prisoners arrived at Alcatraz Island.
- They came from Leavenworth and McNeil Island prisons.
- Guards heavily secured the transfer by train and ferry.
- Many inmates were dangerous bank robbers and murderers.
- Alcatraz soon became America's most feared prison.
1942 – Hedy Lamarr and George Antheil Receive Patent
- On this day in 1942, actress Hedy Lamarr and composer George Antheil got a patent.
- It was for a radio-controlled torpedo guidance system.
- Their invention used "frequency hopping" to avoid jamming.
- The technology became the basis for modern wireless communications.
- It influenced Wi-Fi, GPS, and Bluetooth.
1943 – Germans Begin to Evacuate Sicily
- On August 11, 1943, German troops started leaving Sicily.
- The Allies had invaded in July and pushed them back.
- The evacuation lasted six days.
- It marked a significant victory for the Allies in World War II.
- The Axis forces regrouped on the mainland of Italy.
1952 – Hussein Becomes King of Jordan
- Prince Hussein was proclaimed King of Jordan on this day in 1952.
- His father, King Talal, was declared unfit to rule due to mental illness.
- Hussein was crowned the following year on his 18th birthday.
- He became Jordan's third constitutional monarch.
- His reign lasted nearly five decades.
1965 – Watts Riots Begin in Los Angeles
- On August 11, 1965, police stopped a Black motorist in Watts, Los Angeles.
- The arrest turned violent, and a crowd gathered.
- Anger over racial discrimination sparked six days of riots.
- Thirty-four people died, and hundreds were injured.
- The unrest caused massive property damage.
1972 – Last U.S. Ground Combat Unit Leaves South Vietnam
- On this day in 1972, the last American ground combat unit was deactivated.
- They had been guarding the airbase at Da Nang.
- Only advisors, airmen, and support staff remained.
- It marked a significant step in winding down U.S. involvement in the war.
- The Vietnam conflict would continue until 1975.
1973 – Birth of Hip-Hop
- On August 11, 1973, DJ Kool Herc hosted a party in the Bronx, New York.
- He used two turntables to extend breakbeats in songs.
- This style became the foundation of hip-hop music.
- The event is considered the birth of the genre.
- Hip-hop would grow into a global cultural movement.
1973 – "American Graffiti" Opens in Theaters
- On the same day, George Lucas's film "American Graffiti" premiered in the U.S.
- It was a coming-of-age story set in 1962 California.
- The movie launched the careers of several actors, including Richard Dreyfuss and Harrison Ford.
- It was nominated for five Oscars.
- It became a classic of American cinema.
1980 – Carol Bundy Confesses to "Sunset Slayer" Murders
- On this day in 1980, nurse Carol Bundy confessed to co-workers about her role in the killings.
- She and Douglas Clark had murdered and mutilated women in Los Angeles.
- Her confession led police to arrest Clark.
- Bundy said she could no longer bear the guilt.
- The case shocked the nation.
1984 – Reagan Jokes About Bombing Russia
- On August 11, 1984, President Ronald Reagan made a controversial joke.
- During a microphone test, he said the U.S. would "outlaw Russia" and "begin bombing in five minutes".
- The remark was not broadcast live, but it was leaked to the public.
- It caused outrage during the Cold War.
- Reagan later said it was just humour.
1992 – Mall of America Opens
- On this day in 1992, the Mall of America opened in Minnesota.
- It became the largest shopping and entertainment complex in the U.S.
- The mall has over 500 stores, an indoor theme park, and an aquarium.
- It quickly became a major tourist attraction.
- Millions visit each year.
2014 – Robin Williams Dies
- On August 11, 2014, actor and comedian Robin Williams passed away at the age of 63.
- He was found at his home in California.
- His death was ruled a suicide.
- Williams was beloved for roles in "Good Will Hunting" and "Mrs Doubtfire".
- The world mourned his passing.
Which Famous Personalities Were Born and Died on August 11?
August 11 marks notable birthdays and deaths of influential figures throughout history, celebrating legacies in the arts, science, and sports.
Born on This Day – August 11
1921 – Alex Haley
- Author of Roots: The Saga of an American Family.
- Traced his family's history from Africa through slavery in America.
- Also wrote The Autobiography of Malcolm X.
- Won a Pulitzer Prize for Roots.
- His work inspired a TV miniseries watched by millions.
1950 – Steve Wozniak
- Engineer and co-founder of Apple with Steve Jobs.
- Designed the Apple I and Apple II computers.
- Helped spark the personal computer revolution.
- Known for his creativity and technical skill.
- Continues to promote technology education.
1965 – Viola Davis
- Award-winning actress of stage and screen.
- Won a Tony, Oscar, Emmy, and Grammy.
- Known for films like Fences and The Help.
- Praised for her powerful performances.
- An advocate for diversity in Hollywood.
Died on This Day – August 11
1253 – Clare of Assisi
- Follower of Saint Francis of Assisi.
- Founded the Order of Poor Ladies, later known as Poor Clares.
- Known for her piety and dedication to poverty.
- Canonised as a saint in 1255.
- Patron saint of television and eye disorders.
1956 – Jackson Pollock
- American abstract expressionist painter.
- Famous for his "drip" painting technique.
- One of the most influential artists of the 20th century.
- Died in a car accident at age 44.
- His work remains highly valued worldwide.
2014 – Robin Williams
- Oscar-winning actor and comedian.
- Known for Good Will Hunting, Mrs. Doubtfire, and Dead Poets Society.
- Gained fame on TV's Mork & Mindy.
- Beloved for his humour and humanity.
- Died by suicide at age 63, leaving fans worldwide in shock.
