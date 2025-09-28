GATE 2026 Applications Close Today; Apply online at gate2026.iitg.ac.in without Late Fee

GATE 2026 Registration: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Guwahati will close the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2026 Registration today, September 28, 2025. Candidates will need to register online at gate2026.iitg.ac.in by today without paying late fee. The last date to register online is October 9, 2025 where students will need to pay an additional late fee.

GATE 2026 Key Highlights

Students can check the important highlights of GATE 2026 exam here: