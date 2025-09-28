IBPS PO Result 2025 OUT!
GATE 2026 Applications Close Today; Apply online at gate2026.iitg.ac.in without Late Fee

Laavanya Negi
By Laavanya Negi
Sep 28, 2025, 14:39 IST

GATE 2026 Registration: Registration for GATE 2026 closes today, September 28, 2025 on the official website at gate2026.iitg.ac.in. Candidates can register without a late fee today, or by October 9, 2025, with an additional late fee.

Key Points

  • GATE 2026 applications to end today, Septemebr 28, 2025 without late fee.
  • Candidates can register on the official website at gate2026.iitg.ac.in.
  • The deadline to apply online without a late fee is October 9, 2025.

GATE 2026 Registration: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Guwahati will close the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2026 Registration today, September 28, 2025. Candidates will need to register online at gate2026.iitg.ac.in by today without paying late fee. The last date to register online is October 9, 2025 where students will need to pay an additional late fee.

GATE 2026 Key Highlights

Students can check the important highlights of GATE 2026 exam here:

Overview 

Details 

Exam name 

Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE)

Board name 

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati

Academic year

2026-27

Official website 

gate2026.iitg.ac.in

Level 

Postgraduate 

Frequency 

Annual 

Scale 

Nationwide 

Programmes 

MTech 

PhD

Stream 

Engineering

Technology

Architecture

Science

Commerce

Arts 

Humanities

Registration dates 

August 28 - September 28, 2025

Exam dates

February 7, 8 ,14, and 15, 2026

Result date 

March 19, 2026

Application mode 

Online 

Duration of exam 

3 hours

Number of Papers

30 

Language

English

Sections

General Aptitude (GA)

Selected Subject(s)

Exam slots

Morning: 9:30 AM - 12:30 PM

Afternoon: 2:30 PM - 5:30 PM

Type of Questions

Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ)

Multiple Select Questions (MSQ)

Numerical Answer Type (NAT)

Marking Scheme 

Correct: 1 or 2

Incorrect: negative marking (1 mark MCQ: -⅓ ; 2 mark MCQ: -⅔)

Registration fee (per paper)

Regular (August 28 - September 28, 2025):

  • Female, SC, ST, and PwD: INR 1000
  • Other: INR 2000 

With late fee (September 28 - October 09, 2025):

  • Female, SC, ST, and PwD: INR 1500
  • Other: INR 2500

How to Register for GATE 2026?

Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to register online for the postgraduate admission exam:

  1. Visit the official website at gate2026.iitg.ac.in
  2. On the homepage, click on ‘APPLICATION PORTAL’ butto
  3. The GOAPS portal will generate your enrollment ID and password
  4. Now fill the personal and academic details
  5. Choose your exam cities and paper combination and other details
  6. Upload the scanned documents in prescribed format
  7. Pay online for the application fee as mentioned
  8. Check your details and press ‘Submit’
  9. Download the form and keep for future reference

DIRECT LINK - GATE 2026 Registration

