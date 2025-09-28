GATE 2026 Applications Close Today; Apply online at gate2026.iitg.ac.in without Late Fee

Key Points
- GATE 2026 applications to end today, Septemebr 28, 2025 without late fee.
- Candidates can register on the official website at gate2026.iitg.ac.in.
- The deadline to apply online without a late fee is October 9, 2025.
GATE 2026 Registration: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Guwahati will close the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2026 Registration today, September 28, 2025. Candidates will need to register online at gate2026.iitg.ac.in by today without paying late fee. The last date to register online is October 9, 2025 where students will need to pay an additional late fee.
GATE 2026 Key Highlights
Students can check the important highlights of GATE 2026 exam here:
|
Overview
|
Details
|
Exam name
|
Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE)
|
Board name
|
Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati
|
Academic year
|
2026-27
|
Official website
|
gate2026.iitg.ac.in
|
Level
|
Postgraduate
|
Frequency
|
Annual
|
Scale
|
Nationwide
|
Programmes
|
MTech
PhD
|
Stream
|
Engineering
Technology
Architecture
Science
Commerce
Arts
Humanities
|
Registration dates
|
August 28 - September 28, 2025
|
Exam dates
|
February 7, 8 ,14, and 15, 2026
|
Result date
|
March 19, 2026
|
Application mode
|
Online
|
Duration of exam
|
3 hours
|
Number of Papers
|
30
|
Language
|
English
|
Sections
|
General Aptitude (GA)
Selected Subject(s)
|
Exam slots
|
Morning: 9:30 AM - 12:30 PM
Afternoon: 2:30 PM - 5:30 PM
|
Type of Questions
|
Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ)
Multiple Select Questions (MSQ)
Numerical Answer Type (NAT)
|
Marking Scheme
|
Correct: 1 or 2
Incorrect: negative marking (1 mark MCQ: -⅓ ; 2 mark MCQ: -⅔)
|
Registration fee (per paper)
|
Regular (August 28 - September 28, 2025):
With late fee (September 28 - October 09, 2025):
How to Register for GATE 2026?
Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to register online for the postgraduate admission exam:
- Visit the official website at gate2026.iitg.ac.in
- On the homepage, click on ‘APPLICATION PORTAL’ butto
- The GOAPS portal will generate your enrollment ID and password
- Now fill the personal and academic details
- Choose your exam cities and paper combination and other details
- Upload the scanned documents in prescribed format
- Pay online for the application fee as mentioned
- Check your details and press ‘Submit’
- Download the form and keep for future reference
