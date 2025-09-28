IBPS PO Result 2025 OUT!
Focus
Quick Links

UP GIC Lecturer Salary 2025 & Job Profile: Check In Hand Pay Scale, Structure, Perks and Allowances

By Upasna Choudhary
Sep 28, 2025, 17:27 IST

UP GIC Lecturer Salary: UPPSC has notified 1516 vacancies for Lecturer (Male/Female) posts.  The basic pay begins at Rs 47,600 for Lecturer (Male & Female) and Rs 44,900 for Lecturer (Jail Training School). Learn about UP GIC Lecturer Salary and Job Profile here.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
UP GIC Lecturer Salary
UP GIC Lecturer Salary

UP GIC Lecturer Salary: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission aims to fill 1516 vacancies for Lecturer (Male/Female) posts. It is a promising career opportunity for postgraduates seeking a stable and secure job. The candidates will be selected for this post based on the prelims and mains exams. The basic pay for UP GIC recruitment begins at Rs 47,600 for Lecturer (Male & Female) and Rs 44,900 for Lecturer (Jail Training School). Along with basic pay, candidates will also receive certain perks and allowances based on commission guidelines. Learn about the UP GIC Lecturer salary and job profile on this page.

UP GIC Lecturer Salary 2025

The UP GIC Lecturer salary is placed under the 7th pay commission guidelines. Those who are eyeing this post should check the salary details and job profile before applying. It will help them understand the financial benefits and responsibilities associated with the role. The pay level for the lecturer post varies as per department/institution. The salary of a lecturer in the Government Inter College and Sparsh Government Inter College for Visually Handicapped/Samekit Vishesh Madhyamik Vidyalaya will fall under pay level 8. While the salary of the lecturer post in Uttar Pradesh Jail Training School (Teaching Staff) Service will be under pay level 7. This post attracts a huge number of applicants every year due to the excellent packages and career growth potential.

Download the UP GIC Lecturer Syllabus

UP GIC Lecturer Salary Structure

The UP GIC Lecturer salary structure covers a wide range of factors, including basic pay, grade pay, pay scale, allowances, deductions, net salary, gross income, etc. This attractive pay structure ensures fair compensation to all employees. Check the breakdown of the salary structure for Pay Level 8 shared below:

Pay Level

Level 8

Pay Scale

INR 47600- INR 151100

Dearness Allowances

INR 26000 (approx)

House Rent Allowances

INR 4000-INR 14000 (approx)

Gross Salary

INR 78000- INR 88000 (approx)

Net Salary

INR 70,000-INR 80,000 (approx)

UP GIC Lecturer Salary in Hand

The UP GIC Lecturer salary in hand is computed after deducting taxes and PF contributions from the sum of basic pay and applicable allowances. The actual in-hand salary for the notified post also depends on the job location of the employee. Check the post-wise UP GIC Lecturer in hand salary given below:

Post

Department/Institution

Pay Level

Grade Pay

Pay Scale

Lecturer (Male/Female)

Government Inter College

Level 8

Rs 4800

INR 47600- INR 151100

Lecturer (Male/Female)

Sparsh Government Inter College for Visually Handicapped/Samekit Vishesh Madhyamik Vidyalaya Level

Level 8

Rs 4800

INR 47600- INR 151100

Lecturer

Uttar Pradesh Jail Training School (Teaching Staff) Service

Level 7

Rs 4600

INR 44900- INR 142400

UP GIC Lecturer Salary: Perks & Allowances

In addition to the basic salary, the appointed candidates will also receive various perks and allowances admissible to their respective posts. This will increase their overall annual package and play an important role in improving their standard of living. The list of perks and allowances included in the UP GIC Lecturer salary is as follows:

  • Dearness Allowances

  • House Rent Allowances

  • Other Relevant Allowances

UP GIC Lecturer Job Profile: Role and Responsibilities 

The UP GIC Lecturer plays an important role in building the academic future of students. The roles and responsibilities included in the UP GIC Lecturer job profile are as follows:

  • Prepare lesson plans for the assigned subject areas.

  • Assess student performance through regular tests and assignments.

  • Perform all the academic and administrative duties assigned by seniors.

  • Maintain proper records of attendance.

UP GIC Lecturer Career Growth & Promotion

There is a huge career scope for candidates appointed for the UP GIC Lecturer post. Based on seniority, job performance and departmental exam, candidates will be promoted to higher posts. The promotion hierarchy of the UP GIC Lecturer post is:

  • Senior Lecturer/Assistant Professor

  • Head of Department

  • Principal

Upasna Choudhary
Upasna Choudhary

Content Writer

Upasna Choudhry holds a Master’s degree in Forensic Chemical Sciences and has an extensive background in preparing for the UPSC Civil Services Examination. She currently contributes to the Exam Prep Section of Jagran Josh, where her passion for reading and writing shines through her work. Upasna specializes in creating well-researched and aspirant-centric content, simplifying complex topics, and providing strategic preparation insights. Her academic expertise and firsthand experience with competitive exams enable her to deliver valuable resources tailored to the needs of exam aspirants.

... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News