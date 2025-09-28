UP GIC Lecturer Salary 2025 & Job Profile: Check In Hand Pay Scale, Structure, Perks and Allowances

UP GIC Lecturer Salary: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission aims to fill 1516 vacancies for Lecturer (Male/Female) posts. It is a promising career opportunity for postgraduates seeking a stable and secure job. The candidates will be selected for this post based on the prelims and mains exams. The basic pay for UP GIC recruitment begins at Rs 47,600 for Lecturer (Male & Female) and Rs 44,900 for Lecturer (Jail Training School). Along with basic pay, candidates will also receive certain perks and allowances based on commission guidelines. Learn about the UP GIC Lecturer salary and job profile on this page.

UP GIC Lecturer Salary 2025

The UP GIC Lecturer salary is placed under the 7th pay commission guidelines. Those who are eyeing this post should check the salary details and job profile before applying. It will help them understand the financial benefits and responsibilities associated with the role. The pay level for the lecturer post varies as per department/institution. The salary of a lecturer in the Government Inter College and Sparsh Government Inter College for Visually Handicapped/Samekit Vishesh Madhyamik Vidyalaya will fall under pay level 8. While the salary of the lecturer post in Uttar Pradesh Jail Training School (Teaching Staff) Service will be under pay level 7. This post attracts a huge number of applicants every year due to the excellent packages and career growth potential.