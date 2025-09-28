UP GIC Lecturer Salary 2025 & Job Profile: Check In Hand Pay Scale, Structure, Perks and Allowances

UP GIC Lecturer Salary: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission aims to fill 1516 vacancies for Lecturer (Male/Female) posts. It is a promising career opportunity for postgraduates seeking a stable and secure job. The candidates will be selected for this post based on the prelims and mains exams. The basic pay for UP GIC recruitment begins at Rs 47,600 for Lecturer (Male & Female) and Rs 44,900 for Lecturer (Jail Training School). Along with basic pay, candidates will also receive certain perks and allowances based on commission guidelines. Learn about the UP GIC Lecturer salary and job profile on this page.
UP GIC Lecturer Salary 2025
The UP GIC Lecturer salary is placed under the 7th pay commission guidelines. Those who are eyeing this post should check the salary details and job profile before applying. It will help them understand the financial benefits and responsibilities associated with the role. The pay level for the lecturer post varies as per department/institution. The salary of a lecturer in the Government Inter College and Sparsh Government Inter College for Visually Handicapped/Samekit Vishesh Madhyamik Vidyalaya will fall under pay level 8. While the salary of the lecturer post in Uttar Pradesh Jail Training School (Teaching Staff) Service will be under pay level 7. This post attracts a huge number of applicants every year due to the excellent packages and career growth potential.
UP GIC Lecturer Salary Structure
The UP GIC Lecturer salary structure covers a wide range of factors, including basic pay, grade pay, pay scale, allowances, deductions, net salary, gross income, etc. This attractive pay structure ensures fair compensation to all employees. Check the breakdown of the salary structure for Pay Level 8 shared below:
|
Pay Level
|
Level 8
|
Pay Scale
|
INR 47600- INR 151100
|
Dearness Allowances
|
INR 26000 (approx)
|
House Rent Allowances
|
INR 4000-INR 14000 (approx)
|
Gross Salary
|
INR 78000- INR 88000 (approx)
|
Net Salary
|
INR 70,000-INR 80,000 (approx)
UP GIC Lecturer Salary in Hand
The UP GIC Lecturer salary in hand is computed after deducting taxes and PF contributions from the sum of basic pay and applicable allowances. The actual in-hand salary for the notified post also depends on the job location of the employee. Check the post-wise UP GIC Lecturer in hand salary given below:
|
Post
|
Department/Institution
|
Pay Level
|
Grade Pay
|
Pay Scale
|
Lecturer (Male/Female)
|
Government Inter College
|
Level 8
|
Rs 4800
|
INR 47600- INR 151100
|
Lecturer (Male/Female)
|
Sparsh Government Inter College for Visually Handicapped/Samekit Vishesh Madhyamik Vidyalaya Level
|
Level 8
|
Rs 4800
|
INR 47600- INR 151100
|
Lecturer
|
Uttar Pradesh Jail Training School (Teaching Staff) Service
|
Level 7
|
Rs 4600
|
INR 44900- INR 142400
UP GIC Lecturer Salary: Perks & Allowances
In addition to the basic salary, the appointed candidates will also receive various perks and allowances admissible to their respective posts. This will increase their overall annual package and play an important role in improving their standard of living. The list of perks and allowances included in the UP GIC Lecturer salary is as follows:
-
Dearness Allowances
-
House Rent Allowances
-
Other Relevant Allowances
UP GIC Lecturer Job Profile: Role and Responsibilities
The UP GIC Lecturer plays an important role in building the academic future of students. The roles and responsibilities included in the UP GIC Lecturer job profile are as follows:
-
Prepare lesson plans for the assigned subject areas.
-
Assess student performance through regular tests and assignments.
-
Perform all the academic and administrative duties assigned by seniors.
-
Maintain proper records of attendance.
UP GIC Lecturer Career Growth & Promotion
There is a huge career scope for candidates appointed for the UP GIC Lecturer post. Based on seniority, job performance and departmental exam, candidates will be promoted to higher posts. The promotion hierarchy of the UP GIC Lecturer post is:
-
Senior Lecturer/Assistant Professor
-
Head of Department
-
Principal
