UP GIC Lecturer Syllabus 2025: Download Prelims & Mains Exam Syllabus PDF

UP GIC Lecturer Syllabus 2025: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the syllabus and exam pattern for the Government Inter College (GIC) Lecturer recruitment. The syllabus is an important resource to ace the exam. The candidates must read the syllabus carefully and look for the important topics to be covered on priority. The preparation strategy should be based on the syllabus as it helps to cover each and every topic in entirety.
The UP GIC Lecturer Selection Process consists of two stages: Prelims and Mains. The preliminary exam is objective in nature, while the Mains exam is descriptive. Subject-wise topics are defined for General Studies, General Hindi & Essay, and various optional subjects. The detailed syllabus PDF is available via UPPSC and associated portals.
UP GIC Lecturer 2025 Syllabus Overview
The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission is recruitng the Government Inter College (GIC) Lecturer. Check the UP GIC Lecturer syllabus overview here.
|
Particular
|
Details
|
Exam Conducting Body
|
Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC)
|
Exam Name
|
UP GIC Lecturer Recruitment 2025
|
Purpose
|
Recruitment of Lecturers in Government Inter Colleges in UP
|
Selection Stages
|
Preliminary Exam + Mains Exam
|
Total Marks (Prelims + Mains)
|
700 marks (300 in Prelims + 400 in Mains)
|
Negative Marking
|
1/3rd mark negative marking in Prelims (for wrong answers)
|
Total Time Duration
|
Prelims: 2 hours; Mains: Paper 1 (2 hours), Paper 2 (3 hours)
UP GIC Lecturer Subject-Wise Syllabus 2025
Candidates must check the UP GIC Lecturer subject-wise syllabus for Prelims as well as Mains exam. The Prelims exam consists of a single paper: General Studies. Mains Examination consists of two papers: General Hindi and Essay, and Optional Subject.
UP GIC Lecturer Prelims Syllabus
The Prelims exam consists of a General Studies paper which consists of a total of 120 questions (40 General Studies and 80 Subject Concerned). The key topics include:
-
General Science (High School Standard)
-
History of India
-
Indian National Movement
-
Indian Polity, Economy & Culture
-
Indian Agriculture, Commerce & Trade
-
World & Indian Geography; Natural Resources of India
-
Ecology & Environment
-
Current National & International Events
-
Elementary Mathematics (Arithmetic, Algebra, Geometry up to 8th level)
-
Logic & Reasoning / General Intelligence
-
Specific knowledge about UP: culture, traditions, industry, trade etc
UPPSC GIC Lecturer Mains Syllabus
The UPPSC GIC Lecturer Mains exam consists of two papers: General Hindi & Essay and Optional Subject. Here’s the exam pattern:
|
Paper
|
Marks
|
Duration
|
Paper 1: General Hindi & Essay
|
100
|
2 hours
|
Paper 2: Optional / Specialisation Subject
|
300
|
3 hours
The General Hindi & Essay Paper includes:
-
Grammar & Language Usage: शुद्ध लेखन, वर्तनी, विलोम, पर्यायवाची, तत्सम-तद्भव, सन्धि, समास, क्रियाएँ etc.
-
Essay Writing (निबंध): Social issues, environment, education, culture, current affairs etc.
-
Summary / Comprehension of unseen passages, precise etc.
Optional Subject Paper: Depends on subject of specialisation. Topics are those covered in Master’s or PG level in that subject. For example:
-
Physics: Mechanics, Thermodynamics, Electromagnetism, Modern Physics etc.
-
Hindi: Literature, grammar, history of Hindi literature, major authors, criticism etc.
-
Other subjects such as English, Mathematics, History, Geography, Economics etc follow similar topic-wise detailed PG-level syllabus.
Download UP GIC Lecturer Syllabus PDF
Candidates must download the UP GIC Lecturer syllabus PDF to start preparing for the exam in a structured manner. Candidates can download the syllabus PDF from below:
|
UPPSC GIC Lecturer Syllabus 2025
UP GIC Lecturer Exam Pattern 2025
The UP GIC Lecturer exam pattern will help the candidates to divide their time properly to the topics. The Prelims exam consists of a single paper with 120 questions for 300 marks and the total time duration is 2 hours. The Mains exam consists of two papers. Check for the detailed exam pattern below:
|
Stage
|
Type
|
No. of Questions / Papers
|
Marks
|
Duration
|
Key Details
|
Prelims Exam
|
Objective / MCQ
|
120 questions (80 Optional/Subject + 40 General Studies)
|
300
|
2 hours
|
Negative marking of 1/3rd for wrong answers
|
Mains Exam
|
Descriptive
|
Paper 1: General Hindi & Essay; Paper 2: Optional Subject
|
400 (100 + 300)
|
Paper 1 → 2 hours; Paper 2 → 3 hours
|
Subject of optional must match the lecturer subject chosen
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation