UP GIC Lecturer Syllabus 2025: Download Prelims & Mains Exam Syllabus PDF

UP GIC Lecturer Syllabus 2025: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the syllabus and exam pattern for the Government Inter College (GIC) Lecturer recruitment. The syllabus is an important resource to ace the exam. The candidates must read the syllabus carefully and look for the important topics to be covered on priority. The preparation strategy should be based on the syllabus as it helps to cover each and every topic in entirety. The UP GIC Lecturer Selection Process consists of two stages: Prelims and Mains. The preliminary exam is objective in nature, while the Mains exam is descriptive. Subject-wise topics are defined for General Studies, General Hindi & Essay, and various optional subjects. The detailed syllabus PDF is available via UPPSC and associated portals.

UP GIC Lecturer 2025 Syllabus Overview The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission is recruitng the Government Inter College (GIC) Lecturer. Check the UP GIC Lecturer syllabus overview here. Particular Details Exam Conducting Body Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) Exam Name UP GIC Lecturer Recruitment 2025 Purpose Recruitment of Lecturers in Government Inter Colleges in UP Selection Stages Preliminary Exam + Mains Exam Total Marks (Prelims + Mains) 700 marks (300 in Prelims + 400 in Mains) Negative Marking 1/3rd mark negative marking in Prelims (for wrong answers) Total Time Duration Prelims: 2 hours; Mains: Paper 1 (2 hours), Paper 2 (3 hours) UP GIC Lecturer Subject-Wise Syllabus 2025 Candidates must check the UP GIC Lecturer subject-wise syllabus for Prelims as well as Mains exam. The Prelims exam consists of a single paper: General Studies. Mains Examination consists of two papers: General Hindi and Essay, and Optional Subject.

UP GIC Lecturer Prelims Syllabus The Prelims exam consists of a General Studies paper which consists of a total of 120 questions (40 General Studies and 80 Subject Concerned). The key topics include: General Science (High School Standard)

History of India

Indian National Movement

Indian Polity, Economy & Culture

Indian Agriculture, Commerce & Trade

World & Indian Geography; Natural Resources of India

Ecology & Environment

Current National & International Events

Elementary Mathematics (Arithmetic, Algebra, Geometry up to 8th level)

Logic & Reasoning / General Intelligence

Specific knowledge about UP: culture, traditions, industry, trade etc UPPSC GIC Lecturer Mains Syllabus The UPPSC GIC Lecturer Mains exam consists of two papers: General Hindi & Essay and Optional Subject. Here’s the exam pattern:

Paper Marks Duration Paper 1: General Hindi & Essay 100 2 hours Paper 2: Optional / Specialisation Subject 300 3 hours The General Hindi & Essay Paper includes: Grammar & Language Usage: शुद्ध लेखन, वर्तनी, विलोम, पर्यायवाची, तत्सम-तद्भव, सन्धि, समास, क्रियाएँ etc.

Essay Writing (निबंध): Social issues, environment, education, culture, current affairs etc.

Summary / Comprehension of unseen passages, precise etc. Optional Subject Paper: Depends on subject of specialisation. Topics are those covered in Master’s or PG level in that subject. For example: Physics: Mechanics, Thermodynamics, Electromagnetism, Modern Physics etc.

Hindi: Literature, grammar, history of Hindi literature, major authors, criticism etc.

Other subjects such as English, Mathematics, History, Geography, Economics etc follow similar topic-wise detailed PG-level syllabus.