RRB NTPC Result 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links

UP GIC Lecturer Syllabus 2025: Download Prelims & Mains Exam Syllabus PDF

By Upasna Choudhary
Sep 19, 2025, 17:27 IST

UP GIC Lecturer Syllabus 2025: The UPPSC has started the recruitment drive for GIC Lecturer positions in the state. Those who have applied for the post should start preparing for the exam by going through the UP GIC Lecturer Syllabus thoroughly. Download the syllabus PDF and check the exam pattern here.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
Download the UP GIC Lecturer Syllabus 2025
Download the UP GIC Lecturer Syllabus 2025

UP GIC Lecturer Syllabus 2025: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the syllabus and exam pattern for the Government Inter College (GIC) Lecturer recruitment. The syllabus is an important resource to ace the exam. The candidates must read the syllabus carefully and look for the important topics to be covered on priority. The preparation strategy should be based on the syllabus as it helps to cover each and every topic in entirety.

The UP GIC Lecturer Selection Process consists of two stages: Prelims and Mains. The preliminary exam is objective in nature, while the Mains exam is descriptive. Subject-wise topics are defined for General Studies, General Hindi & Essay, and various optional subjects. The detailed syllabus PDF is available via UPPSC and associated portals.

UP GIC Lecturer 2025 Syllabus Overview

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission is recruitng the Government Inter College (GIC) Lecturer. Check the UP GIC Lecturer syllabus overview here.

Particular

Details

Exam Conducting Body

Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC)

Exam Name

UP GIC Lecturer Recruitment 2025

Purpose

Recruitment of Lecturers in Government Inter Colleges in UP

Selection Stages

Preliminary Exam + Mains Exam

Total Marks (Prelims + Mains)

700 marks (300 in Prelims + 400 in Mains)

Negative Marking

1/3rd mark negative marking in Prelims (for wrong answers)

Total Time Duration

Prelims: 2 hours; Mains: Paper 1 (2 hours), Paper 2 (3 hours)

UP GIC Lecturer Subject-Wise Syllabus 2025

Candidates must check the UP GIC Lecturer subject-wise syllabus for Prelims as well as Mains exam. The Prelims exam consists of a single paper: General Studies. Mains Examination consists of two papers: General Hindi and Essay, and Optional Subject.

UP GIC Lecturer Prelims Syllabus

The Prelims exam consists of a General Studies paper which consists of a total of 120 questions (40 General Studies and 80 Subject Concerned). The key topics include:

  • General Science (High School Standard)

  • History of India

  • Indian National Movement

  • Indian Polity, Economy & Culture

  • Indian Agriculture, Commerce & Trade

  • World & Indian Geography; Natural Resources of India

  • Ecology & Environment

  • Current National & International Events

  • Elementary Mathematics (Arithmetic, Algebra, Geometry up to 8th level)

  • Logic & Reasoning / General Intelligence

  • Specific knowledge about UP: culture, traditions, industry, trade etc

UPPSC GIC Lecturer Mains Syllabus

The UPPSC GIC Lecturer Mains exam consists of two papers: General Hindi & Essay and Optional Subject. Here’s the exam pattern:

Paper

Marks

Duration

Paper 1: General Hindi & Essay

100

2 hours

Paper 2: Optional / Specialisation Subject

300

3 hours

The General Hindi & Essay Paper includes:

  • Grammar & Language Usage: शुद्ध लेखन, वर्तनी, विलोम, पर्यायवाची, तत्सम-तद्भव, सन्धि, समास, क्रियाएँ etc.

  • Essay Writing (निबंध): Social issues, environment, education, culture, current affairs etc.

  • Summary / Comprehension of unseen passages, precise etc.

Optional Subject Paper: Depends on subject of specialisation. Topics are those covered in Master’s or PG level in that subject. For example:

  • Physics: Mechanics, Thermodynamics, Electromagnetism, Modern Physics etc.

  • Hindi: Literature, grammar, history of Hindi literature, major authors, criticism etc.

  • Other subjects such as English, Mathematics, History, Geography, Economics etc follow similar topic-wise detailed PG-level syllabus.

Download UP GIC Lecturer Syllabus PDF

Candidates must download the UP GIC Lecturer syllabus PDF to start preparing for the exam in a structured manner. Candidates can download the syllabus PDF from below:

UPPSC GIC Lecturer Syllabus 2025

Download PDF

UP GIC Lecturer Exam Pattern 2025

The UP GIC Lecturer exam pattern will help the candidates to divide their time properly to the topics. The Prelims exam consists of a single paper with 120 questions for 300 marks and the total time duration is 2 hours. The Mains exam consists of two papers. Check for the detailed exam pattern below:

Stage

Type

No. of Questions / Papers

Marks

Duration

Key Details

Prelims Exam

Objective / MCQ

120 questions (80 Optional/Subject + 40 General Studies)

300

2 hours

Negative marking of 1/3rd for wrong answers

Mains Exam

Descriptive

Paper 1: General Hindi & Essay; Paper 2: Optional Subject

400 (100 + 300)

Paper 1 → 2 hours; Paper 2 → 3 hours

Subject of optional must match the lecturer subject chosen

Upasna Choudhary
Upasna Choudhary

Content Writer

Upasna Choudhry holds a Master’s degree in Forensic Chemical Sciences and has an extensive background in preparing for the UPSC Civil Services Examination. She currently contributes to the Exam Prep Section of Jagran Josh, where her passion for reading and writing shines through her work. Upasna specializes in creating well-researched and aspirant-centric content, simplifying complex topics, and providing strategic preparation insights. Her academic expertise and firsthand experience with competitive exams enable her to deliver valuable resources tailored to the needs of exam aspirants.

... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News