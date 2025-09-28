School Assembly Headlines Today (29 September): World Food India 2025 Concludes, BCCI Names Mithun Manhas as Its 37th President and Other News in English

School Assembly Headlines Today: Here are today's headlines for our school assembly. Stay informed and connected with national and international news, sports, business, science, and technology. This news reading offers a comprehensive global overview.
Reading or listening to the news is crucial for students, extending understanding beyond textbooks to current events, national progress, and challenges. Staying updated enhances general knowledge, fosters responsible citizenship, sharpens critical thinking, and broadens perspectives on future-relevant topics. Therefore, let's focus on today’s headlines.
National News Headlines for School Assembly
Amit Shah: Left-Wing Extremism to End by March 2026
World Food India 2025 Concludes with 1 Lakh Crore Investment Commitments
Seva Parv: Empowering India’s Farmers
PM Modi to inaugurate new Delhi BJP office tomorrow in New Delhi
Indian Army celebrates 199th Gunners Day today
Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi urges people to celebrate upcoming festive season with Swadeshi products to give wings to dreams of young entrepreneurs
EAM S Jaishankar says India will always maintain its freedom of choice amid global tariff volatility and uncertain market access
India-US ties not criteria for India-Russia relations: Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov
EAM S Jaishankar meets UN Chief António Guterres at UNGA
International News Headlines for School Assembly
Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy Sentenced to Five Years for Corruption
Hindi Pakhwada 2025 Concludes at IGCC Dhaka
Poland Scrambles Jets, Shuts Airspace After Russia’s Massive Strikes on Ukraine
Indian diaspora unites for Viksit Bharat Run at Dubai’s Kite Beach
US: 3 dead, many injured as gunman on boat fires at restaurant in North Carolina
Sri Lanka: High Commissioner of India Santosh Jha flags off Viksit Bharat Run in Colombo
Sports News Headlines for School Assembly
Anushka Thokur Clinches Second Gold at ISSF Junior World Cup
BCCI Names Mithun Manhas as Its 37th President
ISSF Junior World Cup: India wins 1-2 finish in 10m air pistol mixed team
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar congratulates Shailesh Kumar for winning gold, announces Rs 75 lakh reward
India beat Bangladesh 4-1 to win 7th SAFF Under17 football title in Colombo
Arch-rivals India and Pakistan to clash in Asia Cup final in Dubai today
Business News Headlines for School Assembly
PM Modi Shares Article on Transformative Impact of GST Simplification and Citizen-Centric Infrastructure
US stocks ended higher after mostly in-line US inflation data
RBI sets central govt’s Ways, Means Advances limit at Rs 50,000 cr for 2nd half of FY26
Department of Posts revises Inland Speed Post (Document) Tariff, introduces new features
Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri announces discovery of natural gas in Andaman Sea
Thought of the Day
"Reading furnishes the mind only with materials of knowledge; it is thinking that makes what we read ours." - John Locke
Meaning: This idea stresses that consuming information (reading or listening) is just the first step. The true educational work is done when you process, analyze, and reflect on that information. It encourages students to spend time thinking critically about the material, forming their own conclusions, and connecting new ideas to what they already know. This practice turns raw data into personal wisdom.
