School Assembly Headlines Today (29 September): World Food India 2025 Concludes, BCCI Names Mithun Manhas as Its 37th President and Other News in English

By Anisha Mishra
Sep 28, 2025, 19:54 IST

This news article provides a comprehensive overview of today's top headlines for school assemblies on September 29, 2025. It covers national, international, sports, business, science, and technology news, and concludes with a "Thought of the Day" quote. For more details, please refer to the complete article. 

Get here today’s news headlines in English for School Assembly
School Assembly Headlines Today: Here are today's headlines for our school assembly. Stay informed and connected with national and international news, sports, business, science, and technology. This news reading offers a comprehensive global overview.

Reading or listening to the news is crucial for students, extending understanding beyond textbooks to current events, national progress, and challenges. Staying updated enhances general knowledge, fosters responsible citizenship, sharpens critical thinking, and broadens perspectives on future-relevant topics. Therefore, let's focus on today’s headlines.

Also Check| Words of the Day For Morning School Assembly

National News Headlines for School Assembly 

  • Amit Shah: Left-Wing Extremism to End by March 2026

  • World Food India 2025 Concludes with 1 Lakh Crore Investment Commitments

  • Seva Parv: Empowering India’s Farmers

  • PM Modi to inaugurate new Delhi BJP office tomorrow in New Delhi

  • Indian Army celebrates 199th Gunners Day today

  • Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi urges people to celebrate upcoming festive season with Swadeshi products to give wings to dreams of young entrepreneurs

  • EAM S Jaishankar says India will always maintain its freedom of choice amid global tariff volatility and uncertain market access

  • India-US ties not criteria for India-Russia relations: Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov

  • EAM S Jaishankar meets UN Chief António Guterres at UNGA

International News Headlines for School Assembly

  • Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy Sentenced to Five Years for Corruption

  • Hindi Pakhwada 2025 Concludes at IGCC Dhaka

  • Poland Scrambles Jets, Shuts Airspace After Russia’s Massive Strikes on Ukraine

  • Indian diaspora unites for Viksit Bharat Run at Dubai’s Kite Beach

  • US: 3 dead, many injured as gunman on boat fires at restaurant in North Carolina

  • Sri Lanka: High Commissioner of India Santosh Jha flags off Viksit Bharat Run in Colombo

Sports News Headlines for School Assembly

  • Anushka Thokur Clinches Second Gold at ISSF Junior World Cup

  • BCCI Names Mithun Manhas as Its 37th President

  • ISSF Junior World Cup: India wins 1-2 finish in 10m air pistol mixed team

  • Bihar CM Nitish Kumar congratulates Shailesh Kumar for winning gold, announces Rs 75 lakh reward

  • India beat Bangladesh 4-1 to win 7th SAFF Under17 football title in Colombo

  • Arch-rivals India and Pakistan to clash in Asia Cup final in Dubai today

Business News Headlines for School Assembly

  • PM Modi Shares Article on Transformative Impact of GST Simplification and Citizen-Centric Infrastructure

  • US stocks ended higher after mostly in-line US inflation data

  • RBI sets central govt’s Ways, Means Advances limit at Rs 50,000 cr for 2nd half of FY26

  • Department of Posts revises Inland Speed Post (Document) Tariff, introduces new features

  • Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri announces discovery of natural gas in Andaman Sea

Thought of the Day

"Reading furnishes the mind only with materials of knowledge; it is thinking that makes what we read ours." - John Locke

Meaning: This idea stresses that consuming information (reading or listening) is just the first step. The true educational work is done when you process, analyze, and reflect on that information. It encourages students to spend time thinking critically about the material, forming their own conclusions, and connecting new ideas to what they already know. This practice turns raw data into personal wisdom.

