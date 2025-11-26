JKSSB Account Assistant Recruitment 2025 Notification Released for 600 Posts - Apply Online at jkssb.nic.in

Bihar DELEd Result 2025 OUT
By Manish Kumar
Nov 26, 2025, 13:32 IST

JKSSB Recruitment 2025: The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has released detailed notification for the Accounts Assistant posts in the Finance Department across the state. A total of 600 positions for Accounts Assistant are to be filled through the recruitment drive. The online application process will commence from December 08, 2025. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before January 06, 2026.

Selection for these posts will be done on the basis of performance of candidates in written exam which will consist of Objective Type, Multiple choice Questions. The questions will be set in English Language only.

JKSSB Recruitment 2025 PDF

The detailed notification pdf for Accounts Assistant posts in the Finance Department is available on the official website. You can download directly through the link given below-

JKSSSB Accounts Assistant 2025 Download PDF

JKSSB Accounts Assistant 2025 Important Dates 

The Board has uploaded the detailed schedule with all crucial updates for the recruitment drive. The online application will be commenced from December 08, 2025. and you can apply for these posts on or before  July 07, 2025. Check details schedule given below-

Event  Details 
Date of Commencement for submission of Online Applications: December 08, 2025.
Cut-off/Last Date for submission of Online Application Forms January 06, 2026

 JKSSB Account Assistant Recruitment 2025 Overview 

A total of 600 positions are to be filled through the recruitment drive for Accounts Assistant . To help candidates quickly understand the key highlights of the recruitment drive, we’ve shared an overview of the same-

Particulars Details
Organization Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB)
Post Name Accounts Assistant
Advt. No. 10 of 2025
Total Vacancies 600
Name of Department Finance Department
Official Website https://jkssb.nic.in/

JKSSB Accounts Assistant 2025 Total Vacancy 

A total of 600 Accounts Assistant positions are to be filled in Finance Department, Jammu and Kashmir under direct recruitment drive. Below are the details of the number of posts-

 Accounts Assistant 600 posts 

 

JKSSB Recruitment 2025 Application Fee 

Candidates will have to pay the requisite fee against the applying for these posts. Rs. 600/-(Rupees Six Hundred only). In case of candidates belonging to SC, ST-1, ST-2, EWS and PwBD category, the fee payable shall be Rs. 500/-(Rupees Five Hundred only). Fee can be paid only through online mode viz. Net Banking, Credit or Debit cards

How to Apply Online for JKSSB 2025?

Here’s a step-by-step guide to apply online for JKSSB Accounts Assistant 2025:

  1. Visit the official JKSSB website at jkssb.nic.in
  2. On the homepage, find and click on the apply online link.
  3. Register using your email ID and mobile number.
  4. Once done, log in to your account and fill out the application form. Enter your personal and educational details.
  5. Upload required documents, including photo and signature.
  6. Pay the application fee using the available payment methods.
  7. Submit the form and take a printout for future reference.

 

