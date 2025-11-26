JKSSB Account Assistant Recruitment 2025 Notification Released for 600 Posts - Apply Online at jkssb.nic.in

JKSSB Recruitment 2025: The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has released detailed notification for the Accounts Assistant posts in the Finance Department across the state. A total of 600 positions for Accounts Assistant are to be filled through the recruitment drive. The online application process will commence from December 08, 2025. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before January 06, 2026.

Selection for these posts will be done on the basis of performance of candidates in written exam which will consist of Objective Type, Multiple choice Questions. The questions will be set in English Language only.

JKSSB Recruitment 2025 PDF

The detailed notification pdf for Accounts Assistant posts in the Finance Department is available on the official website. You can download directly through the link given below-