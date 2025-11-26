With the Election Commission having completed a Special Intensive Revision (SIR) close on the heels of assembly elections in Bihar, the poll body is now conducting a similar exercise in 12 States and Union Territories. These states -- primarily are the ones that will go to polls in the next round of state polls in 2026 and 2027.

The 12 States and UTs where the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) began are Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Goa, Puducherry, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, and Lakshadweep. The revision will cover 51 crore voters.

In this article, we will explore how migrants, students or any new voters can enroll during the SIR.

How new Voters, any students or NRI and Migrants can enroll during the SIR?

For the New Voter Registration of the citizen of India, or for any students, who are 18 years or above or you will turn 18 in a few months, and also if you are a citizen of India and has not acquired citizenship of any other country have to fill the form 6A.