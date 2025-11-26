With the Election Commission having completed a Special Intensive Revision (SIR) close on the heels of assembly elections in Bihar, the poll body is now conducting a similar exercise in 12 States and Union Territories. These states -- primarily are the ones that will go to polls in the next round of state polls in 2026 and 2027.
The 12 States and UTs where the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) began are Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Goa, Puducherry, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, and Lakshadweep. The revision will cover 51 crore voters.
In this article, we will explore how migrants, students or any new voters can enroll during the SIR.
How new Voters, any students or NRI and Migrants can enroll during the SIR?
For the New Voter Registration of the citizen of India, or for any students, who are 18 years or above or you will turn 18 in a few months, and also if you are a citizen of India and has not acquired citizenship of any other country have to fill the form 6A.
During the process of SIR, the Booth Level Officials (BLO) are, among other ways, collecting to verify details of the voters, receive new applications from prospective voters, and strike off duplicate or invalid voters.
What are the Guidelines for new voters, student to enroll for the SIR?
As per theECI, GUIDELINES FOR FILLING UP THE APPLICATION -FORM-6 is given below in the table with complete details:
|
Section
|
Guidelines (Mandatory Points)
|
1. General Instructions
|
• Application must be addressed to the ERO of the AC/PC where the applicant ordinarily resides.
• If the constituency name/number is unknown, the ERO will assist; application will not be rejected for this reason.
• Form may be filled in English or the State’s official language; this will not lead to rejection.
• Service personnel applying as general electors must ensure they are not enrolled elsewhere as service or general electors.
• Photograph: Recent, colour, passport-size (4.5cm × 3.5cm), white background, unsigned, eyes open, both sides of face visible.
• EPIC: Delivered free of cost via speed post after enrolment.
|
2. Item (1): Name
|
• Provide exact name and spelling in both English and the State’s official language.
• If filled in only one language, automatic transliteration may cause spelling errors.
|
3. Item (2a) & (2b): Relative’s Name
|
• Provide name and surname of father/mother/husband/guardian.
• Married females may preferably mention their husband's name.
• Strike off non-applicable options.
|
4. Item (5): Aadhaar Details
|
• Furnish Aadhaar number for authentication.
• If Aadhaar is not available, mention this in Item 5(b).
|
5. Item (6): Gender
|
• Clearly tick Male / Female / Third Gender.
• Applicants of Third Gender may select Male, Female, or Third Gender as preferred.
|
6. Item 7(a)(b): Date of Birth
|
• Attach a self-attested copy of approved age-proof documents for faster processing.
• If such documents are unavailable:– Attach any alternate document supporting age proof.– Mention document name in Item 7(ii) and Item (iv) in Declaration.– Personal appearance before the ERO or designated officer is required for verification.
|
7. Item 8: Present Ordinary Residence
|
• Provide full postal address with PIN code.
• Attach a self-attested copy of residence proof (in the name of applicant/parents/spouse).
• Homeless citizens and sex workers without documents will undergo field verification if eligible.
• Students may register at parent’s address or hostel/mess where they ordinarily reside.
|
8. Declaration
|
• All entries must be filled completely.
• False statements are punishable under Section 31 of the Representation of People Act, 1950.
• Punishment: Up to 1 year imprisonment, or fine, or both.
Source: ECI
What are the Guidelines for NRI or migrants to enroll for the SIR?
As per the ECI, GUIDELINES FOR FILLING UP THE APPLICATION FORM-6A for NRI or migrants to enroll for the SIR is given below with complete details:
|
Section
|
Guidelines / Eligibility / Requirements
|
Who can file Form-6A
|
• Any Indian citizen residing in a foreign country who has not acquired foreign citizenship.
• Must be 18 years or older as on 1st January of the qualifying year.
• Must apply for registration in the constituency of the residence in India as mentioned in their passport.
• Application can be submitted to the concerned Electoral Registration Officer (ERO).
|
Age Requirement
|
• Applicants must be 18 years old as on 1st January of the year.
• Example: For roll revision with qualifying date 01-01-2011, the applicant must have completed 18 years on or before 01-01-2011.
|
Where to Submit Form-6A
|
• Submit directly to the Electoral Registration Officer (ERO) of the constituency where the Indian address (as in passport) is located.
• Form 6A may be submitted in person or sent by post to the ERO.
• Details of all EROs are available on the Election Commission of India website.
|
Documents to be Attached
|
• One recent passport-size colour photograph, light background (preferably white), showing full face.
• All fields in Form-6A must be filled as per details in the valid Indian passport.
• If sent by post: attach photocopies of passport pages containing:– Photograph– Personal details– Valid visa endorsement
• All photocopies must be duly attested by an authorized officer of the Indian Mission.
• Applications without attested copies will be rejected.
|
If Submitting in Person
|
• Attach photocopies of the relevant passport pages.
• Present the original passport for verification by the ERO.
• The original passport will be returned immediately after verification.
|
Voting Eligibility After Enrolment
|
• After successful enrolment, the applicant can vote only in person at the polling station of the constituency.
• Must carry the original passport on the day of voting.
Source: ECI
Conclusion
Enrolling during the SIR is simple for new voters, students, NRIs, and migrants when they follow the Election Commission’s guidelines and submit the required documents. With BLOs assisting on the ground and EROs verifying applications, every eligible citizen can ensure their name is added to the electoral roll and participate in India’s democratic process.
