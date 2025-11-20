How to Edit SIR Form in BLO App: Check Complete Process for Correction

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process is a major activity of the Election Commission of India to keep electoral rolls accurate, up to date, and free of errors, in advance of major elections. As a part of this effort, citizens are asked to verify their details through the SIR or Enumeration Form, which can be done online, or via their Booth Level Officer (BLO), using the BLO App.
Making sure you know how to properly complete the SIR Form, which includes correcting errors you may find, is very important because once the data is uploaded to the system it cannot - ordinarily be changed directly. This article outlines the full and up to date process as of 20 November 2025, which should help readers avoid errors and ensure their name is on the roll in its full, complete and correct form.
Who is Eligible to Edit the SIR Form?
-
Voters themselves cannot edit the form after submission.
-
Only the BLO can edit the form and has the ability to do so on the BLO App.
-
This includes forms that were submitted electronically or submitted via paper forms collected by the BLO.
Step-by-Step Process for BLO to Edit SIR Form
Log into the BLO App
BLOs are required to log in using their official credentials. They should also confirm that they're on the latest version of the app to take advantage of all of the features.
Move to SIR/Enumeration
From the app's home screen, tap SIR represented by the word "Special Intensive Revision" to access tasks related to SIR.
Choose the Voter Record to Modify
-
For online electronic forms: Tap "Online Forms Filled by Elector".
-
For physical forms submitted on paper: Tap "Forms uploaded by BLO".
-
Search for the voter's record by adding either the elector's EPIC number or particulars about the household.View Form Information
Tap "View Details" to see all information the elector has submitted, as well as see the uploaded images of the submitted form and personal data fields.
Edit the Fields that Require Updates
A BLO can change fields that are incorrect. The fields that are editable include:
-
The voter's name,
-
The voter's date of birth,
-
The voter's mobile number,
-
The voter's EPIC number or Aadhaar if linked,
-
The names of the voter's relatives (father, mother, spouse), and relationship fields,
-
The uploaded image of the form, in the event a wrong image was uploaded.
Save and Submit Changes
-
After changing the fields, validate the information and just press Submit.
-
The app will now display a confirmation that the change was completed successfully. The BLO should make a note of this for their records.
Key Points for Voters
-
Please contact your BLO right away to report any errors. Reporting it early will allow for a smoother process to be corrected.
-
Keep a copy: Take a copy or photo of the form you submitted and write down the confirmation number provided by the BLO after the correction.
-
Limited fields: Only specific fields can be edited, and you may need to provide additional verification or document for some fields.
