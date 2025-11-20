How to Edit SIR Form in BLO App: Check Complete Process for Correction

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process is a major activity of the Election Commission of India to keep electoral rolls accurate, up to date, and free of errors, in advance of major elections. As a part of this effort, citizens are asked to verify their details through the SIR or Enumeration Form, which can be done online, or via their Booth Level Officer (BLO), using the BLO App.

Making sure you know how to properly complete the SIR Form, which includes correcting errors you may find, is very important because once the data is uploaded to the system it cannot - ordinarily be changed directly. This article outlines the full and up to date process as of 20 November 2025, which should help readers avoid errors and ensure their name is on the roll in its full, complete and correct form.

