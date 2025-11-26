RRB Teacher Result 2025 OUT Download Zone‑Wise Merit List PDF - Direct Link Here

RRB Teacher Result 2025: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has started releasing the RRB Railway Teacher Result 2025 on its official regional websites from November 25, 2025. The shortlisted candidates will now be called for document verification and medical examination.
RRB has conducted the RRB Teacher Exam 2025 to recruit eligible candidates for 753 vacancies. The result has been released in the PDF format containing the roll number of shortlisted candidates.
RRB Teacher Result 2025 OUT
RRB has started declaring the result of RRB Teacher 2025 from November 25, 2025, containing the list of candidates shortlisted for the next phase of examination. The result will get released for each zone, such as RRB Gorakhpur, RRB Chandigarh, RRB Mumbai, etc. Click on the direct link below to download the RRB Teacher Result 2025
|
RRB Zone
|
Website
|
Ahmedabad
|
Ajmer
|
Allahabad
|
Bangalore
|
Bhopal
|
Bhubaneshwar
|
Bilaspur
|
Chandigarh
|
Chennai
|
Gorakhpur
|
Guwahati
|
Jammu
|
Kolkata
|
Malda
|
Mumbai
|
Muzaffarpur
|
Patna
|
Siliguri
|
Trivandrum
RRB Teacher Result 2025: Overview
The RRB Teacher Result has been released in the PDF format containing the roll number of candidates shortlisted for the next phase of examination. Candidates are requested to download the result PDF and start preparing for the next phase of the recruitment process. Check the table below for RRB Teacher Result 2025 Key Highlights
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Exam Conducting Body
|
Railway Recruitment Board (RRB)
|
Post Name
|
Teacher (Various Subjects)
|
Total Vacancies
|
753
|
Exam Date
|
September 10-12, 2025
|
Result Release Date
|
November 25, 2025
|
Result Format
|
PDF (Zone-wise)
|
Next Stage
|
Document Verification
|
Official Website
|
rrbgkp.gov.in
How to Download the RRB Teacher Result 2025?
Candidates can download the RRB Teacher Result 2025 by clicking on the direct link provided above or they can follow the simple steps listed below
- Visit the official regional website of RRB
- Now on the homepage click on the “Results” section.
- Now click on the RRB Teacher Result 2025 PDF link.
- Download the PDF and search your roll number using the Ctrl+F function.
- Save the file for future reference.
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation