Bihar DELEd Result 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links

RRB Teacher Result 2025 OUT Download Zone‑Wise Merit List PDF - Direct Link Here

By Mohd Salman
Nov 26, 2025, 13:01 IST

The RRB Teacher Result 2025 has been released zone‑wise from November 25, 2025, on official RRB websites. Candidates shortlisted for 753 vacancies can download the PDF to check their roll numbers. The shortlisted candidates will now called for document verification and medical examination

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
RRB Teacher Result 2025
RRB Teacher Result 2025

RRB Teacher Result 2025: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has started releasing the RRB Railway Teacher Result 2025 on its official regional websites from November 25, 2025. The shortlisted candidates will now be called for document verification and medical examination.
RRB has conducted the RRB Teacher Exam 2025 to recruit eligible candidates for 753 vacancies. The result has been released in the PDF format containing the roll number of shortlisted candidates.

RRB Teacher Result 2025 OUT

RRB has started declaring the result of RRB Teacher 2025 from November 25, 2025, containing the list of candidates shortlisted for the next phase of examination. The result will get released for each zone, such as RRB Gorakhpur, RRB Chandigarh, RRB Mumbai, etc. Click on the direct link below to download the RRB Teacher Result 2025

RRB Zone

Website

Ahmedabad

https://rrbahmedabad.gov.in/

Ajmer

https://www.rrbajmer.gov.in/

Allahabad

https://www.rrbald.gov.in/

Bangalore

https://www.rrbbnc.gov.in/

Bhopal

https://rrbbhopal.gov.in/

Bhubaneshwar

https://www.rrbbbs.gov.in/

Bilaspur

https://rrbbilaspur.gov.in/

Chandigarh

https://www.rrbcdg.gov.in/

Chennai

https://www.rrbchennai.gov.in/

Gorakhpur

Click Here

Guwahati

https://www.rrbguwahati.gov.in/

Jammu

http://www.rrbjammu.nic.in/

Kolkata

http://www.rrbkolkata.gov.in/

Malda

http://www.rrbmalda.gov.in/

Mumbai

http://www.rrbmumbai.gov.in/

Muzaffarpur

http://www.rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in/

Patna

http://www.rrbpatna.gov.in/

Siliguri

https://www.rrbsiliguri.gov.in/

Trivandrum

https://www.rrbthiruvananthapuram.gov.in/

RRB Teacher Result 2025: Overview

The RRB Teacher Result has been released in the PDF format containing the roll number of candidates shortlisted for the next phase of examination. Candidates are requested to download the result PDF and start preparing for the next phase of the recruitment process. Check the table below for RRB Teacher Result 2025 Key Highlights

Particulars

Details

Exam Conducting Body

Railway Recruitment Board (RRB)

Post Name

Teacher (Various Subjects)

Total Vacancies

753

Exam Date

September 10-12, 2025

Result Release Date

November 25, 2025

Result Format

PDF (Zone-wise)

Next Stage

Document Verification

Official Website

rrbgkp.gov.in

How to Download the RRB Teacher Result 2025?

Candidates can download the RRB Teacher Result 2025 by clicking on the direct link provided above or they can follow the simple steps listed below

  • Visit the official regional website of RRB
  • Now on the homepage click on the “Results” section.
  • Now click on the RRB Teacher Result 2025 PDF link.
  • Download the PDF and search your roll number using the Ctrl+F function.
  • Save the file for future reference.

 

Mohd Salman
Mohd Salman

Senior Executive

Mohd Salman is a content expert with over 6 years of experience in the education sector, who has built the categories for the SSC, Railways, Defence, Police, and State Government Exams. He previously worked with organisation like Testbook and holds a B.Tech in Information Technology. At Jagran Josh, he manages and writes for the education beat, covering all educational news for Govt Jobs notifications, and exams such as UPSC, Banking and Railways. He can be reached at mohd.salman@jagrannewmedia.com
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News