RRB Teacher Result 2025 OUT Download Zone‑Wise Merit List PDF - Direct Link Here

RRB Teacher Result 2025: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has started releasing the RRB Railway Teacher Result 2025 on its official regional websites from November 25, 2025. The shortlisted candidates will now be called for document verification and medical examination.

RRB has conducted the RRB Teacher Exam 2025 to recruit eligible candidates for 753 vacancies. The result has been released in the PDF format containing the roll number of shortlisted candidates.

RRB has started declaring the result of RRB Teacher 2025 from November 25, 2025, containing the list of candidates shortlisted for the next phase of examination. The result will get released for each zone, such as RRB Gorakhpur, RRB Chandigarh, RRB Mumbai, etc. Click on the direct link below to download the RRB Teacher Result 2025