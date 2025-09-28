IBPS PO Result 2025 OUT!
TNPSC Group 2 Question Paper 2025: Direct Link to Download Paper PDF

By Mohd Salman
Sep 28, 2025, 13:17 IST

TNPSC Group 2 Question Paper 2025: TNPSC conducted the Group 2 exam for subjects like General Tamil, General English and Mental Ability The exam is conducted on September 28, 2025 and assesses candidates for roles like Assistant Inspector, Junior Employment Officer. A direct link to download the TNPSC Group 2 Question Paper 2025 is provided below.

TNPSC Group 2 Question Paper 2025: The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) conducts the TNPSC Group 2 Question Paper 2025 in a single shift between 9:30 am and 12:30 pm for subjects such as General Tamil (S.S.L.C. Standard) or General English (S.S.L.C. Standard), General Studies (Degree Standard) and Aptitude and Mental Ability Test (S.S.L.C. Standard).
Candidates preparing for the next cycle of the TNPSC Group 2 exam must download the TNPSC Group 2 Question Paper 2025. The question paper helps candidates in analysing the difficulty level and topics being regularly asked. Aspirants can simply click on the PDF link to download the question papers.

The TNPSC Group 2 Question Paper 2025 helps the candidates to understand the exam structure; the paper consists of General Tamil, General English and Mental Ability. The Question Paper also helps candidates to identify difficulty levels, such as easy, moderate, and difficult. This analysis helps candidates to prepare for future attempts.

Check the TNPSC Group 2 Exam Analysis 2025

TNPSC Group 2 Answer Key 2025

TNPSC Group 2 Expected Cut Off 2025

TNPSC Group 2 Question Paper 2025 PDF Download

The TNPSC Group 2 Question Paper 2025 is designed to test general knowledge, aptitude, and Tamil language skills. By understanding the exam pattern, syllabus, and difficulty level, candidates can strategise their preparation effectively. Click on the link below to download the TNPSC Group 2 Question Paper 2025.

PDF Download

TNPSC Group 2 Question Paper 2025: Overview

The TNPSC Group 2 2025 exam is an offline (OMR-based) test with 200 objective-type questions carrying 300 marks. The exam is conducted for a duration of 3 hours between 9:30 am and 12:30 pm. Check the table below for the TNPSC Group 2 exam overview.

Subjects

Number of Questions

Maximum Marks

General Tamil (S.S.L.C. Standard) or General English (S.S.L.C. Standard)

100

300

General Studies (Degree Standard)

75

Aptitude and Mental Ability Test (S.S.L.C. Standard)

25

Total

200

How to Download the TNPSC Group 2 2025 Question Paper?

Candidates can download the unofficial question paper from leading coaching websites or by clicking on the direct link above. TNPSC will also release the Group 2 Question Paper 2025 after the selection process is over. Check the steps below to download the Question Paper from official website

  • Visit the official website, tnpsc.gov.in
  • Go to Question Paper/Answer Key.
  • Select the Group 2 2025 Question Paper.
  • Download the PDF


