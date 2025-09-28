TNPSC Group 2 Expected Cut Off 2025: Know Category Wise Qualifying Marks for Prelims

TNPSC Group 2 Cut Off 2025: The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has successfully conducted the TNPSC Group 2 and 2A services exam on 28 September 2025 across 38 districts. The exam was held in the morning shift from 09:30 am to 12:30 pm. The candidates are awaiting for the official cut off marks to be released. The TNPSC Group 2 Cut Off 2025 will be released along with the results on the official website of TNPSC- tnpsc.gov.in. The cut off marks are the minimum qualifying marks that a candidate needs to secure in order to be considered eligible for the next stage. The cut off marks are decided based on various factors such as the number of applicants, number of candidates appearing for the exam, difficulty level of the exam, previous year trends, total number of vacancies available, etc.
TNPSC Group 2 Cut Off 2025
The TNPSC Group 2 cut off 2025 will be released along with the final results on the official website- www.tnpsc.gov.in. The cut off marks are the minimum score that 90[pa candidate needs to secure to pass the exam. A candidate must secure equal to or more than the cut off marks in order to be eligible for the next stage of the selection process. Since the official cut off marks are yet to be released by the Commission, candidates can check the expected cut off marks.
TNPSC Group 2 Cut Off 2025 Overview
The TNPSC Group 2 selection process involves three stages: Preliminary, Mains, and Interview. The Group 2 Services includes all the three stages and Group 2A services excludes the Interview stage. Those who will qualify the Prelims stage will be eligible to appear for the Mains stage. Those candidates who will qualify all the stages of the exam will be recruited for the 645 posts of Group 2 and 2A services in the Tamil Nadu Government.
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Exam Name
|
TNPSC Group 2 and 2A
|
Conducting Body
|
Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC)
|
Exam Date
|
28 September 2025
|
Vacancies
|
645
|
Mode of Exam
|
Offline
TNPSC Group 2 Cut Off 2025 Expected
The TNPSC Group 2 exam was conducted on 28 September 2025. The exam was held from 09:30 am to 12:30 pm. Based on the students feedback and experts' valuable opinions, the cut off marks for the General category are expected to be around 158-163 for males and 155-160 for females. These cut off marks will give an idea to the candidates whether they will be able to qualify the exam or not. Check the category-wise cut off marks for both male and females below:
|
Category
|
Male
|
Female
|
UR/ General
|
158-163
|
155-160
|
BC
|
153-158
|
147-152
|
MBC
|
151-156
|
145-150
|
BC (M)
|
147-152
|
140-145
|
SC
|
145-150
|
147-152
|
SC (A)
|
145-150
|
138-143
|
ST
|
145-150
|
138-143
How to Check the TNPSC Group 2 Cut Off
TNPSC releases the cut off marks in the PDF format on its official website. The TNPSC Group 2 cut off PDF consists of the category-wise cut off marks. Follow the steps given below to download the cut off marks:
-
Visit the official website- www.tnpsc.gov.in.
-
Look for the section of Cut Off marks.
-
Scroll for the TNPSC Group 2 Cut Off 2025.
-
Download the Cut Off marks.
-
Check the category-wise cut off in the PDF.
Factors Affecting the TNPSC Group 2 Cut Off Marks
The TNPSC Group 2 cut off marks depends on a number of factors like the number of applicants, difficulty level of the exam, previous year trends, number of vacancies, etc. The cut off marks are decided based on all these factors.
- Number of Applicants: The cut off marks increases if the number of applicants are more.
- Difficulty Level of the Exam: The more the difficulty level of the exam, the less will be the cut off marks.
- Number of Vacancies: If the number of vacancies are more in number, the the cut off marks will be set low and vice-versa.
- Previous Year Trends: The TNPSC Group 2 cut off marks also depends on the past year trends i.e., what were the cut off marks in the previous years.
