TNPSC Group 2 Expected Cut Off 2025: Know Category Wise Qualifying Marks for Prelims

TNPSC Group 2 Cut Off 2025: The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has successfully conducted the TNPSC Group 2 and 2A services exam on 28 September 2025 across 38 districts. The exam was held in the morning shift from 09:30 am to 12:30 pm. The candidates are awaiting for the official cut off marks to be released. The TNPSC Group 2 Cut Off 2025 will be released along with the results on the official website of TNPSC- tnpsc.gov.in. The cut off marks are the minimum qualifying marks that a candidate needs to secure in order to be considered eligible for the next stage. The cut off marks are decided based on various factors such as the number of applicants, number of candidates appearing for the exam, difficulty level of the exam, previous year trends, total number of vacancies available, etc.

TNPSC Group 2 Cut Off 2025 The TNPSC Group 2 cut off 2025 will be released along with the final results on the official website- www.tnpsc.gov.in. The cut off marks are the minimum score that 90[pa candidate needs to secure to pass the exam. A candidate must secure equal to or more than the cut off marks in order to be eligible for the next stage of the selection process. Since the official cut off marks are yet to be released by the Commission, candidates can check the expected cut off marks. Check the TNPSC Group 2 Exam Analysis 2025 TNPSC Group 2 Cut Off 2025 Overview The TNPSC Group 2 selection process involves three stages: Preliminary, Mains, and Interview. The Group 2 Services includes all the three stages and Group 2A services excludes the Interview stage. Those who will qualify the Prelims stage will be eligible to appear for the Mains stage. Those candidates who will qualify all the stages of the exam will be recruited for the 645 posts of Group 2 and 2A services in the Tamil Nadu Government.

Particulars Details Exam Name TNPSC Group 2 and 2A Conducting Body Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) Exam Date 28 September 2025 Vacancies 645 Mode of Exam Offline Download the TNPSC Group 2 Prelims Question Paper Check the TNPSC Group 2 Answer Key TNPSC Group 2 Cut Off 2025 Expected The TNPSC Group 2 exam was conducted on 28 September 2025. The exam was held from 09:30 am to 12:30 pm. Based on the students feedback and experts' valuable opinions, the cut off marks for the General category are expected to be around 158-163 for males and 155-160 for females. These cut off marks will give an idea to the candidates whether they will be able to qualify the exam or not. Check the category-wise cut off marks for both male and females below: Category Male Female UR/ General 158-163 155-160 BC 153-158 147-152 MBC 151-156 145-150 BC (M) 147-152 140-145 SC 145-150 147-152 SC (A) 145-150 138-143 ST 145-150 138-143