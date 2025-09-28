TNPSC Group 2 Answer Key 2025: Download Unofficial Response Sheet PDF

TNPSC Group 2 Answer Key 2025: The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) Group 2 Exam 2025 was successfully conducted today, September 28, 2025, in offline mode. As candidates eagerly await their results, the unofficial TNPSC Group 2 Answer Key 2025 is expected to be released by coaching institutes and educational portals by the evening of the same day. In the article, candidates will be able to download the TNPSC Group 2 Unofficial Answer Key 2025 and estimate their score before the official answer key is released.
TNPSC Group 2 Answer Key 2025
The TNPSC Group 2 Exam 2025 was conducted on September 28, 2025. Candidates must use the answer key to check the response made by them in the examination. The question paper was divided into two parts, such as General Tamil (S.S.L.C. Standard) or General English (S.S.L.C. Standard), General Studies (Degree Standard) and Aptitude and Mental Ability Test (S.S.L.C. Standard).
TNPSC Group 2 Answer Key 2025: Overview
The TNPSC Group 2 Answer Key is important for candidates to cross-check their responses and predict their scores before the official results are declared. The unofficial key, prepared by coaching experts, is based on memory-based questions and student feedback, while the official key will be released by TNPSC in upcoming days. Check the table TNPSC Group 2 Answer Key Overview.
|
Aspect
|
Details
|
Exam Conducted On
|
September 28, 2025
|
Unofficial Answer Key Release
|
September 28, 2025 (Evening)
|
Official Answer Key Release
|
1st Week of October 2025
|
Total Vacancies
|
645
|
Exam Mode
|
Offline (OMR Sheet)
|
Papers
|
tnpsc.gov.in
TNPSC Group 2 Answer Key 2025: Marking Scheme
The TNPSC Group 2 exam consists of 200 questions with 300 marks with no negative marking. Check the table below for the TNPSC Group 2 Marking scheme.
|
Subjects
|
Number of Questions
|
Maximum Marks
|
Duration
|
General Tamil (S.S.L.C. Standard) or General English (S.S.L.C. Standard)
|
100
|
300
|
3 hours
|
General Studies (Degree Standard)
|
75
|
Aptitude and Mental Ability Test (S.S.L.C. Standard)
|
25
|
Total
|
200
