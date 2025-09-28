IBPS PO Result 2025 OUT!
TNPSC Group 2 Answer Key 2025: Download Unofficial Response Sheet PDF

By Mohd Salman
Sep 28, 2025, 13:07 IST

The TNPSC Group 2 Unofficial Answer Key 2025 helps candidates estimate scores before official results. Released by coaching institutes, it includes General Tamil, General English and Mental Ability. Official key is expected to get released in October 2025.

TNPSC Group 2 Anaswer Key 2025
TNPSC Group 2 Anaswer Key 2025

TNPSC Group 2 Answer Key 2025: The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) Group 2 Exam 2025 was successfully conducted today, September 28, 2025, in offline mode. As candidates eagerly await their results, the unofficial TNPSC Group 2 Answer Key 2025 is expected to be released by coaching institutes and educational portals by the evening of the same day. In the article, candidates will be able to download the TNPSC Group 2 Unofficial Answer Key 2025 and estimate their score before the official answer key is released.

TNPSC Group 2 Answer Key 2025

The TNPSC Group 2 Exam 2025 was conducted on September 28, 2025. Candidates must use the answer key to check the response made by them in the examination. The question paper was divided into two parts, such as General Tamil (S.S.L.C. Standard) or General English (S.S.L.C. Standard), General Studies (Degree Standard) and Aptitude and Mental Ability Test (S.S.L.C. Standard).

Also Check,

TNPSC Group 2 Question Paper 2025

TNPSC Group 2 Answer Key 2025: Overview

The TNPSC Group 2 Answer Key is important for candidates to cross-check their responses and predict their scores before the official results are declared. The unofficial key, prepared by coaching experts, is based on memory-based questions and student feedback, while the official key will be released by TNPSC in upcoming days. Check the table TNPSC Group 2 Answer Key Overview.

Aspect

Details

Exam Conducted On

September 28, 2025

Unofficial Answer Key Release

September 28, 2025 (Evening)

Official Answer Key Release

1st Week of October 2025

Total Vacancies

645

Exam Mode

Offline (OMR Sheet)

Papers

tnpsc.gov.in 

TNPSC Group 2 Answer Key 2025: Marking Scheme

The TNPSC Group 2 exam consists of 200 questions with 300 marks with no negative marking. Check the table below for the TNPSC Group 2 Marking scheme.

Subjects

Number of Questions

Maximum Marks

Duration

General Tamil (S.S.L.C. Standard) or General English (S.S.L.C. Standard)

100

300

3 hours

General Studies (Degree Standard)

75

Aptitude and Mental Ability Test (S.S.L.C. Standard)

25

Total

200

