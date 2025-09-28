TNPSC Group 2 Answer Key 2025: Download Unofficial Response Sheet PDF

TNPSC Group 2 Answer Key 2025: The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) Group 2 Exam 2025 was successfully conducted today, September 28, 2025, in offline mode. As candidates eagerly await their results, the unofficial TNPSC Group 2 Answer Key 2025 is expected to be released by coaching institutes and educational portals by the evening of the same day. In the article, candidates will be able to download the TNPSC Group 2 Unofficial Answer Key 2025 and estimate their score before the official answer key is released.

TNPSC Group 2 Answer Key 2025

The TNPSC Group 2 Exam 2025 was conducted on September 28, 2025. Candidates must use the answer key to check the response made by them in the examination. The question paper was divided into two parts, such as General Tamil (S.S.L.C. Standard) or General English (S.S.L.C. Standard), General Studies (Degree Standard) and Aptitude and Mental Ability Test (S.S.L.C. Standard).