TNPSC Group 2 Exam Analysis 2025: Subject wise Prelims Paper Review, Difficulty Level & Good Attempts

TNPSC Group 2 Exam Analysis 2025: Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) is conducting the TNPSC Group 2 Services exam today, on 28 September 2025. After the analysis of the TNPSC Group 2 question paper, it has been concluded that the paper was of "Moderate" nature and the candidates are required to attempt approx. 149-160 questions to qualify the exam.
The exam is being conducted to select the eligible candidates for the Group 2 and 2A services in the Tamil Nadu government. The total number of vacancies allotted for the TNPSC Group 2 exam is 645 which is further sub-divided into 50 posts for Group2 services and 595 for Group 2A services. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check the TNPSC Group 2 exam analysis for detailed review.
TNPSC Group 2 Exam Analysis 2025
The TNPSC has conducted the TNPSC group 2 exam on 28 September 2025. The exam was held in a single shift from 09:30 am to 12:30 pm. The TNPSC Group 2 exam is being held for various posts including Assistant Inspector, Junior Employment Officer (NonDifferently Abled), Probation Officer, Sub Registrar, Grade-II, Special Branch Assistant, Forester and others. As per the experts opinion, the TNPSC Group 2 paper is considered to be "Moderate" in nature.
The TNPSC Group 2 exam consists of a single paper which includes subjects like General Tamil (S.S.L.C. Standard) or General English (S.S.L.C. Standard), General Studies (Degree Standard), and Aptitude and Mental Ability Test (S.S.L.C. Standard). The total number of questions are 200 for 300 marks and the exam is three hours long.
The TNPSC Group 2 selection criteria includes the Preliminary, Mains and Interview stage for Group 2 services and the interview stage is excluded for the Group 2A services.
TNPSC Group 2 Exam Analysis 2025- Difficulty Level
The questions from the three sections- General Tamil/ General English, General Studies, Aptitude and Mental Ability, are going to be asked in the examination. The standard of questions will be of SSLC standard. The difficulty of the questions from each section will help in determining the final cut off marks. The overall difficulty level of the TNPSC Group 2 exam is considered to be "Moderate" .
|
Subjects
|
Difficulty Level
|
General Tamil (S.S.L.C. Standard) or General English (S.S.L.C. Standard)
|
Moderate
|
General Studies (Degree Standard)
|
Difficult
|
Aptitude and Mental Ability Test (S.S.L.C. Standard)
|
Moderate
TNPSC Group 2 Exam Analysis 2025- Good Attempts
The TNPSC Group 2 exam consists of a single paper which includes three sections. The number of questions assigned to each section are separate. General English/ General Tamil contains 100 questions, General Studies includes 75, and 25 questions for Aptitude and Mental Ability Test. The total number of questions are 200. After the paper analysis, it has been concluded that the candidates needs to attempt 149-160 questions to qualify.
|
Subjects
|
Number of Questions
|
Number of Good Attempts
|
General Tamil or General English
|
100
|
80-85
|
General Studies
|
75
|
50-55
|
Aptitude and Mental Ability Test
|
25
|
19-20
|
Total
|
200
|
149-160
