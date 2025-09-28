TNPSC Group 2 Exam Analysis 2025: Subject wise Prelims Paper Review, Difficulty Level & Good Attempts

TNPSC Group 2 Exam Analysis 2025: Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) is conducting the TNPSC Group 2 Services exam today, on 28 September 2025. After the analysis of the TNPSC Group 2 question paper, it has been concluded that the paper was of "Moderate" nature and the candidates are required to attempt approx. 149-160 questions to qualify the exam.

The exam is being conducted to select the eligible candidates for the Group 2 and 2A services in the Tamil Nadu government. The total number of vacancies allotted for the TNPSC Group 2 exam is 645 which is further sub-divided into 50 posts for Group2 services and 595 for Group 2A services. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check the TNPSC Group 2 exam analysis for detailed review.

TNPSC Group 2 Exam Analysis 2025

The TNPSC has conducted the TNPSC group 2 exam on 28 September 2025. The exam was held in a single shift from 09:30 am to 12:30 pm. The TNPSC Group 2 exam is being held for various posts including Assistant Inspector, Junior Employment Officer (NonDifferently Abled), Probation Officer, Sub Registrar, Grade-II, Special Branch Assistant, Forester and others. As per the experts opinion, the TNPSC Group 2 paper is considered to be "Moderate" in nature.