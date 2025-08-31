TNPSC Group 2 Selection Process 2025: Check Prelims, Mains & Interview Selection Criteria

KCET 2025 Mock Seat Allotment Result Today
TNPSC Group 2 Selection Process: The TNPSC conducts the Group 2 exam under the name of Combined Civil Services Examination-II (CCSE-II). The TNPSC Group 2 Selection Process 2025 consists of three stages for Group 2 services and two-stages for the Group 2A services. Read this article to have a clarity on the TNPSC Group 2 Selection Process and its stages.

Check the TNPSC Group 2 Selection Process
TNPSC Group 2 Selection Process 2025 Highlights

The TNPSC conducts the Group 2 & 2A exam which will be held in offline mode. This year, the exam is going to be held on 28th September, 2025.

Particulars

Details

Exam Conducting Body

Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC)

Exam Name

Combined Civil Services Examination-II (Group 2 / 2A)

Vacancies (2025)

645 total

Selection Process

Group 2: Prelims → Mains → Interview

Group 2A: Prelims → Mains

Prelims Date

28 September 2025

Application Period

15 July-13 August 2025

Mode of Exam

Offline (Pen & Paper) for Prelims & Mains; Interview offline (Group 2)

 

TNPSC Group 2 Mains Selection Process 

Those candidates who qualify the TNPSC Group2 prelims exam will appear for the TNPSC Group 2 Mains examination. It is a descriptive type examination. There will be two qualifying papers of English and Tamil.

For Group 2 (Interview Posts):

  • Paper I: Tamil Eligibility Test (descriptive, SSLC level)- Qualifying- candidates must pass to have Paper II evaluated.

  • Paper II: General Studies (degree standard, descriptive)- Scored and considered for final ranking.

For Group 2A (Non-Interview Posts):

  • Paper I: Tamil Eligibility Test: Qualifying.

  • Paper II: General Studies: Objective or descriptive depending on post (often objective in TNPSC format)- Scored for merit.

  • Duration: Each paper typically 3 hours.

  • Qualifying Marks: Commonly 40% in Tamil Eligibility Test; 90 marks in General Studies for Group 2 as an example

  • Final Merit Contribution: Only Paper II counts toward final ranking (for both Group 2 & 2A)

TNPSC Group 2 Interview / Personality Test Selection Process 

The Interview round or the oral round is conducted for only TNPSC Group 2 Services and those candidates who qualify the Mains exam, will appear for the Interview stage.

  • Applicability: Only for Group 2 (interview-required) posts.

  • Weightage: Typically 10-15% of final score (commonly around 40 marks)

  • Purpose: Assess candidate’s personality, suitability, and communication skills.

Final Merit: Combined score of Mains Paper II + Interview determines selection.

