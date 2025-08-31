TNPSC Group 2 Selection Process 2025: Check Prelims, Mains & Interview Selection Criteria

TNPSC Group 2 Selection Process 2025 Highlights
The TNPSC conducts the Group 2 & 2A exam which will be held in offline mode. This year, the exam is going to be held on 28th September, 2025.
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Exam Conducting Body
|
Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC)
|
Exam Name
|
Combined Civil Services Examination-II (Group 2 / 2A)
|
Vacancies (2025)
|
645 total
|
Selection Process
|
Group 2: Prelims → Mains → Interview
Group 2A: Prelims → Mains
|
Prelims Date
|
28 September 2025
|
Application Period
|
15 July-13 August 2025
|
Mode of Exam
|
Offline (Pen & Paper) for Prelims & Mains; Interview offline (Group 2)
TNPSC Group 2 Mains Selection Process
Those candidates who qualify the TNPSC Group2 prelims exam will appear for the TNPSC Group 2 Mains examination. It is a descriptive type examination. There will be two qualifying papers of English and Tamil.
For Group 2 (Interview Posts):
-
Paper I: Tamil Eligibility Test (descriptive, SSLC level)- Qualifying- candidates must pass to have Paper II evaluated.
-
Paper II: General Studies (degree standard, descriptive)- Scored and considered for final ranking.
For Group 2A (Non-Interview Posts):
-
Paper I: Tamil Eligibility Test: Qualifying.
-
Paper II: General Studies: Objective or descriptive depending on post (often objective in TNPSC format)- Scored for merit.
-
Duration: Each paper typically 3 hours.
-
Qualifying Marks: Commonly 40% in Tamil Eligibility Test; 90 marks in General Studies for Group 2 as an example
-
Final Merit Contribution: Only Paper II counts toward final ranking (for both Group 2 & 2A)
TNPSC Group 2 Interview / Personality Test Selection Process
The Interview round or the oral round is conducted for only TNPSC Group 2 Services and those candidates who qualify the Mains exam, will appear for the Interview stage.
-
Applicability: Only for Group 2 (interview-required) posts.
-
Weightage: Typically 10-15% of final score (commonly around 40 marks)
-
Purpose: Assess candidate’s personality, suitability, and communication skills.
Final Merit: Combined score of Mains Paper II + Interview determines selection.
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation