TNPSC Group 2 Selection Process 2025: Check Prelims, Mains & Interview Selection Criteria

TNPSC Group 2 Selection Process 2025 Highlights

The TNPSC conducts the Group 2 & 2A exam which will be held in offline mode. This year, the exam is going to be held on 28th September, 2025.

Particulars Details Exam Conducting Body Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) Exam Name Combined Civil Services Examination-II (Group 2 / 2A) Vacancies (2025) 645 total Selection Process Group 2: Prelims → Mains → Interview Group 2A: Prelims → Mains Prelims Date 28 September 2025 Application Period 15 July-13 August 2025 Mode of Exam Offline (Pen & Paper) for Prelims & Mains; Interview offline (Group 2)

TNPSC Group 2 Mains Selection Process

Those candidates who qualify the TNPSC Group2 prelims exam will appear for the TNPSC Group 2 Mains examination. It is a descriptive type examination. There will be two qualifying papers of English and Tamil.