TNPSC Group 2 Previous Year Papers PDF Download – Free Question Papers with Solutions

TNPSC Group 2 Previous Year Paper: The TNPSC Group 2 Previous Year Papers are an important resource to prepare for the TNPSC Group 2 exam. Candidates must download the previous year question papers to practice the questions that have been asked by the Commission in the past. Analyzing these papers helps the candidates to understand the requirements of the exam- what type of questions have been asked from which areas, topics which need more focus than the other ones. There will always be some static topics that have occurred frequently in the past. Candidates need to identify these topics for them to make their preparation easy. Get the PDF of TNPSC Group 2 Previous Year Question Papers on this page.
The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) conducts the Group 2 examination for recruitment to various administrative posts such as Assistant Labour Officer, Municipal Commissioner (Grade-II), Sub-Registrar (Grade-II), etc. Solving past papers is crucial as it helps aspirants grasp the question types, subject-wise weightage, and overall complexity.
Candidates aspiring for the TNPSC Group 2 examination can download the TNPSC Group 2 Previous Year Question Paper PDF from the links given below:
PDFs
TNPSC Group 2 General Studies 2024
TNPSC Group 2 General Tamil 2024
TNPSC Group 2 General Studies 2022
TNPSC Group 2 General Tamil 2022
TNPSC Group 2 General Studies 2018
TNPSC Group 2 General Tamil 2018
TNPSC Group 2 General Studies 2017
TNPSC Group 2 General Tamil 2017
How to Solve TNPSC Group 2 Previous Year Papers Effectively
Candidates who are preparing for the TNPSC Group 2 exam must go through the previous year papers in order to streamline their preparation. The candidates must use the TNPSC Group 2 Previous Year Papers as a real time exam paper and solve it in the same conditions as will be on the exam day.
Simulate real-time conditions: Solve papers with a stopwatch and adhere to time limits.
Prioritize easy questions first, then move on to tougher ones.
Self-evaluate: Compare your answers with available answer keys to identify weak and strong areas
Benefits of Solving TNPSC Group 2 Previous Year Questions
The candidates benefit a lot by solving the TNPSC Group 2 Previous Year Questions (PYQs). Some of the benefits are mentioned below:
Gain familiarity with exam pattern, question types, and difficulty levels.
Enhance speed, accuracy, and time management under similar conditions.
Identify the recurring topics to prioritize preparation.
Build confidence and reduce anxiety through repeated exposure to real exam patterns.
TNPSC Group 2 Prelims Exam Pattern
The TNPSC Group 2 exam is going to be held on 28 September 2025. The exam pattern consists of three sections: General Tamil, General English and General Studies. There are a total of 200 questions for 300 marks and the time duration allotted to attempt the paper is 3 hours.
Subject
No. of Questions
Marks
Duration
General Tamil (SSLC Standard) or General English (SSLC Standard)
100
300
3 hours
General Studies (Degree Standard)
75
-
-
Aptitude & Mental Ability Test (SSLC Standard)
25
-
-
Total
200
300
3 hours
