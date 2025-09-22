TNPSC Group 2 Syllabus 2025: Prelims and Mains Syllabus PDF Download, Check Subject Wise Important Topics

RRB NTPC Result 2025 OUT
By Upasna Choudhary
Sep 22, 2025, 11:56 IST

TNPSC Group 2 Syllabus 2025: The TNPSC conducts the Group 2 Services exam for various posts. Those candidates who are seeking to apply for the Group 2 Services can start their preparation by going through the TNPSC Group 2 Syllabus. Candidates can download the syllabus from this page.

Download the TNPSC Group 2 Syllabus 2025 PDF
TNPSC Group 2 Syllabus 2025: The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission releases the Combined Civil Services Examination-II (Group 2 & 2A) notification which includes the detailed TNPSC Group 2 syllabus and exam pattern. The exam involves two stages: Prelims and Mains, with Group 2 having an interview component whereas Group 2A does not. The Preliminary exam consists of 200 questions over 3 hours. Mains consists of a Tamil Eligibility Test (qualifying) and a General Studies paper.

TNPSC Group 2 Exam 2025- Overview

The TNPSC Group 2 exam is being conducted by the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission for recruitment to various administrative and clerical posts in Tamil Nadu government departments.

Particular

Details

Conducting Body

Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC)

Exam Name

Combined Civil Services Examination-II (Group 2 & 2A)

Stages

Prelims + Mains (Group 2 includes Interview; Group 2A does not)

Total Questions in Prelims

200 questions

Duration (Prelims)

3 hours

Mains Papers

Tamil Eligibility Test (Paper I, qualifying) + General Studies (Paper II)

Duration (Mains)

Paper I: 3 hours; Paper II: 3 hours

Total Marks (Mains)

Combined around 400 marks (100 for Tamil Eligibility + 300 for General Studies)

Negative Marking

No negative marking in Prelims for incorrect answers 

TNPSC Group 2 Syllabus 2025 PDF Download

Candidates can download the TNPSC Group 2 Syllabus PDF from the link given below:

Download the TNPSC Group 2 Syllabus PDF 2025

TNPSC Group 2 Prelims Syllabus 2025

The TNPSC Group 2 Prelims Syllabus includes subjects like Language (General Tamil or General English), General Studies, Aptitude and Mental Ability. 

Subject

Topics

Language (General Tamil or General English, SSLC standard)

Grammar (tense, voice, prepositions, etc.), Vocabulary, Synonyms, Antonyms, Prefix/Suffix, Tenses, Error Spotting, Sentence Pattern, Comprehension, etc.

General Studies

General Science; History & Culture of India; Indian Polity; Geography of India; Current Affairs; Economic Issues; History, Heritage & Socio-political Movements in Tamil Nadu; Development & Welfare schemes in TN; etc.

Aptitude & Mental Ability

Simplification, Percentage, HCF & LCM, Ratio & Proportion, Time & Work, Area & Volume; Reasoning: Number Series, Puzzles, Visual Reasoning, etc.

Download the TNPSC Group 2 Previous Year Papers

TNPSC Group 2 Mains Syllabus

The TNPSC Group 2 Mains Syllabus includes two papers: Tamil Eligibility Test and General Studies. These papers are descriptive in nature and each paper is allotted 3 hours duration.

  • Tamil Eligibility Test (Paper I):  Translation (Tamil to English), Precise Writing, Reading Comprehension, Essay from hints, Essay related to Thirukkural (various thematic topics), Formal Letter writing.

  • General Studies (Paper II):
    The General Studies Paper II consists of the following topics:

    • Modern History of India and Tamil Nadu, Arrival of European powers, British rule and early resistance in TN.

    • Social welfare, development administration in Tamil Nadu; social justice, welfare schemes.

    • Indian Polity, Economic issues, Governance; Current Affairs.

TNPSC Group 2 Exam Pattern 2025

The TNPSC Group 2 exam consists of three stages: Prelims, Mains, and Interview. The Prelims exam contains objective type questions, while the Mains exam is descriptive in nature. Check TNPSC Group 2 exam pattern below:

Stage

Paper / Subject

Type

Questions / Marks

Preliminary Exam

General Tamil OR General English + General Studies + Aptitude & Mental Ability

Objective

Total 200 questions, 300 marks

Mains Paper I

Tamil Eligibility Test (SSLC standard, Descriptive)

Descriptive

100 marks

Mains Paper II

General Studies (Degree standard, Descriptive)

Descriptive

300 marks

Check the TNPSC Group 2 Prelims Exam Centre 2025

