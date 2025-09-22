TNPSC Group 2 Syllabus 2025: Prelims and Mains Syllabus PDF Download, Check Subject Wise Important Topics

TNPSC Group 2 Syllabus 2025: The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission releases the Combined Civil Services Examination-II (Group 2 & 2A) notification which includes the detailed TNPSC Group 2 syllabus and exam pattern. The exam involves two stages: Prelims and Mains, with Group 2 having an interview component whereas Group 2A does not. The Preliminary exam consists of 200 questions over 3 hours. Mains consists of a Tamil Eligibility Test (qualifying) and a General Studies paper.

TNPSC Group 2 Exam 2025- Overview

The TNPSC Group 2 exam is being conducted by the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission for recruitment to various administrative and clerical posts in Tamil Nadu government departments.