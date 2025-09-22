TNPSC Group 2 Syllabus 2025: Prelims and Mains Syllabus PDF Download, Check Subject Wise Important Topics

TNPSC Group 2 Syllabus 2025: The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission releases the Combined Civil Services Examination-II (Group 2 & 2A) notification which includes the detailed TNPSC Group 2 syllabus and exam pattern. The exam involves two stages: Prelims and Mains, with Group 2 having an interview component whereas Group 2A does not. The Preliminary exam consists of 200 questions over 3 hours. Mains consists of a Tamil Eligibility Test (qualifying) and a General Studies paper.
TNPSC Group 2 Exam 2025- Overview
The TNPSC Group 2 exam is being conducted by the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission for recruitment to various administrative and clerical posts in Tamil Nadu government departments.
|
Particular
|
Details
|
Conducting Body
|
Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC)
|
Exam Name
|
Combined Civil Services Examination-II (Group 2 & 2A)
|
Stages
|
Prelims + Mains (Group 2 includes Interview; Group 2A does not)
|
Total Questions in Prelims
|
200 questions
|
Duration (Prelims)
|
3 hours
|
Mains Papers
|
Tamil Eligibility Test (Paper I, qualifying) + General Studies (Paper II)
|
Duration (Mains)
|
Paper I: 3 hours; Paper II: 3 hours
|
Total Marks (Mains)
|
Combined around 400 marks (100 for Tamil Eligibility + 300 for General Studies)
|
Negative Marking
Candidates can download the TNPSC Group 2 Syllabus PDF from the link given below:
TNPSC Group 2 Prelims Syllabus 2025
The TNPSC Group 2 Prelims Syllabus includes subjects like Language (General Tamil or General English), General Studies, Aptitude and Mental Ability.
|
Subject
|
Topics
|
Language (General Tamil or General English, SSLC standard)
|
Grammar (tense, voice, prepositions, etc.), Vocabulary, Synonyms, Antonyms, Prefix/Suffix, Tenses, Error Spotting, Sentence Pattern, Comprehension, etc.
|
General Studies
|
General Science; History & Culture of India; Indian Polity; Geography of India; Current Affairs; Economic Issues; History, Heritage & Socio-political Movements in Tamil Nadu; Development & Welfare schemes in TN; etc.
|
Aptitude & Mental Ability
|
Simplification, Percentage, HCF & LCM, Ratio & Proportion, Time & Work, Area & Volume; Reasoning: Number Series, Puzzles, Visual Reasoning, etc.
TNPSC Group 2 Mains Syllabus
The TNPSC Group 2 Mains Syllabus includes two papers: Tamil Eligibility Test and General Studies. These papers are descriptive in nature and each paper is allotted 3 hours duration.
-
Tamil Eligibility Test (Paper I): Translation (Tamil to English), Precise Writing, Reading Comprehension, Essay from hints, Essay related to Thirukkural (various thematic topics), Formal Letter writing.
-
General Studies (Paper II):
The General Studies Paper II consists of the following topics:
-
Modern History of India and Tamil Nadu, Arrival of European powers, British rule and early resistance in TN.
-
Social welfare, development administration in Tamil Nadu; social justice, welfare schemes.
-
Indian Polity, Economic issues, Governance; Current Affairs.
TNPSC Group 2 Exam Pattern 2025
The TNPSC Group 2 exam consists of three stages: Prelims, Mains, and Interview. The Prelims exam contains objective type questions, while the Mains exam is descriptive in nature. Check TNPSC Group 2 exam pattern below:
|
Stage
|
Paper / Subject
|
Type
|
Questions / Marks
|
Preliminary Exam
|
General Tamil OR General English + General Studies + Aptitude & Mental Ability
|
Objective
|
Total 200 questions, 300 marks
|
Mains Paper I
|
Tamil Eligibility Test (SSLC standard, Descriptive)
|
Descriptive
|
100 marks
|
Mains Paper II
|
General Studies (Degree standard, Descriptive)
|
Descriptive
|
300 marks
