TNPSC Group 2 Exam Centre List 2025 Released: Check District-Wise Prelims Test City List with Code

By Upasna Choudhary
Sep 19, 2025, 12:32 IST

TNPSC Group 2 Prelims Exam Centre 2025: The TNPSC is going to conduct the Group 2 Prelims exam on 28 September 2025. Candidates must download their admit cards from the official website tnpscexams.in. The admit card contains the information about the TNPSC Group 2 Prelims Exam Centre. Get details like the exam centre in this article.

TNPSC Group 2 Prelims Exam Centre 2025: The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) is going to conduct the Group II and IIA Services exam across 136 centres in 38 districts. The exam is going to be held on 28 September 2025. The candidates are required to download their admit cards to get the exact exam centre details. The TNPSC Group 2 hall tickets have been released by the Commission on its official website. The exam centre list has been mentioned in the official notification with the district-wise cities names. 

TNPSC Group 2 Exam Centre 2025

TNPSC is all set to conduct Group 2 Services Prelims exam on 28 September 2025. The Prelims will be held in 136 centres across 38 districts. The authorities will allot the exam centres according to the candidates preferences chosen during the application process. The details of the exam centre will be mentioned on the TNPSC Group 2 Hall Ticket. Candidates must download the hall ticket from the official website.

Check the TNPSC Group 2 Selection Process

TNPSC Group 2 Exam Centres

The TNPSC Group 2 exam is scheduled to be held on 28 September to fill 645 vacancies for Assistant Inspector, Junior Employment Officer (NonDifferently Abled), Probation Officer, Sub Registrar, Grade-II, Special Branch Assistant,Forester and others. Check the table below for exam centre details:

District

Centre

Centre Code

Ariyalur

Ariyalur

3001
 

Udaiyarpalayam

3004

Chengalpattu

Chengalpattu

3301
 

Maduranthakam

3303
 

Tambaram

3305

Chennai

Alandur

0102
 

Ambattur

0103
 

Egmore

0106
 

Guindy

0107
 

Madhavaram

0108
 

Mylapore

0111
 

Perambur

0112
 

Thiruvottriyur

0115
 

Tondiarpet

0116
 

Velachery

0117

Coimbatore

Coimbatore (North)

0204
 

Coimbatore (South)

0205
 

Mettupalayam

0208
 

Pollachi

0210
 

Sulur

0211

Cuddalore

Cuddalore

0301
 

Chidambaram

0303
 

Kurinjipadi

0305
 

Panruti

0306
 

Virudhachalam

0310

Dharmapuri

Dharmapuri

0401
 

Harur

0402
 

Pappireddipatti

0406

Dindigul

Dindigul

0501
 

Kodaikanal

0506
 

Nilakottai

0508
 

Palani

0510

Erode

Erode

0601
 

Bhavani

0603
 

Gobichettipalayam

0604
 

Perundurai

0608

Kallakurichi

Kallakurichi

3401
 

Tirukoilur

3405

Kancheepuram

Kancheepuram

0701
 

Sriperumbudur

0703
 

Uthiramerur

0704

Kanniyakumari

Nagercoil

0801
 

Vilavancode

0807

Karur

Karur

0901
 

Kulithalai

0905

Krishnagiri

Krishnagiri

3101
 

Hosur

3104
 

Pochampalli

3105

Madurai

Madurai (East)

1003
 

Madurai (North)

1004
 

Madurai (South)

1005
 

Madurai (West)

1006
 

Melur

1007
 

Thiruparankundram

1010
 

Usilampatti

1011

Mayiladuthurai

Mayiladuthurai

3801
 

Sirkali

3803

Nagapattinam

Nagapattinam

1101

Namakkal

Namakkal

1201
 

Paramathi Velur

1205
 

Rasipuram

1206
 

Tiruchengode

1208

Perambalur

Perambalur

1401

Pudukottai

Pudukottai

1501
 

Aranthangi

1503

Ramanathapuram

Ramanathapuram

1601
 

Paramakudi

1606

Ranipet

Ranipet

3501
 

Arakkonam

3502

Salem

Salem

1701
 

Attur

1702
 

Mettur

1706
 

Omalur

1707
 

Salem (West)

1710
 

Sangagiri

1711
 

Vazhapadi

1712

Sivagangai

Sivagangai

1801
 

Devakottai

1802
 

Karaikudi

1805

Tenkasi

Tenkasi

3601
 

Alangulam

3602
 

Sankarankovil

3604

Thanjavur

Thanjavur

1901
 

Kumbakonam

1903
 

Orathanadu

1904
 

Papanasam

1905
 

Pattukottai

1906

The Nilgiris

Udagamandalam

1301
 

Coonoor

1302
 

Gudalur

1303

Theni

Theni

2001
 

Periyakulam

2004
 

Uthamapalayam

2005

Thiruvallur

Thiruvallur

2101
 

Avadi

2102
 

Ponneri

2105
 

Poonamallee

2106
 

Tiruthani

2108

Thiruvannamalai

Thiruvannamalai

2201
 

Arani

2202
 

Kilpennathur

2208
 

Polur

2209

Thiruvarur

Thiruvarur

2301
 

Mannargudi

2304
 

Thiruthuraipoondi

2307

Thoothukudi

Thoothukudi

2401
 

Kovilpatti

2405
 

Srivaikundam

2408
 

Tiruchendur

2409

Tiruchirappalli

Tiruchirappalli (West)

2510
 

Lalgudi

2502
 

Manapparai

2504
 

Musiri

2506
 

Srirangam

2507
 

Thuraiyur

2509
 

Tiruchirappalli (East)

2511

Tirunelveli

Tirunelveli

2601
 

Ambasamudram

2602
 

Cheranmahadevi

2603
 

Palayamkottai

2606

Tirupathur

Tirupathur

3701
 

Vaniyambadi

3704

Tiruppur

Tiruppur (North)

3208
 

Dharapuram

3203
 

Tiruppur (South)

3209

Vellore

Vellore

2701
 

Gudiyatham

2703

Villupuram

Villupuram

2801
 

Gingee

2802
 

Tindivanam

2807

Virudhunagar

Virudhunagar

2901
 

Aruppukottai

2902
 

Rajapalayam

2904
 

Sathur

2905
 

Sivakasi

2906
 

Srivilliputhur

2907

Upasna Choudhary
Upasna Choudhary

Content Writer

Upasna Choudhry holds a Master’s degree in Forensic Chemical Sciences and has an extensive background in preparing for the UPSC Civil Services Examination. She currently contributes to the Exam Prep Section of Jagran Josh, where her passion for reading and writing shines through her work. Upasna specializes in creating well-researched and aspirant-centric content, simplifying complex topics, and providing strategic preparation insights. Her academic expertise and firsthand experience with competitive exams enable her to deliver valuable resources tailored to the needs of exam aspirants.

... Read More

