TNPSC Group 2 Exam Centre List 2025 Released: Check District-Wise Prelims Test City List with Code

TNPSC Group 2 Prelims Exam Centre 2025: The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) is going to conduct the Group II and IIA Services exam across 136 centres in 38 districts. The exam is going to be held on 28 September 2025. The candidates are required to download their admit cards to get the exact exam centre details. The TNPSC Group 2 hall tickets have been released by the Commission on its official website. The exam centre list has been mentioned in the official notification with the district-wise cities names.

TNPSC Group 2 Exam Centre 2025

