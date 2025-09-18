TNPSC Group 2 Hall Ticket 2025 Released at tnpsc.gov.in, Download Exam Hall Ticket PDF - Link Here

TNPSC Group 2 Hall Ticket 2025 Out: The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) released the hall ticket card download link for the Combined Civil Services Examination (Group II/IIA Services). The written exam for the Combined Civil Services Examination (Group II/IIA Services) is scheduled to be held on September 28, 2025 across the state. A total of 645 posts are to be filled through the recruitment drive including Assistant Inspector, Junior Employment Officer (NonDifferently Abled), Probation Officer, Sub Registrar, Grade-II, Special Branch Assistant,Forester and others.
Candidates registered successfully for these posts can download the Hall Ticket) through the official website of TNPSC-www.tnpsc.gov.in and www.tnpscexams.in.
TNPSC Group 2 Hall Ticket 2025 Download Link
To download the hall ticket for Combined Civil Services Examination (Group II/IIA Services), candidates will have to provide their login credentials to the link on the official website. However, the admit card can be downloaded directly through the link given below-
|TNPSC Group 2 Hall Ticket 2025
|Download Link
TNPSC Group 2 Hall Ticket 2025: Overview
TNPSC Group 2 Hall Ticket 2025 is out for 645 posts including Assistant Inspector, Junior Employment Officer (NonDifferently Abled), Probation Officer, Sub Registrar, Grade-II, Special Branch Assistant,Forester and others. Check the table below for Key Hghlights
|
Detail
|
Information
|
Exam Name
|
Combined Civil Services Examination (Group II/IIA Services)
|
Posts Name
|
Assistant Inspector, Junior Employment Officer (NonDifferently Abled), Probation Officer, Sub Registrar, Grade-II, Special Branch Assistant,Forester and others
|
Hall Ticket Status
|
Out
|
Exam Date
|
September 28, 2025
|
Official Website
|
www.tnpsc.gov.in
|
Hall Ticket Download Method
|
Online (Candidate Login)
|
Details on Hall Ticket
|
Candidate Name, Roll Number, Exam Centre, Exam Time, Instructions
|
Number of Posts
|
645
How to Download TNPSC Group 2 Admit Card 2025 ?
You can download the hall ticket after following the steps given below,
- Step 1 : Visit the official website of Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) at - https://www.tnpsc.gov.in/
- Step 2: Click on the link TNPSC Group 2 Hall Ticket and click on it on the home page.
- Step 3: Provide your login credentials to the link on the home page.
- Step 4: Candidates will get the required admit card in a new window.
- Step 5: Download and save it for future reference.
TNPSC Group 2 2025 Selection Process
TNPSC Group 2 2025 exam selection process is held in three stages that are as follows:
- Stage 1- Preliminary Exam- This stage is common to all the candidates applying for the exam. It is an objective test and is qualifying in nature.
- Stage 2- Mains Exam - Separate Mains exam will be held for Group 2 and Group 2A posts, except for the post of Forester
TNPSC Group 2 Selection Process for the post of Forester
The TNPSC Group 2 selection process for the post of Forester is done in three successive stages that are as follows:
- (i) Common Preliminary Examination
- (ii) Main Examination and
- (iii) Endurance Test.
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation