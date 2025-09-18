TNPSC Group 2 Hall Ticket 2025 Released at tnpsc.gov.in, Download Exam Hall Ticket PDF - Link Here

TNPSC Group 2 Hall Ticket 2025 Out: The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) released the hall ticket card download link for the Combined Civil Services Examination (Group II/IIA Services). The written exam for the Combined Civil Services Examination (Group II/IIA Services) is scheduled to be held on September 28, 2025 across the state. A total of 645 posts are to be filled through the recruitment drive including Assistant Inspector, Junior Employment Officer (NonDifferently Abled), Probation Officer, Sub Registrar, Grade-II, Special Branch Assistant,Forester and others.

Candidates registered successfully for these posts can download the Hall Ticket) through the official website of TNPSC-www.tnpsc.gov.in and www.tnpscexams.in.

TNPSC Group 2 Hall Ticket 2025 Download Link

To download the hall ticket for Combined Civil Services Examination (Group II/IIA Services), candidates will have to provide their login credentials to the link on the official website. However, the admit card can be downloaded directly through the link given below-