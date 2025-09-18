TNPSC Group 2 Hall Ticket 2025 Released at tnpsc.gov.in, Download Exam Hall Ticket PDF - Link Here

AIIMS Result 2025 OUT
By Manish Kumar
Sep 18, 2025, 18:25 IST

TNPSC Group 2 Hall Ticket 2025:  The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) released the hall ticket card download link for the 645 Combined Civil Services Examination (Group II/IIA Services) posts. The written examis scheduled to be held on September 28, 2025 across the state. Check all details here. 

TNPSC Group 2 Hall Ticket 2025 Out: The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) released the hall ticket card download link for the Combined Civil Services Examination (Group II/IIA Services). The written exam for the Combined Civil Services Examination (Group II/IIA Services) is scheduled to be held on September 28, 2025 across the state. A total of 645 posts are to be filled through the recruitment drive including Assistant Inspector, Junior Employment Officer (NonDifferently Abled), Probation Officer, Sub Registrar, Grade-II, Special Branch Assistant,Forester and others.
Candidates registered successfully for these posts can download the Hall Ticket) through the official website of TNPSC-www.tnpsc.gov.in and www.tnpscexams.in.

TNPSC Group 2 Hall Ticket 2025 Download Link

To download the hall ticket for Combined Civil Services Examination (Group II/IIA Services), candidates will have to provide their login credentials to the link on the official website. However, the admit card can be downloaded directly through the link given below-

TNPSC Group 2 Hall Ticket 2025 Download Link

TNPSC Group 2 Hall Ticket 2025: Overview

TNPSC Group 2 Hall Ticket 2025 is out for 645 posts including Assistant Inspector, Junior Employment Officer (NonDifferently Abled), Probation Officer, Sub Registrar, Grade-II, Special Branch Assistant,Forester and others. Check the table below for Key Hghlights 

Detail

Information

Exam Name

Combined Civil Services Examination (Group II/IIA Services)

Posts Name

 Assistant Inspector, Junior Employment Officer (NonDifferently Abled), Probation Officer, Sub Registrar, Grade-II, Special Branch Assistant,Forester and others

Hall Ticket Status

Out

Exam Date

September 28, 2025

Official Website

www.tnpsc.gov.in

Hall Ticket Download Method

Online (Candidate Login)

Details on Hall Ticket

Candidate Name, Roll Number, Exam Centre, Exam Time, Instructions

Number of Posts

645 

 

How to Download TNPSC Group 2 Admit Card 2025 ?

You can download the hall ticket after following the steps given below,

  • Step 1 : Visit the official website of Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) at - https://www.tnpsc.gov.in/
  • Step 2: Click on the link TNPSC Group 2 Hall Ticket and click on it on the home page.
  • Step 3: Provide your login credentials to the link on the home page.
  • Step 4: Candidates will get the required admit card in a new window.
  • Step 5: Download and save it for future reference.

TNPSC Group 2 2025 Selection Process

TNPSC Group 2 2025 exam selection process is held in three stages that are as follows: 

  • Stage 1- Preliminary Exam- This stage is common to all the candidates applying for the exam. It is an objective test and is qualifying in nature. 
  • Stage 2- Mains Exam - Separate Mains exam will be held for Group 2 and Group 2A posts, except for the post of Forester

TNPSC Group 2 Selection Process for the post of Forester

The TNPSC Group 2 selection process for the post of Forester is done in three successive stages that are as follows: 

  • (i) Common Preliminary Examination 
  • (ii) Main Examination and 
  • (iii) Endurance Test.

