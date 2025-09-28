List of 13 Busiest Sea Ports in the World, Check Here!

Key Points These 13 seaports are global trade giants by container throughput.

The top ports are mostly in East & Southeast Asia, Europe & North America.

Growth depends on volume, infrastructure, location, and connectivity.

Busiest Sea Ports in the World: With China’s Sea Ports in Asia being the busiest to Europe and North America, the top seaports handle tens of millions of TEUs (Twenty-Foot Equivalent Units). In addition, shaping shipping routes, supply chains, and economic powerhouses is also a major functionality of these major seaports. Every year, global trade depends heavily on seaports that process billions of container units. These worksites of steel, cranes and shipping lanes are measured not only by volume but also by their efficiency, connectivity, and strategic importance. Let us learn through this article, where these 13 ports are located and what makes them so busy, and how they compare in recent container throughput. (Credits: Marine Insight, The Yangshan Deep Water Port, Shanghai) List of 13 Busiest Sea Ports in the World by TEU / Container Volume

In 2025, global port efficiency has come under strain due to surging rerouting around the Red Sea, delays at the Panama Canal, and cascading supply-chain shocks. As a result, even top ports are being tested. According to the World Bank, East Asian sea ports continue to dominate in container throughput and resilience. Below is a List of the 13 Busiest Sea Ports in the World by TEU / Container Volume. The ranking includes ports with the highest container throughput in recent years: Rank Port Country Approx. TEU Volume / Recent Throughput* 1 Shanghai China 49-50 million 2 Singapore Singapore 39-40 million 3 Ningbo-Zhoushan China 35-36 million 4 Shenzhen China 29-30 million 5 Guangzhou China 25-26 million 6 Qingdao China 25-27 million 7 Busan South Korea 22-24 million 8 Tianjin China 21-22 million 9 Jebel Ali UAE 14-15 million 10 Port Klang Malaysia 14-15 million 11 Rotterdam Netherlands 13-14 million 12 Antwerp-Bruges Belgium 13-14 million 13 Los Angeles USA 10-11 million