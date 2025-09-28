IBPS PO Result 2025 OUT!
List of 13 Busiest Sea Ports in the World, Check Here!

By Manvi Upadhyaya
Sep 28, 2025, 14:16 IST

Discover the busiest 13 seaports that lead the world in container volume. Learn their rankings, TEU figures, & why ports like Shanghai, Singapore and Los Angeles dominate global shipping.

List of 13 Busiest Sea Ports in the World! (Credits: Port Technology)
Key Points

  • These 13 seaports are global trade giants by container throughput.
  • The top ports are mostly in East & Southeast Asia, Europe & North America.
  • Growth depends on volume, infrastructure, location, and connectivity.

Busiest Sea Ports in the World: With China’s Sea Ports in Asia being the busiest to Europe and North America, the top seaports handle tens of millions of TEUs (Twenty-Foot Equivalent Units). In addition, shaping shipping routes, supply chains, and economic powerhouses is also a major functionality of these major seaports. 

Every year, global trade depends heavily on seaports that process billions of container units. These worksites of steel, cranes and shipping lanes are measured not only by volume but also by their efficiency, connectivity, and strategic importance. Let us learn through this article, where these 13 ports are located and what makes them so busy, and how they compare in recent container throughput.

Container ships at Port of Shanghai: Yangshan Deep Water Port

(Credits: Marine Insight, The Yangshan Deep Water Port, Shanghai)

List of 13 Busiest Sea Ports in the World by TEU / Container Volume

In 2025, global port efficiency has come under strain due to surging rerouting around the Red Sea, delays at the Panama Canal, and cascading supply-chain shocks. As a result, even top ports are being tested. According to the World Bank, East Asian sea ports continue to dominate in container throughput and resilience. Below is a List of the 13 Busiest Sea Ports in the World by TEU / Container Volume. The ranking includes ports with the highest container throughput in recent years:

Rank

Port

Country 

Approx. TEU Volume / Recent Throughput*

1

Shanghai

China

49-50 million

2

Singapore

Singapore

39-40 million

3

Ningbo-Zhoushan

China

35-36 million

4

Shenzhen

China

29-30 million

5

Guangzhou

China

25-26 million

6

Qingdao

China

25-27 million

7

Busan

South Korea

22-24 million

8

Tianjin

China

21-22 million

9

Jebel Ali

UAE

14-15 million

10

Port Klang

Malaysia

14-15 million

11

Rotterdam

Netherlands

13-14 million

12

Antwerp-Bruges

Belgium

13-14 million

13

Los Angeles

USA

10-11 million

(Source Note: Figures are approximate and reflect the most recent published container throughput (TEUs) or estimates. They change year to year. Visual Capitalist estimates and India Sea Ports)

Why These Ports Rank So High?

They are major manufacturing/export hubs (e.g. China, South Korea), so outward container volume is huge. Apart from this, one of the major reasons why these ports are the busiest is the excellent infrastructure and deep-water berths that allow large container ships. Moreover, transhipment is enabled due to strategic geographic locations on trade routes (e.g., Singapore, Jebel Ali). In addition, continuous investment, expansion & efficiency improvements (such as automation and intermodal links) lead to the success of these major seaports. 

To see more of such stories, you can go ahead and add this site to your preferred sources by clicking here.

Manvi Upadhyaya
Manvi Upadhyaya

Content Writer

    Manvi Upadhyaya is an experienced content writer who is passionate about creating authentic content by delivering credible facts to people. She holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and is fond of art, languages, culture, and education. She has been a published co-author and compiler for many anthology book projects. She creates educational and informative content for international audiences. You can reach out to her at manvi.upadhyaya@jagrannewmedia.com

    ... Read More

    FAQs

    • Which port is the busiest transhipment hub?
      +
      Singapore is widely recognised as a leading transhipment hub, due to its strategic location, connectivity, and large percentage of cargo handled in transit.
    • Is the Port of Los Angeles the busiest port in the United States?
      +
      Yes. In recent years, the Port of Los Angeles has been the busiest container port in the U.S., handling over 8-10 million TEUs annually.
    • What is TEU, and why is it used to measure port traffic?
      +
      TEU stands for Twenty-Foot Equivalent Unit, the standard unit for counting containers (20-foot size). It serves as a common basis for comparing container traffic across different ports.
    • Which is the largest port in the world by container volume?
      +
      The Port of Shanghai leads globally in container traffic, handling nearly 50 million TEUs in recent years.

