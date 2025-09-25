Asia Cup T20: Players with Most Sixes in Men’s T20 Asia Cup

The Asia Cup is an intercontinental Cricket tournament played between cricket-playing nations in Asia. It is played in both ODI and T20 formats. Asia Cup 2025 is a T20 tournament featuring 8 participating nations. Currently, the Super Four stage is underway, and India has already qualified for the finals by virtue of winning two matches in the Super Four stage.
In this article, we will be looking at the players with the most sixes in the Asia Cup T20 format. Leading the race is the swashbuckling opener from India, Abhishek Sharma, who has scored 17 sixes in just 5 innings.
Players with Most Sixes in Asia Cup T20 Format
The following is a list of the players with the most sixes in the Asia Cup T20 format.
|
Player Name
|
Country
|
Matches
|
Innings
|
Sixes
|
Abhishek Sharma
|
India
|
5
|
9
|
17
|
Rahmanullah Gurbaz
|
Afghanistan
|
8
|
8
|
15
|
Babar Hayat
|
Hong Kong
|
8
|
8
|
14
|
Najibullah Zadran
|
Afghanistan
|
8
|
8
|
13
|
Rohit Sharma
|
India
|
9
|
9
|
12
|
Kusal Mendis
|
Sri Lanka
|
11
|
11
|
12
|
Dashun Shanaka
|
Sri Lanka
|
15
|
14
|
12
|
Virat Kohli
|
Afghanistan
|
10
|
9
|
11
|
Saif Hasan
|
Bangladesh
|
3
|
3
|
10
|
Suryakumar Yadav
|
India
|
10
|
9
|
10
Source: ESPNcricinfo
Who has hit the most sixes in Asia Cup T20 format?
Abhishek Sharma, the destructive left-handed batsman from India, has hit the most sixes in the Asia Cup T20 format. His tally of 17 sixes is the highest in the Asia Cup T20s. What makes it more staggering is that he has achieved this feat in just 5 matches. In the ongoing tournament, he has scored 248 runs in 5 innings.
Who has hit the most sixes in T20 International Cricket?
Rohit Sharma, the former captain of India, holds the record for most sixes in T20 internationals. Rohit has hit 205 sixes in 159 matches. A record matched by none else to date.
