Asia Cup T20: Players with Most Sixes in Men’s T20 Asia Cup

By Mrigank Chakraborty
Sep 25, 2025, 18:46 IST

Abhishek Sharma holds the record for most sixes in the men’s Asia Cup T20. He has hit 17 sixes so far in the tournament. Check the all time list of most six hitters in Asia Cup T20 here! 

Most Sixes in Asia Cup T20
The Asia Cup is an intercontinental Cricket tournament played between cricket-playing nations in Asia. It is played in both ODI and T20 formats. Asia Cup 2025 is a T20 tournament featuring 8 participating nations. Currently, the Super Four stage is underway, and India has already qualified for the finals by virtue of winning two matches in the Super Four stage.

In this article, we will be looking at the players with the most sixes in the Asia Cup T20 format. Leading the race is the swashbuckling opener from India, Abhishek Sharma, who has scored 17 sixes in just 5 innings.

Players with Most Sixes in Asia Cup T20 Format

The following is a list of the players with the most sixes in the Asia Cup T20 format.

Player Name

Country

Matches

Innings

Sixes

Abhishek Sharma

India

5

9

17

Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Afghanistan

8

8

15

Babar Hayat

Hong Kong

8

8

14

Najibullah Zadran

Afghanistan

8

8

13

Rohit Sharma

India

9

9

12

Kusal Mendis

Sri Lanka

11

11

12

Dashun Shanaka

Sri Lanka

15

14

12

Virat Kohli

Afghanistan

10

9

11

Saif Hasan

Bangladesh

3

3

10

Suryakumar Yadav

India

10

9

10

Source: ESPNcricinfo

Who has hit the most sixes in Asia Cup T20 format?

Abhishek Sharma, the destructive left-handed batsman from India, has hit the most sixes in the Asia Cup T20 format. His tally of 17 sixes is the highest in the Asia Cup T20s. What makes it more staggering is that he has achieved this feat in just 5 matches. In the ongoing tournament, he has scored 248 runs in 5 innings.

Who has hit the most sixes in T20 International Cricket?

Rohit Sharma, the former captain of India, holds the record for most sixes in T20 internationals. Rohit has hit 205 sixes in 159 matches. A record matched by none else to date.

