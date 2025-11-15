Word of the Day: Enhance your vocabulary with our Word of the Day series. In this series, we introduce a new word every day and explore its meaning, origin, and usage in the English language. You can also check out its synonyms and antonyms to strengthen your word power.
Also Read: Word of the Day: Hallucination
Do you want to improve your knowledge of the English language?
Let’s get started.
Word of the Day: Paradox
The word of the day is 'paradox'. Let us have a quick look at its meaning, origin, usage, synonyms, and antonyms.
Type
Noun
Plural
Paradoxes
Meaning of Paradox
A paradox is a statement or situation that seems contradictory or impossible at first but may actually express a deeper truth. It challenges logic or common sense, yet reveals insight or irony when examined closely.
Paradox- Origin
The word Paradox comes from the Greek word paradoxon, meaning “contrary to expectation.” It entered the English language in the mid-16th century through Latin, used to describe ideas or statements that defy conventional reasoning.
Paradox- Usage
It’s a paradox that technology connects people yet often makes them feel lonely.
The statement 'less is more' is a classic example of a paradox.
Paradox - Synonyms
Contradiction, irony, inconsistency, puzzle, mystery
Paradox- Antonyms
Consistency, harmony, logic, agreement, normality
Conclusion
We hope you enjoyed learning about the meaning, origin, and usage of the word Paradox. Keep following our Word of the Day series to explore more fascinating words and enrich your English vocabulary every day.
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation