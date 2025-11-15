Word of the Day: Enhance your vocabulary with our Word of the Day series. In this series, we introduce a new word every day and explore its meaning, origin, and usage in the English language. You can also check out its synonyms and antonyms to strengthen your word power.

Also Read: Word of the Day: Hallucination

Do you want to improve your knowledge of the English language?

Let’s get started.

Word of the Day: Paradox

The word of the day is 'paradox'. Let us have a quick look at its meaning, origin, usage, synonyms, and antonyms.

Type

Noun

Plural

Paradoxes

Meaning of Paradox

A paradox is a statement or situation that seems contradictory or impossible at first but may actually express a deeper truth. It challenges logic or common sense, yet reveals insight or irony when examined closely.

Paradox- Origin

The word Paradox comes from the Greek word paradoxon, meaning “contrary to expectation.” It entered the English language in the mid-16th century through Latin, used to describe ideas or statements that defy conventional reasoning.