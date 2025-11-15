Rajasthan Police Constable Result 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links

Word of the Day: Paradox

By Sneha Singh
Nov 15, 2025, 07:00 IST

The word of the day is paradox. Develop your vocabulary by learning the meaning, origin, usage, synonyms, and antonyms of paradox here.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
Paradox
Paradox

Word of the Day: Enhance your vocabulary with our Word of the Day series. In this series, we introduce a new word every day and explore its meaning, origin, and usage in the English language. You can also check out its synonyms and antonyms to strengthen your word power.

Also Read: Word of the Day: Hallucination

Do you want to improve your knowledge of the English language?

Let’s get started.

Word of the Day: Paradox

The word of the day is 'paradox'. Let us have a quick look at its meaning, origin, usage, synonyms, and antonyms.

Type

Noun

Plural

Paradoxes

Meaning of Paradox

A paradox is a statement or situation that seems contradictory or impossible at first but may actually express a deeper truth. It challenges logic or common sense, yet reveals insight or irony when examined closely.

Paradox- Origin

The word Paradox comes from the Greek word paradoxon, meaning “contrary to expectation.” It entered the English language in the mid-16th century through Latin, used to describe ideas or statements that defy conventional reasoning.

Paradox- Usage

It’s a paradox that technology connects people yet often makes them feel lonely.

The statement 'less is more' is a classic example of a paradox.

Paradox - Synonyms

Contradiction, irony, inconsistency, puzzle, mystery

Paradox- Antonyms

Consistency, harmony, logic, agreement, normality

Conclusion

We hope you enjoyed learning about the meaning, origin, and usage of the word Paradox. Keep following our Word of the Day series to explore more fascinating words and enrich your English vocabulary every day.

Recommended Reading:

Word of the Day: Perseverance

Sneha Singh
Sneha Singh

Content Writer

    Sneha Singh is a US News Content Writer at Jagran Josh, covering major developments in international policies and global affairs. She holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Amity University, Lucknow Campus. With over six months of experience as a Sub Editor at News24 Digital, Sneha brings sharp news judgment, SEO expertise and a passion for impactful storytelling.

    ... Read More

    Latest Stories

    Get here current GK and GK quiz questions in English and Hindi for India, World, Sports and Competitive exam preparation. Download the Jagran Josh Current Affairs App.

    Trending

    Popular Searches

    Latest Education News