 The word of the day is Hallucination. Develop your vocabulary by learning the meaning, origin, usage, synonyms, and antonyms of hallucination here.

Hallucination
Hallucination

Word of the Day: Enhance your vocabulary with our Word of the Day series.

Do you want to improve your knowledge of the English language?

Let’s get started.

Word of the Day: Hallucination

The word of the day is 'hallucination'. Let us have a quick look at its meaning, origin, usage, synonyms, and antonyms.

Type

Noun

Plural

Hallucinations

Meaning of Hallucination

Hallucination refers to the experience of seeing, hearing, or sensing something that is not actually present. It is a false perception of reality that can affect any of the senses, often caused by mental illness, lack of sleep, or the use of certain drugs.

Hallucination- Origin

The word hallucination comes from the Latin word “hallucinari” or “alucinari”, which means “to wander in mind” or “to dream”. It first appeared in English in the early 17th century and was used to describe delusions or unreal experiences perceived by the senses.

Hallucination- Usage

Due to a high fever, the patient experienced vivid hallucinations.

Sleep deprivation can sometimes cause visual or auditory hallucinations.

Hallucination- Synonyms

Delusion, illusion, vision, fantasy, mirage

Hallucination- Antonyms

Reality, truth, fact, actuality, certainty

Conclusion

We hope you enjoyed learning about the meaning, origin, and usage of the word Hallucination. Stay connected with our Word of the Day series to keep expanding your vocabulary and understanding of the English language.

