Word of the Day: Hallucination
The word of the day is 'hallucination'. Let us have a quick look at its meaning, origin, usage, synonyms, and antonyms.
Type
Noun
Plural
Hallucinations
Meaning of Hallucination
Hallucination refers to the experience of seeing, hearing, or sensing something that is not actually present. It is a false perception of reality that can affect any of the senses, often caused by mental illness, lack of sleep, or the use of certain drugs.
Hallucination- Origin
The word hallucination comes from the Latin word “hallucinari” or “alucinari”, which means “to wander in mind” or “to dream”. It first appeared in English in the early 17th century and was used to describe delusions or unreal experiences perceived by the senses.
Hallucination- Usage
Due to a high fever, the patient experienced vivid hallucinations.
Sleep deprivation can sometimes cause visual or auditory hallucinations.
Hallucination- Synonyms
Delusion, illusion, vision, fantasy, mirage
Hallucination- Antonyms
Reality, truth, fact, actuality, certainty
Conclusion
