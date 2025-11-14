Word of the Day: Enhance your vocabulary with our Word of the Day series. In this series, we introduce a new word every day and explore its meaning, origin, and usage in the English language. You can also check out its synonyms and antonyms to strengthen your word power.

Also Read: Word of the Day: Perseverance

Do you want to improve your knowledge of the English language?

Let’s get started.

Word of the Day: Hallucination

The word of the day is 'hallucination'. Let us have a quick look at its meaning, origin, usage, synonyms, and antonyms.

Type

Noun

Plural

Hallucinations

Meaning of Hallucination

Hallucination refers to the experience of seeing, hearing, or sensing something that is not actually present. It is a false perception of reality that can affect any of the senses, often caused by mental illness, lack of sleep, or the use of certain drugs.