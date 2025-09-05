New GST Rates 2025: Full List of Items with Revised GST Percentage, Download PDF

The Goods and Services Tax (GST) rates will change on September 22nd, according to the GST Council's announcement. The reforms are intended to simplify the tax structure and affect a wide range of goods and services. The tariff on several common foods will be lowered from 18% to 5%. The goal of the GST reform is to move most goods into the 5% and 18% tax bands.
"The revised rates will take effect from September 22, coinciding with Navratri's first day, except for gutkha, tobacco and related products, and cigarettes," Sitharaman said.
New GST Rates List 2025 (Effective from Sept 22, 2025)
The new GST rates in India will come into effect from September 22, 2025. The government has revised taxes on food items, daily-use products, vehicles, healthcare, and luxury goods. These changes aim to make essentials cheaper while keeping higher rates on luxury and sin goods.
New GST Rate on Essential Food Items
The central government has changed the GST slab for essential food items. Check the full list below:
|
Item
|
Revised GST Rate
|
Previous Rate
|
UHT (Ultra High Temperature) Milk
|
0%
|
5%
|
Pre-packaged & labelled Chhena/Paneer
|
0%
|
5%
|
Roti
|
0%
|
5%
|
Pizza bread
|
0%
|
5%
|
Khakhra
|
0%
|
5%
|
Condensed milk
|
5%
|
12%–18%
|
Butter
|
5%
|
12%–18%
|
Ghee
|
5%
|
12%–18%
|
Cheese
|
5%
|
12%–18%
|
Dairy spreads
|
5%
|
12%–18%
|
Chocolates
|
5%
|
18%
|
Pasta
|
5%
|
18%
|
Baked goods
|
5%
|
12%–18%
|
Namkeens
|
5%
|
12%–18%
New GST Rate on Dry Fruits, Spices & Other Ingredients
GST slab has been lowered for dry fruits that will be sold in India. Check the full list below:
|
Item
|
Revised GST Rate
|
Previous Rate
|
Dried nuts
|
5%
|
12%–18%
|
Dried fruits
|
5%
|
12%–18%
|
Malt
|
5%
|
12%–18%
|
Starches
|
5%
|
12%–18%
|
Vegetable extracts
|
5%
|
12%–18%
|
Sausages
|
5%
|
12%–18%
|
Sugar products
|
5%
|
12%–18%
New GST Rate on Beverages (Sugary, Aerated & Caffeinated)
These items now fall under the highest GST slab as "sin goods".
|
Item
|
Revised GST Rate
|
Previous Rate
|
Packaged coconut water
|
40%
|
18%–28%
|
Soya milk drinks
|
40%
|
18%–28%
|
Other non-alcoholic sugary beverages
|
40%
|
18%–28%
|
Caffeinated beverages
|
40%
|
28%
|
Carbonated fruit drinks
|
40%
|
28%
New GST Rate on Sin Goods
These products carry the highest GST rate as luxury/sin goods.
|
Item
|
Revised GST Rate
|
Previous Rate
|
Pan masala
|
40%
|
28% + Cess
|
Tobacco products
|
40%
|
28% + Cess
|
Cigars
|
40%
|
28% + Cess
|
Cigarettes
|
40%
|
28% + Cess
|
Bidis
|
18%
|
28% + Cess
ALSO READ: What are Sin Companies, that BCCI Banned from Applying for Title Sponsor of Team India?
New GST Rate on Industrial Goods (Cement, Coal, etc.)
Key raw materials and construction-related items new GST slab is as follows:
|
Item
|
Revised GST Rate
|
Previous Rate
|
Cement (Portland, slag, etc.)
|
18%
|
28% + Cess
|
Coal, lignite, peat
|
18%
|
5%
New GST Rate on Healthcare & Medical Supplies
Essential health-related items got a tax cut. Check the new rate below:
|
Item
|
Revised GST Rate
|
Previous Rate
|
Medical grade oxygen
|
5%
|
12%
|
Diagnostic kits
|
5%
|
12%
|
Essential drugs
|
5%
|
12%
|
Reagents
|
5%
|
12%
|
Surgical supplies
|
5%
|
12%
New GST Rate on Lifestyle & Household Items
The central government has also lowered the GST tax slab for lifestyle and household goods:
|
Item
|
Revised GST Rate
|
Previous Rate
|
Personal care items
|
5%
|
12%–18%
|
Toiletries
|
5%
|
12%–18%
|
Furniture
|
5%
|
12%–18%
|
Handicrafts
|
5%
|
12%–18%
|
Utensils
|
5%
|
12%–18%
|
Toys
|
5%
|
12%–18%
|
Musical instruments
|
5%
|
12%–18%
New GST Rate on Automobiles & Luxury Vehicles
Two-wheelers, cars, and high-end vehicles will be cheaper now with the new GST Rate.
|
Item
|
Revised GST Rate
|
Previous Rate
|
Motorcycles up to 350cc
|
18%
|
28%
|
Scooters
|
18%
|
28%
|
Small cars
|
18%
|
28%
|
Bicycles
|
18%
|
28%
|
Motorcycles above 350cc
|
40%
|
28% + Cess
|
Luxury cars
|
40%
|
28% + Cess
|
Aircraft
|
40%
|
28% + Cess
|
Yachts
|
40%
|
28% + Cess
|
Pistols
|
40%
|
28% + Cess
New GST Rate on Entertainment & Services
Check the new GST rate on movie tickets and other services below:
|
Item
|
Revised GST Rate
|
Previous Rate
|
Cinema tickets (≤ ₹100)
|
5%
|
12%
|
Cinema tickets (> ₹100)
|
40%
|
18%–28%
|
Insurance premiums (life, health, general)
|
0%
|
18%
|
Private tuition
|
0%
|
18%
|
Vocational courses
|
0%
|
18%
|
Charitable hospital services
|
0%
|
12%
|
Charitable education services
|
0%
|
12%
|
Hotels (₹1,001–₹7,500 per night)
|
5%
|
12%
|
Beauty & wellness (salons, gyms, spas)
|
5%
|
18%
This reform simplifies the tax system and impacts a wide range of products, from food and healthcare to vehicles and entertainment. Consumers and businesses should check the revised rates to plan their purchases and budgets accordingly.
New GST Rate Full List: PDF Download
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation