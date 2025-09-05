NIRF 2025 Rankings Released for Top Colleges
New GST Rates 2025: Full List of Items with Revised GST Percentage, Download PDF

By Vidhee Tripathi
Sep 5, 2025, 19:29 IST

Check the complete list of new GST rates in India effective from September 22, 2025. Learn revised taxes on essential food, beverages, sin goods, healthcare, lifestyle items, vehicles, and entertainment. Stay updated with GST reforms and plan your purchases and budgets accordingly.

The Goods and Services Tax (GST) rates will change on September 22nd, according to the GST Council's announcement. The reforms are intended to simplify the tax structure and affect a wide range of goods and services. The tariff on several common foods will be lowered from 18% to 5%. The goal of the GST reform is to move most goods into the 5% and 18% tax bands. 

"The revised rates will take effect from September 22, coinciding with Navratri's first day, except for gutkha, tobacco and related products, and cigarettes," Sitharaman said.

New GST Rates List 2025 (Effective from Sept 22, 2025)

The new GST rates in India will come into effect from September 22, 2025. The government has revised taxes on food items, daily-use products, vehicles, healthcare, and luxury goods. These changes aim to make essentials cheaper while keeping higher rates on luxury and sin goods.

New GST Rate on Essential Food Items

The central government has changed the GST slab for essential food items. Check the full list below:

Item

Revised GST Rate

Previous Rate

UHT (Ultra High Temperature) Milk

0%

5%

Pre-packaged & labelled Chhena/Paneer

0%

5%

Roti

0%

5%

Pizza bread

0%

5%

Khakhra

0%

5%

Condensed milk

5%

12%–18%

Butter

5%

12%–18%

Ghee

5%

12%–18%

Cheese

5%

12%–18%

Dairy spreads

5%

12%–18%

Chocolates

5%

18%

Pasta

5%

18%

Baked goods

5%

12%–18%

Namkeens

5%

12%–18%

New GST Rate on Dry Fruits, Spices & Other Ingredients

GST slab has been lowered for dry fruits that will be sold in India. Check the full list below:

Item

Revised GST Rate

Previous Rate

Dried nuts

5%

12%–18%

Dried fruits

5%

12%–18%

Malt

5%

12%–18%

Starches

5%

12%–18%

Vegetable extracts

5%

12%–18%

Sausages

5%

12%–18%

Sugar products

5%

12%–18%

New GST Rate on Beverages (Sugary, Aerated & Caffeinated)

These items now fall under the highest GST slab as "sin goods".

Item

Revised GST Rate

Previous Rate

Packaged coconut water

40%

18%–28%

Soya milk drinks

40%

18%–28%

Other non-alcoholic sugary beverages

40%

18%–28%

Caffeinated beverages

40%

28%

Carbonated fruit drinks

40%

28%

New GST Rate on Sin Goods

These products carry the highest GST rate as luxury/sin goods.

Item

Revised GST Rate

Previous Rate

Pan masala

40%

28% + Cess

Tobacco products

40%

28% + Cess

Cigars

40%

28% + Cess

Cigarettes

40%

28% + Cess

Bidis

18%

28% + Cess

New GST Rate on Industrial Goods (Cement, Coal, etc.)

Key raw materials and construction-related items new GST slab is as follows:

Item

Revised GST Rate

Previous Rate

Cement (Portland, slag, etc.)

18%

28% + Cess

Coal, lignite, peat

18%

5%

New GST Rate on Healthcare & Medical Supplies

Essential health-related items got a tax cut. Check the new rate below:

Item

Revised GST Rate

Previous Rate

Medical grade oxygen

5%

12%

Diagnostic kits

5%

12%

Essential drugs

5%

12%

Reagents

5%

12%

Surgical supplies

5%

12%

New GST Rate on Lifestyle & Household Items

The central government has also lowered the GST tax slab for lifestyle and household goods:

Item

Revised GST Rate

Previous Rate

Personal care items

5%

12%–18%

Toiletries

5%

12%–18%

Furniture

5%

12%–18%

Handicrafts

5%

12%–18%

Utensils

5%

12%–18%

Toys

5%

12%–18%

Musical instruments

5%

12%–18%

New GST Rate on Automobiles & Luxury Vehicles

Two-wheelers, cars, and high-end vehicles will be cheaper now with the new GST Rate.

Item

Revised GST Rate

Previous Rate

Motorcycles up to 350cc

18%

28%

Scooters

18%

28%

Small cars

18%

28%

Bicycles

18%

28%

Motorcycles above 350cc

40%

28% + Cess

Luxury cars

40%

28% + Cess

Aircraft

40%

28% + Cess

Yachts

40%

28% + Cess

Pistols

40%

28% + Cess

New GST Rate on Entertainment & Services

Check the new GST rate on movie tickets and other services below:

Item

Revised GST Rate

Previous Rate

Cinema tickets (≤ ₹100)

5%

12%

Cinema tickets (> ₹100)

40%

18%–28%

Insurance premiums (life, health, general)

0%

18%

Private tuition

0%

18%

Vocational courses

0%

18%

Charitable hospital services

0%

12%

Charitable education services

0%

12%

Hotels (₹1,001–₹7,500 per night)

5%

12%

Beauty & wellness (salons, gyms, spas)

5%

18%

This reform simplifies the tax system and impacts a wide range of products, from food and healthcare to vehicles and entertainment. Consumers and businesses should check the revised rates to plan their purchases and budgets accordingly.

New GST Rate Full List: PDF Download

Vidhee Tripathi
Vidhee Tripathi

Content Writer

Vidhee Tripathi completed her PG Diploma degree in Digital Media from Indian Institute of Mass Communication, New Delhi. She is a graduate in Science with chemistry honors from Banaras Hindu University. She has 2 years of experience in various aspects of journalism. She was previously associated with the social media wing of Akashvani. At jagranjosh.com, currently she covers current affairs, national news and international news. She is also associated with the education news section of Jagran Josh.

Certificate: Creative Writing, Problem Solving, Web Content Writing
... Read More

