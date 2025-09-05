New GST Rates 2025: Full List of Items with Revised GST Percentage, Download PDF

The Goods and Services Tax (GST) rates will change on September 22nd, according to the GST Council's announcement. The reforms are intended to simplify the tax structure and affect a wide range of goods and services. The tariff on several common foods will be lowered from 18% to 5%. The goal of the GST reform is to move most goods into the 5% and 18% tax bands.

"The revised rates will take effect from September 22, coinciding with Navratri's first day, except for gutkha, tobacco and related products, and cigarettes," Sitharaman said.

New GST Rates List 2025 (Effective from Sept 22, 2025)

The new GST rates in India will come into effect from September 22, 2025. The government has revised taxes on food items, daily-use products, vehicles, healthcare, and luxury goods. These changes aim to make essentials cheaper while keeping higher rates on luxury and sin goods.