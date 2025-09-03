What are Sin Companies, that BCCI Banned from Applying for Title Sponsor of Team India?

Following Dream11's departure earlier this year, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has started the process of finding Team India's next leading sponsor. The board published an Invitation for Expression of Interest (IEOI) on September 2, outlining the guidelines, requirements for eligibility, and limitations for prospective bidders. Who will be the New Team India Sponsor? According to the IEOI, any international business that has purchased the official bidding document is eligible to apply for the sponsorship directly or through a parent or subsidiary. In order to be eligible, bidders must establish that they have an average net worth of Rs 300 crore or an average turnover of at least Rs 300 crore for the previous three audited years. Additionally, applying companies must qualify the BCCI's "Fit and Proper Person" exam, which requires spotless background devoid of defaults, fraud, economic offenses, criminal convictions, or conflicts of interest. Deal renewals are allowed for current BCCI sponsors in industries like banking, insurance, sportswear, and drinks.

What are Sin Companies? At the same time, the cricket board has made it quite clear who is not allowed to participate. Businesses that are associated with gambling, betting, cryptocurrencies, online money gaming, alcohol, tobacco, or any other activity that might be viewed as immoral by the public, including pornography, are strictly prohibited form applying for the sponsorship. New Competitors or Surrogate Companies Not Allowed Additionally, new competitors are not allowed to enter specific brand categories that are already covered by current sponsorships. These consist of financial institutions and banks, insurance providers, brands of sportswear and athleisure, non-alcoholic cold drinks, and manufacturers of consumer appliances such as fans, mixer grinders, and safety locks.

Additionally, the BCCI has issued a warning against surrogate branding, emphasizing that bids made using fictitious or proxy brand names would not be accepted. Legal Problems faced by BCCI Sponsors In the past, lead sponsors have encountered difficulties; several businesses, like Dream11, experienced legal issues or have filed for bankruptcy while serving as sponsors. BCCI Sponsorship Application Key Dates Companies must pay a non-refundable charge of Rs 5 lakh plus GST in order to procure IEOI by September 12, 2025, in order to access the bidding documents. The deadline for bid submissions is September 16, 2025. The BCCI emphasized that only entities that fulfill all eligibility requirements are permitted to participate; acquiring the IEOI does not automatically provide the right to bid.