First Make in India Chip Launched: Check who Received it

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was presented with the nation's first domestically produced semiconductor chip during the Semicon India 2025 launch in New Delhi. The Vikram 32-bit processor, created by Isro's Semiconductor Lab, and test chips from four authorized projects were delivered by Union IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. India’s Fast Growth in Semiconductor Sector According to news agency ANI, Vaishnaw stated that the accomplishment is indicative of the nation's quick development under the India Semiconductor Mission, which was started in 2021. "A few years back, we originally got together to start over, motivated by our Prime Minister's forward-thinking vision. In just three and a half years, the entire world will already be confidently observing India. Five semiconductor units are currently being built at an astonishing pace."

"We are living in unprecedented times," he added, highlighting India's steadiness in these difficult times. Uncertainty has been greatly increased by global policy upheaval. India is a beacon of progress and stability in these uncertain times. India's policies are steady; therefore, you should visit." Vikram Processor and India’s Semiconductor Aspirations Speaking to investors, Vaishnaw highlighted India's rise in electronics, pointing out that exports have expanded eightfold over the last ten years while output has increased sixfold. He emphasized that now is the perfect time for international players to invest because of the nation's stable policies and growing demand. India's aspirations in semiconductors are just getting started with the Vikram processor. India is a vital center for worldwide semiconductor design, with over 20% of the world's chip design engineers based there, according to a Bastion Research analysis.

ALSO READ: Largest manufactureres of Semiconducters in the World: Country-wise List New OSAT Pilot Line Facility in Gujarat He also mentioned the Sanand, Gujarat-launched Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test (OSAT) Pilot Line Facility, where CG-Semi is anticipated to release chips shortly. Government-Approved Semiconductor Projects According to ANI, the government has approved 10 semiconductor manufacturing projects in Gujarat, Assam, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Odisha, and Andhra Pradesh, totaling more than Rs 1.6 lakh crore. Additionally, 23 design projects have been approved under the Design Linked Incentive scheme. Semicon India 2025 The three-day Semicon India 2025 is focused on creating a strong and sustainable ecosystem with the goal of establishing India as a global center for chip design, production, and innovation.