NIRF 2025 Rankings Released for Top Colleges
Focus
Quick Links

New GST Slab Introduced: List of Items under Highest GST Rate

By Vidhee Tripathi
Sep 4, 2025, 14:12 IST

Discover the new GST slab introduced in India for 2025, including the list of items under the highest 40% GST rate for luxury and sin goods. Stay updated with the latest tax changes effective from September 22, 2025.

A new 40% commodities and Services Tax (GST) slab, the highest in the regime, has been imposed by the government on "sin goods" and some luxury items. The new structure lowered taxes for the majority of items to 5% and 18%, as announced by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman as part of the new GST changes.

Check what new products will be coming under this highest GST slab.

What are Sin Goods?

"Sin goods" refers to goods that are deemed detrimental to society or the health of an individual or society as a whole. The list consists of pan masala, gutka, tobacco, and sugary or alcoholic drinks. Higher taxes on certain commodities are frequently imposed by governments around the world in an effort to deter consumption and generate funds for public welfare.

The highest GST rates have been regularly applied to sin items in India; formerly, they were charged at 28% plus an extra Compensation Cess. The cess burden has now been combined into a single 40% GST slab as a result of its phase-out.

Items under Highest GST Slab

The following category of Goods now attracts the highest GST rate in India:

Category

Goods Now Subject to Highest GST Rate

Tobacco & Related Products

Pan masala, cigarettes, gutka, chewing tobacco, unmanufactured tobacco and tobacco refuse, cigars, cheroots, cigarillos, tobacco substitutes

Beverages

Aerated drinks, carbonated beverages (including fruit-based), caffeinated beverages

Luxury Vehicles & Transport

Cars larger than 1,200 cc (petrol) or 1,500 cc (diesel), motorcycles above 350 cc, yachts, aircraft for personal use, racing cars

Online Entertainment

Online gambling and gaming platforms

Since the majority of these items were already subject to the 28% slab plus Compensation Cess, the tax burden was essentially close to 40%.

ALSO READ: What are Sin Companies, that BCCI Banned from Applying for Title Sponsor of Team India?

Why is this GST Slab called “Special Rate”?

The 40% slab is referred to as a "special rate" since it only applies to a limited range of products, primarily luxury goods and some sin goods. The reasoning behind this decision is:

  • The tax collected on these commodities would have been lower if the cess had been abolished. The government maintains the same tax incidence by combining it with GST.

  • The high rate is intended to deter people from using products that have negative social or health repercussions.

New GST Rate Reduced 

The GST council reduced the structure to 5% and 18% by eliminating the 12% and 28% slabs.

Commonplace goods like air conditioners, televisions, compact cars, toothpaste, soaps, and shampoos will now be subject to reduced taxes. Medical-grade oxygen, everyday necessities, and a number of medications have either been moved to the 5% slab or are excluded.

The new arrangement will take effect on September 22.

ALSO READ: Vande Bharat Trains: Full List with Timings, Routes and Stops

Vidhee Tripathi
Vidhee Tripathi

Content Writer

Vidhee Tripathi completed her PG Diploma degree in Digital Media from Indian Institute of Mass Communication, New Delhi. She is a graduate in Science with chemistry honors from Banaras Hindu University. She has 2 years of experience in various aspects of journalism. She was previously associated with the social media wing of Akashvani. At jagranjosh.com, currently she covers current affairs, national news and international news. She is also associated with the education news section of Jagran Josh.

Certificate: Creative Writing, Problem Solving, Web Content Writing
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here current GK and GK quiz questions in English and Hindi for India, World, Sports and Competitive exam preparation. Download the Jagran Josh Current Affairs App.

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News