New GST Rate: Check here the Complete List of Tax Reform on the Items

The 56th meeting of the GST Council, held in New Delhi, under the chairpersonship of the Union Finance & Corporate Affairs Minister Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman marked a significant milestone in India’s tax reforms. On the 79th Independence Day, which is celebrated in 2025, the Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, announced the vision of Next-Gen GST Reforms. This new GST rate will reform the taxation of many items, as approved by the Council, which will simplify the tax system, reduce the burden on citizens, support farmers, small traders, and MSMEs.

Goods and Services Tax Appellate Tribunal (GSTAT) to be operational by Sept. 2025; hearings to begin by Dec. 2025

Uniform rate of 18% on all auto parts; three-wheelers from 28% to 18%

Simplification of the 4-tier GST structure into 2 rates: Standard (18%) and Merit (5%); Special de-merit rate of 40% for select goods

GST exemption on all individual life insurance (term, ULIP, endowment) and health insurance (including family and senior citizen policies)

The reforms particularly focus on rate rationalisation, reducing inverted duty structures, and expanding tax exemptions for essential goods, health services, and agriculture.

When will the New GST Rate list be implemented?

According to PIB, the GST Council recommends that GST rates on services will be implemented with effect from 22nd September 2025.

Conclusion

The 56th GST Council meeting is very significant to Indian citizens in India’s tax reform by making a new GST rate list on various items. From simplifying the new GST slabs for India GST tax rate reform aims to boost affordability, economic growth, and encourage consumption. Additionally, the establishment of the GST Appellate Tribunal will improve tax dispute resolution, ensuring smoother functioning of the GST system.



