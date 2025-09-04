IBPS RRB Apply Online 2025, Direct Link
Focus
Quick Links

New GST Rate: Check here the Complete List of Tax Reform on the Items

By Prabhat Mishra
Sep 4, 2025, 02:23 IST

The 56th GST Council meeting introduced landmark tax reforms, simplifying rates, correcting duty structures, and exempting essential goods and services. Key measures include insurance and healthcare exemptions, reduced GST on food, agriculture, medicines, and consumer goods, alongside operationalisation of GSTAT. Effective from 22nd September 2025, these reforms aim to boost affordability and growth.

The 56th meeting of the GST Council, held in New Delhi, under the chairpersonship of the Union Finance & Corporate Affairs Minister Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman marked a significant milestone in India’s tax reforms. On the 79th Independence Day, which is celebrated in 2025, the Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, announced the vision of Next-Gen GST Reforms. This new GST rate will reform the taxation of many items, as approved by the Council, which will simplify the tax system, reduce the burden on citizens, support farmers, small traders, and MSMEs.

The reforms particularly focus on rate rationalisation, reducing inverted duty structures, and expanding tax exemptions for essential goods, health services, and agriculture.

New GST Rate list of these items

Category

Recommendation

Previous Rate

Revised Rate

Insurance

GST exemption on all individual life insurance (term, ULIP, endowment) and health insurance (including family and senior citizen policies)

18%

NIL

Rate Structure

Simplification of the 4-tier GST structure into 2 rates: Standard (18%) and Merit (5%); Special de-merit rate of 40% for select goods

0%, 5%, 12%, 18%, 28%

5%, 18%, 40%

Common Household Items

Hair oil, soaps, shampoos, toothbrushes, toothpaste, bicycles, tableware, kitchenware

12% / 18%

5%

Food Items

UHT milk, paneer, Indian breads (roti, paratha, parotta)

5%

NIL
 

Packaged foods (namkeens, sauces, noodles, chocolates, coffee, cornflakes, butter, ghee, preserved meat, pasta)

12% / 18%

5%

Consumer Goods

TVs (all sizes), ACs, dishwashers, small cars, motorcycles ≤ 350cc

28%

18%

Agriculture

Tractors, harvesting/threshing machinery, composting machines, balers, mowers

12%

5%

Labour-Intensive Goods

Handicrafts, marble/granite blocks, intermediate leather goods

12%

5%

Construction

Cement

28%

18%

Medicines

33 lifesaving drugs (12% → NIL); 3 cancer/rare disease medicines (5% → NIL); other drugs (12% → 5%)

12% / 5%

NIL / 5%

Medical Devices

Surgical/dental/veterinary apparatus, diagnostic kits, glucometers, bandages, gauze

12% / 18%

5%

Automobiles & Transport

Small cars, motorcycles ≤ 350cc, buses, trucks, ambulances

28%

18%
 

Uniform rate of 18% on all auto parts; three-wheelers from 28% to 18%

28%

18%

Textile Sector

Correction of inverted duty: Manmade fibre (18% → 5%); Yarn (12% → 5%)

18% / 12%

5%

Fertilizers

Sulphuric acid, nitric acid, ammonia

18%

5%

Renewable Energy

Renewable energy devices and parts

12%

5%

Hospitality

Hotel rooms ≤ ₹7,500/day

12%

5%

Personal Services

Salons, gyms, barbers, yoga centres, wellness services

18%

5%

Judicial Mechanism

Goods and Services Tax Appellate Tribunal (GSTAT) to be operational by Sept. 2025; hearings to begin by Dec. 2025

Data Source: PIB

Note: For a complete list, refer to this: Recommendations of the 56th Meeting of the GST Council held at New Delhi, today

When will the New GST Rate list be implemented?

According to PIB, the GST Council recommends that GST rates on services will be implemented with effect from 22nd September 2025.

Conclusion

The 56th GST Council meeting is very significant to Indian citizens in India’s tax reform by making a new GST rate list on various items. From simplifying the new GST slabs for India GST tax rate reform aims to boost affordability, economic growth, and encourage consumption. Additionally, the establishment of the GST Appellate Tribunal will improve tax dispute resolution, ensuring smoother functioning of the GST system.


Prabhat Mishra
Prabhat Mishra

Content Writer

    Prabhat Mishra is an accomplished content creator with over 2 years of expertise in education, national and international news, and current affairs. A B.Tech graduate with extensive UPSC preparation, he has qualified for the UPPCS 2022 Mains and Bihar 68th Mains, showcasing his deep understanding of competitive exams.

    He has contributed to top platforms like Mentorship IndiaIAS BABA, and IAS SARTHI, delivering engaging articles on trending topics and global affairs. As a content writer for Jagranjosh.com, Prabhat specializes in crafting high-quality, insightful content for the G.K. and Current Affairs section, driving engagement and providing value to a wide audience.

    Reach him at prabhat.mishra@jagrannewmedia.com, and explore his work on Jagranjosh.com for the latest updates and analyses!

    ... Read More

    Latest Stories

    Get here current GK and GK quiz questions in English and Hindi for India, World, Sports and Competitive exam preparation. Download the Jagran Josh Current Affairs App.

    Trending

    Popular Searches

    Latest Education News