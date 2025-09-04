New GST Rate vs the Old GST Rate: A Detailed Comparison

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a significant overhaul of the Goods and Services Tax (GST). This is the most critical change since GST was introduced in 2017.

The new system, called "GST 2.0", simplifies taxes into a two-slab structure. This will lower taxes on many items, including everyday essentials, medicines, and cars. At the same time, a new, higher tax slab will be created for luxury and "sin goods" like tobacco and alcohol.

Sitharaman stated that these reforms were made with the agreement of everyone. She said the two-slab system and the issue of compensation for states were key topics that the GST Council discussed and agreed upon unanimously.

In this article, we'll break down what these changes mean for you and how they will affect prices and the economy.