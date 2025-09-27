IBPS PO Result 2025 OUT!
Maharashtra School Holiday: Schools Closed in These Districts Amidst Heavy Rainfall

Sherin Tressa Tomy
By Sherin Tressa Tomy
Sep 27, 2025, 10:36 IST

Schools, Anganwadi centres in Maharashtras Latur and Nanded districts are closed today amidst heavy rainfall and Orange alert issued. Check latest updates here. 

Maharashtra School Holiday Today
Key Points

  • Nanded and Latur district collectors have announced school holidays due to orange alert
  • Schools, Anganwadi Centres closed due to torrential rain
  • School reopening dates to be confirmed soon

Maharashtra School Holiday: Holiday has been announced for all educational institutions in Nanded and Latur districts for today due to the Orange alert issued for heavy rains. As per reports, the order to close all educational institutions closed has been issued by the Nanded and Latur district collectors.

As per officials, the holiday is applicable for government and private schools, Anganwadi centres, Zilla parishad schools, aided and unaided schools, private coaching centres and vocational training centres. 

The Mumbai Regional Meteorological Centre has announced that both the districts are likely to receive torrential rain. Since major rivers are flowing above warning levels, the administration has decided to avoid risks to school children and prevent unwanted situations. Students,  parents are advised to keep in touch with school authorities regarding the reopening of schools and latest updates on the holiday. 

Also Read: Kerala School Holiday Declared for September 30 as Part of Navaratri Celebrations, Total 3 Day Holiday Announced

