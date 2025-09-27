IBPS PO Result 2025 OUT!
Kerala School Holiday Declared for September 30 as Part of Navaratri Celebrations, Total 3 Day Holiday Announced

By Sherin Tressa Tomy
Sep 27, 2025, 09:29 IST

Schools, colleges and other educational institutions in Kerala will be closed from Tuesday, September 30, 2025 as part of Navaratri celebrations. Schools will reopen on October 3. 

Key Points

  • Schools to be closed in Kerala from September 30
  • Total of three day holiday announced for Navaratri celebrations
  • Schools reopen on October 3

As per local reports, the Kerala state government has announced a public holiday for September 30, 2025 as part of the Navaratri celebrations. With the new announcement, schools in the state will be closed for a total of three days.

Earlier, school holidays were announced for October 1 and 2 for Navaratri and Gandhi Jayanti. According to the new notification, all schools which include both government and private and anganwadi centres in the state will be closed from September 30 to October 2, 2025. Schools will reopen as regular on October 3, 2025. 

Several states across the country celebrate Dussehra or Navaratri. Schools in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh are closed for over 12 days from September 22 as part of Dussehra Holidays. Schools in the northern states are also closed for Puja holidays. 


