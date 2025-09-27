Kerala School Holiday Declared for September 30 as Part of Navaratri Celebrations, Total 3 Day Holiday Announced

As per local reports, the Kerala state government has announced a public holiday for September 30, 2025 as part of the Navaratri celebrations. With the new announcement, schools in the state will be closed for a total of three days.

Earlier, school holidays were announced for October 1 and 2 for Navaratri and Gandhi Jayanti. According to the new notification, all schools which include both government and private and anganwadi centres in the state will be closed from September 30 to October 2, 2025. Schools will reopen as regular on October 3, 2025.

Several states across the country celebrate Dussehra or Navaratri. Schools in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh are closed for over 12 days from September 22 as part of Dussehra Holidays. Schools in the northern states are also closed for Puja holidays.