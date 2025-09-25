CBSE Board Exam Date Sheet 2026 Released: Key Changes Introduced, Check Details Here

News

The CBSE Board Exam 2026 Date Sheet has been announced for class 10 and class 12 students. The board will conduct exams from February 17 to July 15, 2026. Check the main changes in this year's exam, evaluation details here.

CBSE Exam 2026 Datesheet: The Central Board of Secondary Education has finally announced the tentative schedule for the CBSE Exam 2026. This year, the board will conduct the CBSE 10th and 12th Exams 2026 from February 17 to July 15, 2026. The CBSE exam 2026 will be held in a single session from 10:30 AM to 1:30 PM across all designated exam centres for the Main Examinations for Classes X and XII. Examinations for Sports Students - Class XII. Second Board Examinations - Class X and Supplementary Examinations - Class XIІI. It must, however, be noted that these date sheets are tentative. The CBSE Exam 2026 Final date sheets will be issued upon submission of the final list of candidates by the schools. Also Read: CBSE Datesheet 2026 Out: Download Tentative Subject-wise Class 10, 12 Timetable PDF Here

This year, approximately 45 lakh candidates are expected to appear in 204 subjects across Classes X and XII from India and 26 countries abroad. Along with the exams, the board will also conduct the practical evaluation and post-result processes, which will be undertaken to ensure the timely declaration of CBSE results 2026. A few changes have been incorporated by the board this year for the CBSE Board Exam 2026. The board will be conducting two exams for the class 10 students. The first exam will be held in February-March 2026, while the second exam will be conducted in May-June 2026. Also Read: CBSE 10th Exam 2026 Tentative Schedule Out: Check Subject-wise Exam Datesheet Here As per the official notification at cbse.gov.in, to facilitate effective planning and execution of responsibilities by all stakeholders, the board has released tentative date sheets based on registration data of Class IX and XI for the year 2025:

Main Examinations Class X

Main Examinations Class XII

Second Board Examinations Class X Also Read: CBSE 12th Exam 2026 Tentative Schedule Out: Check Subject-wise Exam Datesheet Here CBSE 2026 Tentative Schedule Details The CBSE board has announced the 10th and 12th tentative exam schedule 2026 so that students appearing for the exams can prepare a structured study plan to enhance their performance. Schools will also be able to align their academic and administrative activities, including the deployment of teachers for examination and evaluation duties. With the complete schedule out, teachers can also plan their personal schedules, including vacations, with clarity since the datesheet has been announced so early. CBSE Exam 2026 Evaluation Process As per the guidelines issued, the evaluation of the CBSE 10th and 12th answer scripts will begin approximately 10 days after the conduct of each exam and will be completed within 12 days.