IBPS PO Result 2025 OUT!
Focus
Quick Links

Is National and International Daughters Day on September 28, 2025? Check History and Difference

By Kriti Barua
Sep 27, 2025, 19:44 IST

National Daughters Day and International Daughters Day are both celebrated in September, but on different dates. National Daughters Day in the U.S. is observed on September 25, while International Daughters Day is held on the fourth Sunday of September, which falls on September 28 in 2025. While both days celebrate daughters, their origins and purposes differ.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us

Kriti Barua
Kriti Barua

Executive Content Writer

Kriti Barua is a professional content writer who has four years of experience in creating engaging and informative articles for various industries. She started her career as a creative writer intern at Wordloom Ventures and quickly developed a passion for crafting compelling narratives that resonate with readers.

Currently working as a content writer for the GK section of Jagran New Media, she continues to hone her skills in writing and strives to deliver high-quality content that educates and entertains readers.
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here current GK and GK quiz questions in English and Hindi for India, World, Sports and Competitive exam preparation. Download the Jagran Josh Current Affairs App.

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News