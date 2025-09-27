Is National and International Daughters Day on September 28, 2025? Check History and Difference

Kriti Barua
Executive Content Writer
... Read More
Currently working as a content writer for the GK section of Jagran New Media, she continues to hone her skills in writing and strives to deliver high-quality content that educates and entertains readers.
Kriti Barua is a professional content writer who has four years of experience in creating engaging and informative articles for various industries. She started her career as a creative writer intern at Wordloom Ventures and quickly developed a passion for crafting compelling narratives that resonate with readers.
Currently working as a content writer for the GK section of Jagran New Media, she continues to hone her skills in writing and strives to deliver high-quality content that educates and entertains readers.
Latest Stories
Can You Detect the Word BALL in a Sea of BILL in Under 9 Seconds?Puzzles and IQ Test
99% will fail to spot the different pair of glasses in 7 seconds!Puzzles and IQ Test
Only the sharpest eyes can find 3 differences in the mom & baby pictures in 17 seconds!Puzzles and IQ Test
Get here current GK and GK quiz questions in English and Hindi for India, World, Sports and Competitive exam preparation. Download the Jagran Josh Current Affairs App.
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation