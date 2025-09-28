RPSC AE Answer Key 2025: Check Steps to Download Rajasthan AE Answer Key PDF Direct Link

RPSC AE Answer Key 2025: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) successfully organizing the Assistant Engineer Combined Competitive (Pre) Exam - 2024 exam from September 28 to 30, 2025. This recruitment drive aims to fill Assistant Engineer vacancies across the state. Now all those candidates who appeared in the exam are eagerly waiting for the release of AE Answer Key 2025. The RPSC AE Answer Key 2025 gets released on the official website shortly. The answer key allows candidates to cross-check their responses to what they have marked in the exam. The RPSC will also release the AE Question Paper, allowing candidates to raise objections in case of any discrepancy.

The provisional answer key will be released with the steps to raise objections. Candidates can raise their objections, if any in online mode through the official website.