RPSC AE Answer Key 2025: Check Steps to Download Rajasthan AE Answer Key PDF Direct Link

By Manish Kumar
Sep 28, 2025, 14:10 IST

RPSC AE Answer Key 2025: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) successfully organized the Assistant Engineer Combined Competitive (Pre) Exam - 2024 exam from September 28 to 30, 2025. The answer key will help you in assessing your performance in the exam.

RPSC AE Answer Key 2025: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) successfully organizing the Assistant Engineer Combined Competitive (Pre) Exam - 2024 exam from September 28 to 30, 2025. This recruitment drive aims to fill Assistant Engineer vacancies across the state. Now all those candidates who appeared in the exam are eagerly waiting for the release of AE Answer Key 2025. The RPSC AE Answer Key 2025 gets released on the official website shortly. The answer key allows candidates to cross-check their responses to what they have marked in the exam. The RPSC will also release the AE Question Paper, allowing candidates to raise objections in case of any discrepancy.

The provisional answer key will be released with the steps to raise objections. Candidates can raise their objections, if any in online mode through the official website.

RPSC AE Answer Key 2025 Download

RPSC AE Answer Key 2025 answer key will be released on the official website of RPSC soon. However there is not any official announcement, in this regard, it is expected that the answer key will be released soon. The answer key will contain the question and its 4 options with the right option and option marked by the candidate.

Steps to Download the RPSC AE Answer Key 2025

Candidates will be able to download the answer key once it gets released officially. Below we have listed the steps to download AE response sheets for the ease of candidates.

  • Step 1: Step 1 : Visit the official website of Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) at - https://rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in
  • Step 2: Go to the concerned answer window on the home page.
  • Step 3: Click on the "RPSC AE 2025 " link.
  • Step 4: Enter your Registration Number and Date of Birth.
  • Step 5: Click on "Submit" and view your admit card.
  • Step 6: Download and take a printout for future reference.

