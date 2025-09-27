TNPSC Group 2 2025 Exam Tomorrow: Check Shift Timings, Reporting Time & What to Carry to Exam Centre

TNPSC Group 2 Exam 2025: The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) is all set to conduct the TNPSC Group 2 and 2A services exam on 28 September 2025. The exam will be conducted in a single shift in the morning from 09:30 am to 12:30 pm. The TNPSC is going to conduct the Group 2 exam to fill 645 vacancies for various posts including Assistant Inspector, Junior Employment Officer (NonDifferently Abled), Probation Officer, Sub Registrar, Grade-II, Special Branch Assistant, Forester and others. The number of vacancies for Group 2 posts are 50 and 595 for Group 2A posts.

TNPSC Group 2 Exam 2025

The TNPSC has scheduled the Group 2 exam to be held on 28 September 2025. The total number of vacancies to be filled by the exam is 645 for Group 2 and Group 2A Services. The candidates have to go through a three stage selection process for Group 2 services (interview posts) and two-stage selection process for Group 2A services (non-interview posts). Preliminary and Main written exams are common to both the services, however, there is a difference in the Interview stage only. For the post of Forester, there is Preliminary exam, Mains exam and Physical Endurance Test.