TNPSC Group 2 2025 Exam Tomorrow: Check Shift Timings, Reporting Time & What to Carry to Exam Centre

By Upasna Choudhary
Sep 27, 2025, 13:47 IST

TNPSC Group 2 Exam 2025: TNPSC Group 2 Exam 2025 is going to be conducted tomorrow, 28 September 2025. The exam is scheduled to be held in a single shift. Candidates must download their admit cards from the official website for the details. Check this article for the TNPSC Group 2 exam timings, shifts, reporting time, etc.

Check the TNPSC Group 2 Exam Timings 2025
TNPSC Group 2 Exam 2025: The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) is all set to conduct the TNPSC Group 2 and 2A services exam on 28 September 2025. The exam will be conducted in a single shift in the morning from 09:30 am to 12:30 pm. The TNPSC is going to conduct the Group 2 exam to fill 645 vacancies for various posts including Assistant Inspector, Junior Employment Officer (NonDifferently Abled), Probation Officer, Sub Registrar, Grade-II, Special Branch Assistant, Forester and others. The number of vacancies for Group 2 posts are 50 and 595 for Group 2A posts.

TNPSC Group 2 Exam 2025

The TNPSC has scheduled the Group 2 exam to be held on 28 September 2025. The total number of vacancies to be filled by the exam is 645 for Group 2 and Group 2A Services. The candidates have to go through a three stage selection process for Group 2 services (interview posts) and two-stage selection process for Group 2A services (non-interview posts). Preliminary and Main written exams are common to both the services, however, there is a difference in the Interview stage only. For the post of Forester, there is Preliminary exam, Mains exam and Physical Endurance Test.

TNPSC Group 2 Exam Timings 2025

The TNPSC Group 2 exam timings 2025 can be checked from the TNPSC Group 2 Admit Card. Candidates can download their admit cards from the official website of TNPSC at www.tnpsc.gov.in. The admit card contains the information like the candidate’s name, roll number, exam shift timings, exam centre details,etc.

Exam

Shift Timings

TNPSC Group 2 Exam 2025

09:30 AM to 12:30 PM

TNPSC Group 2 Exam Pattern 2025

The TNPSC Group 2 exam pattern consists of a single paper which includes three sections: General Tamil (S.S.L.C. Standard) or General English (S.S.L.C. Standard), General Studies (Degree Standard), and Aptitude and Mental Ability Test (S.S.L.C. Standard). There are a total of 200 questions for 300 marks. The candidates need to secure at least 90 marks which are set as the minimum marks to qualify the exam.

Subjects

Number of Questions

Maximum Marks

General Tamil (S.S.L.C. Standard) or General English (S.S.L.C. Standard)

100




300

General Studies (Degree Standard)

75

Aptitude and Mental Ability Test (S.S.L.C. Standard)

25

Total

200

Upasna Choudhary
Upasna Choudhary

Content Writer

Upasna Choudhry holds a Master’s degree in Forensic Chemical Sciences and has an extensive background in preparing for the UPSC Civil Services Examination. She currently contributes to the Exam Prep Section of Jagran Josh, where her passion for reading and writing shines through her work. Upasna specializes in creating well-researched and aspirant-centric content, simplifying complex topics, and providing strategic preparation insights. Her academic expertise and firsthand experience with competitive exams enable her to deliver valuable resources tailored to the needs of exam aspirants.

... Read More

