What is Arattai App? Check Meaning Of 'Made In India' App's Name And Features

By Kirti Sharma
Sep 28, 2025, 13:57 IST

Arattai is a Made-in-India messaging and calling app by Zoho, designed as a secure, user-friendly alternative to WhatsApp. With features like group chats, media sharing, multi-device support, and data stored in India, it promotes digital sovereignty while addressing privacy, cultural relevance, and accessibility for both urban and rural users.

Arattai is a "Made in India" call and message app developed by Zoho Corporation to provide an Indian, secure, and inclusive option compared to global apps like WhatsApp. Supported by Indian government ministers most recently, Arattai is gaining popularity with its privacy-focused features, easy-to-use interface, and focus on digital sovereignty.

What is Arattai App?

Arattai means "casual conversation" in Tamil, which is its focus on easy and seamless communication. The app has a broad spectrum of messaging capabilities, sharing of media, and utility features for individuals, families, and businesses.

Key Features

  • Text and Voice Messaging: Send voice messages and messages instantly to contacts or groups.

  • Audio and Video Calls: Make high-definition calls, with end-to-end encryption for security.

  • Media Sharing: Share documents, pictures, videos, and other files with ease.

  • Stories: Make temporary posts visible for 24 hours, such as WhatsApp statuses.

  • Channels: Post updates or content to a broad audience, perfect for creators or organizations.

  • Groups: Conduct group chats with up to 1,000 members, perfect for communities or teams.

  • Multi-device Support: Login across up to five devices— including mobiles, desktops, and Android TV—for a seamless experience.

  • Data Localization: User data is stored in India, supporting national data privacy standards.

  • Low Bandwidth Optimization: Performs beautifully on cost phones and slow internet, opening up for the first time in urban and rural India.

Arattai vs WhatsApp: Key Differences

Feature

Arattai

WhatsApp

Origin

Indian (Zoho)

US-based (Meta)

End-to-End Encryption

Calls only (texts not fully encrypted yet)

Both calls and all messages

User Base

Growing, India-focused

Over 3 billion worldwide, very large

Ads/Data Monetization

No ads, no user data selling

May use some data for advertising

Multi-Device Support

Yes (including Android TV, Desktop)

Yes (but no Android TV dedicated app)

Language/Cultural Appeal

Homegrown, “Swadeshi” focus

Global audience

Performance

Works well on slow networks

Good on most devices

Arattai is a privacy-first, easy-to-use, Indian alternative for modern communication needs, but large-scale WhatsApp replacement will depend on its ongoing focus on privacy innovation, stability, and feature maturity.

