What is Arattai App? Check Meaning Of 'Made In India' App's Name And Features

Arattai is a "Made in India" call and message app developed by Zoho Corporation to provide an Indian, secure, and inclusive option compared to global apps like WhatsApp. Supported by Indian government ministers most recently, Arattai is gaining popularity with its privacy-focused features, easy-to-use interface, and focus on digital sovereignty.
What is Arattai App?
Arattai means "casual conversation" in Tamil, which is its focus on easy and seamless communication. The app has a broad spectrum of messaging capabilities, sharing of media, and utility features for individuals, families, and businesses.
Key Features
Text and Voice Messaging: Send voice messages and messages instantly to contacts or groups.
Audio and Video Calls: Make high-definition calls, with end-to-end encryption for security.
Media Sharing: Share documents, pictures, videos, and other files with ease.
Stories: Make temporary posts visible for 24 hours, such as WhatsApp statuses.
Channels: Post updates or content to a broad audience, perfect for creators or organizations.
Groups: Conduct group chats with up to 1,000 members, perfect for communities or teams.
Multi-device Support: Login across up to five devices— including mobiles, desktops, and Android TV—for a seamless experience.
Data Localization: User data is stored in India, supporting national data privacy standards.
Low Bandwidth Optimization: Performs beautifully on cost phones and slow internet, opening up for the first time in urban and rural India.
Arattai vs WhatsApp: Key Differences
|
Feature
|
Arattai
|
|
Origin
|
Indian (Zoho)
|
US-based (Meta)
|
End-to-End Encryption
|
Calls only (texts not fully encrypted yet)
|
Both calls and all messages
|
User Base
|
Growing, India-focused
|
Over 3 billion worldwide, very large
|
Ads/Data Monetization
|
No ads, no user data selling
|
May use some data for advertising
|
Multi-Device Support
|
Yes (including Android TV, Desktop)
|
Yes (but no Android TV dedicated app)
|
Language/Cultural Appeal
|
Homegrown, “Swadeshi” focus
|
Global audience
|
Performance
|
Works well on slow networks
|
Good on most devices
Arattai is a privacy-first, easy-to-use, Indian alternative for modern communication needs, but large-scale WhatsApp replacement will depend on its ongoing focus on privacy innovation, stability, and feature maturity.
