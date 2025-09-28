What is Arattai App? Check Meaning Of 'Made In India' App's Name And Features

Arattai is a "Made in India" call and message app developed by Zoho Corporation to provide an Indian, secure, and inclusive option compared to global apps like WhatsApp. Supported by Indian government ministers most recently, Arattai is gaining popularity with its privacy-focused features, easy-to-use interface, and focus on digital sovereignty.

What is Arattai App?

Arattai means "casual conversation" in Tamil, which is its focus on easy and seamless communication. The app has a broad spectrum of messaging capabilities, sharing of media, and utility features for individuals, families, and businesses.

Key Features