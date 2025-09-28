RPSC AE Question Paper 2025 PDF: Download Prelims Paper Set Wise

RPSC AE Question Paper 2025: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) successfully organized the Assistant Engineer Combined Competitive (Pre) Exam - 2024 exam from September 28 to 30, 2025. The written exam for General Studies and Civil Engineering is scheduled to be held on September 28, 2025. The Assistant Engineer Combined Competitive (Pre) Exam exam is a state-level examination considered one of the most competitive exams across the state to recruit for Assistant Engineer posts. Those preparing for the exam can check this page for Question Paper for both exams which will be available in this article. The question papers are provided in a PDF. Aspirants can simply click on the PDF link to download the question papers.

RPSC AE 2025: Selection Process

The RPSC AE is set to conduct the Engineer Service exam every year to recruit candidates for various technical posts under the State Government. The selection process consists of three stages-