RPSC AE Question Paper 2025 PDF: Download Prelims Paper Set Wise

RPSC AE Question Paper 2025: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) successfully organized the Assistant Engineer Combined Competitive (Pre) Exam - 2024 exam from September 28 to 30, 2025. The written exam for General Studies and Civil Engineering is scheduled to be held on September 28, 2025. The Assistant Engineer Combined Competitive (Pre) Exam exam is a state-level examination considered one of the most competitive exams across the state to recruit for Assistant Engineer posts. Those preparing for the exam can check this page for Question Paper for both exams which will be available in this article. The question papers are provided in a PDF. Aspirants can simply click on the PDF link to download the question papers.
RPSC AE 2025: Selection Process
The RPSC AE is set to conduct the Engineer Service exam every year to recruit candidates for various technical posts under the State Government. The selection process consists of three stages-
- Preliminary Examination
- Mains Examination
- Personality Test (Interview)
RPSC AE 2025 Question Paper 2025 PDF
The RPSC is conducting the state engineering service exam from September 28 to 30, 2025. Candidates can check the question paper here once the exam will be over. This paper is qualifying in nature. Candidates can download the questions for SET A, B, C, D from the table.
- RPSC AE 2025 Question Paper Set
- RPSC AE 2025 Question Download Link
- RPSC AE 2025 SET A Question Paper General Studies
- Download A Question Paper
- RPSC AE SET B Question Paper
- Download C Question Paper
- RPSC AE SET D Question Paper
- RPSC AE SET Civil Engineering Question Paper
RPSC AE 2025 Prelims Answer Key 2025
Those who are looking for an answer key for the Assistant Engineer Combined Competitive (Pre) Exam exam can click on the provided link below to see the tentative answer to the questions asked in the exam, once it is released by the commission.
How to Download RPSC AE 2025 Question Paper PDF?
The prelims exam for the Assistant Engineer Combined Competitive (Pre) Exam conducted by the RPSC is scheduled on September 28 to 30, 2025. The commission usually releases the question papers in PDF format on the official website after the exam. Here are the steps to download Prelims Question Paper:
- Visit the official website of Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) at - https://rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in
- Click on the link Question Paper on the home page.
- Select the year for which you want to download the question paper (2025).
- Click on the paper you want to download the subjects accordingly.
- The question paper will open in PDF format.
- You can download or print the question paper.
