IBPS PO Admit Card 2025 Releasing Soon at ibps.in, Download Exam Hall Ticket PDF - Steps and Link Here

IBPS PO Admit Card 2025: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) will release the IBPS PO Admit Card 2025 for the recruitment of Probationary Officer (PO) on its official website, ibps.in. The IBPS PO exam will be conducted on August 17, 23 and 24, 2025. The IBPS PO Admit Card 2025 is expected to get released 7-10 days before the exam.

Candidates who have successfully filled the IBPS PO online application form will be able to download the IBPS PO Admit Card 2025 after providing their registration number and password. The admit card is the important document that a candidate needs to carry to the examination centre along with the valid photo ID.

IBPS PO Admit Card 2025: Overview

IBPS will release the IBPS PO Admit Card 2025 7-10 days before the examination on its official website, ibps.in. Candidates will be able to download the admit card after following the simple steps listed below. Check the table below for IBPS PO Admit Card 2025 Key Highlights