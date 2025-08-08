UP Board Compartment Result 2025 OUT
IBPS PO Admit Card 2025 Releasing Soon at ibps.in, Download Exam Hall Ticket PDF - Steps and Link Here

The IBPS PO Admit Card 2025 is expected today, August 8, for exams scheduled on August 17, 23, and 24. Candidates who applied can download their hall ticket from ibps.in using their registration details. This document is mandatory for entry to the examination centre.

IBPS PO Admit Card 2025: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) will release the IBPS PO Admit Card 2025 for the recruitment of Probationary Officer (PO) on its official website, ibps.in. The IBPS PO exam will be conducted on August 17, 23 and 24, 2025. The IBPS PO Admit Card 2025 is expected to get released 7-10 days before the exam.
Candidates who have successfully filled the IBPS PO online application form will be able to download the IBPS PO Admit Card 2025 after providing their registration number and password. The admit card is the important document that a candidate needs to carry to the examination centre along with the valid photo ID.

IBPS PO Admit Card 2025: Overview

IBPS will release the IBPS PO Admit Card 2025 7-10 days before the examination on its official website, ibps.in. Candidates will be able to download the admit card after following the simple steps listed below. Check the table below for IBPS PO Admit Card 2025 Key Highlights

Event

Particular

Conducting Body

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS)

Name of Exam

IBPS PO 2025 

Number of Vacancies

5208

Admit Card Release Date

August 8, 2025 (Expected)

Exam Date

August 17, 23 and 24, 2025

Official Website

ibps.in

How to Download the IBPS PO Admit Card 2025?

Candidates will be able to download the IBPS PO Admit Card 2025 from the official website after it gets released officially. Check the steps below to download it from official website

  • Visit the Official Website, ibps.in.
  • On the homepage, look for a link on the left-hand side that says "CRP PO/MT" and click on it.
  • Now Click on the link that reads, "Common Recruitment Process for Probationary Officers/Management Trainees XV".
  • Now click on the link "Click here to Download Online Preliminary/Mains Exam Call Letter for CRP-PO/MT-XV".
  • Now enter your Registration Number/Roll Number and Password/Date of Birth (in DD-MM-YY format).
  • Carefully enter the captcha code shown on the screen and click the "Login" button.
  • Your IBPS PO Admit Card 2025 will be displayed on the screen. Verify all the details carefully. Click on the download or print button to save a PDF copy on your device.

Details to check on IBPS PO Hall Ticket 2025

Before downloading the IBPS PO Hall Ticket 2025 candidates must verify all the details mentioned on the admit card; check the list below for all the details mentioned on IBPS PO Admit Card 2025

  • Candidate's Name
  • Registration Number & Roll Number
  • Exam Date, Reporting Time, and Shift Timings
  • Candidate's Photograph & Signature:
  • Name and Address of the Exam Centre
  • Space for Signature and Thumb Impression
  • Exam Day Instructions

 

