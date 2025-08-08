SSC CGL Exam 2025 Postponed or Not? Check Latest Updates and Exam Schedule Here

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has not issued any official notification regarding the postponement of the SSC CGL 2025 Tier 1 exam, which is scheduled to be held from August 13 to 30. According to media reports, a high-level meeting was held on August 4 between the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) and SSC officials to address the speculation surrounding the postponement. It was later confirmed that the exam will proceed as planned.

The confusion arose after the recently released SSC August 2025 exam calendar mentioned dates only for the SSC Stenographer and SSC CHT exams, with no reference to the SSC CGL exam. This omission triggered speculation and uncertainty among candidates.

Additionally, the ongoing protest regarding the SSC Selection Post exam has added to the apprehensions. The introduction of a new Computer-Based Test (CBT) vendor has reportedly caused operational issues, including login failures, server crashes, questions not loading correctly, and last-minute cancellations at certain centres.