SSC CGL Exam 2025 Postponed or Not? Check Latest Updates and Exam Schedule Here

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has not issued any official notification regarding the postponement of the SSC CGL 2025 Tier 1 exam, which is scheduled to be held from August 13 to 30. According to media reports, a high-level meeting was held on August 4 between the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) and SSC officials to address the speculation surrounding the postponement. It was later confirmed that the exam will proceed as planned.
The confusion arose after the recently released SSC August 2025 exam calendar mentioned dates only for the SSC Stenographer and SSC CHT exams, with no reference to the SSC CGL exam. This omission triggered speculation and uncertainty among candidates.
Additionally, the ongoing protest regarding the SSC Selection Post exam has added to the apprehensions. The introduction of a new Computer-Based Test (CBT) vendor has reportedly caused operational issues, including login failures, server crashes, questions not loading correctly, and last-minute cancellations at certain centres.
Despite these concerns, the SSC has not made any official announcement indicating a change in the SSC CGL 2025 exam schedule. So, candidates are advised not to panic and just focus on their preparation. They are also advised to visit the official website regularly, as admit cards and city intimation slips will be released anytime soon.
Is SSC CGL 2025 Exam Postponed? Here’s What We Know So Far
The Staff Selection Commission has not made any official announcement regarding the postponement of SSC CGL 2025 exam. Hence, candidates are advised to remain calm, continue their preparation, and refer only to the official SSC website for verified information. Avoid getting distracted by false rumours or unverified sources circulating online.
SSC CGL Exam Date 2025
SSC CGL 2025 exam is scheduled to begin on August 13 and conclude on August 30. Candidates planning to appear for the exam are advised to focus on their preparation instead of getting distracted by false rumours. They should thoroughly cover all the topics mentioned in the SSC CGL syllabus. Additionally, solving SSC CGL previous years' question papers and practising important questions can significantly boost their overall performance.
|Events
|Dates
|Notification Release Date
|9 June 2025
|Apply Online Dates
|9 June to 4 July 2025
|Fee Payment Last Date
|5 July 2025 (11 pm)
|Application Form Correction Dates
|9 to 11 July 2025 (11 pm)
|SSC CGL Admit Card 2025
|10 August 2025 (Tentative)
|SSC CGL Tier 1 Exam Date
|13th to 30th August 2025
SSC CGL Exam Pattern
The SSC CGL exam is divided into two stages: Tier 1 and Tier 2. Tier 1 comprises four sections, namely, General Awareness, English, Reasoning and Quantitative Aptitude. A total of 100 objective type questions will be asked. Check the SSC CGL Exam Pattern for Tier 1 in the table below.
|Subjects
|Number of Questions
|Marks
|Duration
|General Awareness
|25
|50
|60 Minutes
(1 Hour)
|English Comprehension
|25
|50
|Quantitative Aptitude
|25
|50
|General Intelligence and Reasoning
|25
|50
|Total
|100
|200
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation