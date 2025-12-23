RRB NTPC CBAT/CBTST Scheduled for December 28, Check Typing Test Complete Exam Rules & Tips

RRB NTPC Typing Test 2025: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has officially announced that the RRB NTPC CBAT test for graduate posts will be conducted on December 28, 2025. Candidates preparing for Junior Clerk cum Typist, Accounts Clerk cum Typist, and Senior Clerk cum Typist posts must familiarize themselves with the RRB NTPC typing test rules, eligibility, and key guidelines to ensure smooth performance. This article provides complete details on the RRB NTPC typing test online, speed requirements, evaluation methods, and preparation tips for aspirants. RRB NTPC CBAT Exam Date 2025 The RRB NTPC CBAT exam date is scheduled for December 28, 2025, as per the official notification. Candidates are advised to arrive at the test centers well ahead of time and ensure they carry all mandatory documents, including admit card and valid identification.

The RRB NTPC graduate CBAT exam 2025 is specifically designed to assess typing skills for various clerical posts. The test is computer-based, and candidates will be required to type a passage in either English or Hindi within the prescribed duration. Also Check: RRB NTPC CBT 2 Cut Off 2025 RRB NTPC Typing Test Structure and Rules The RRB NTPC typing test is structured to evaluate both typing speed and accuracy. Candidates need to be well-acquainted with the RRB NTPC typing test rules to avoid disqualification. The test consists of the following stages: Typing Practice Session (1 minute) Break (30 seconds) Typing Test (10 minutes) The following are language and word requirements: Minimum 300 words in English or 250 words in Hindi.

English is the default language, but candidates can choose Hindi using Kruti Dev or Mangal font.

Candidates failing to type the minimum word count within the allocated time will not have their passages evaluated. Retyping is allowed within the remaining time if the candidate completes the passage early. RRB NTPC Typing Speed Required The RRB NTPC typing speed required for qualification is: 30 words per minute (WPM) in English

25 words per minute (WPM) in Hindi Typing speed is calculated using the formula: Typing Speed = (Total Words Typed − Final Mistakes) ÷ Time in Minutes Mistakes are categorized as full or half mistakes, and up to 5% of total typed words may be ignored. For instance, if a candidate types 400 words in 10 minutes and has 30 final mistakes, the effective speed will be calculated after deducting these mistakes. Important Tip: Editing tools or text correction functions are strictly prohibited. Using them can lead to disqualification.

Evaluation Criteria for RRB NTPC Typing Test The evaluation of the RRB NTPC typing test online is done with high precision: All typed passages are assessed for speed and accuracy.

Errors are counted and categorized.

5% of total mistakes may be ignored.

Typing speed is calculated using the prescribed formula. Candidates must type the passage at least once completely to qualify. Failure to meet the minimum word count or speed will result in disqualification. Preparation Tips for RRB NTPC Typing Test Candidates should follow these preparation strategies to excel in the RRB NTPC CBAT test: Practice Daily: Regular typing practice in both English and Hindi enhances speed and accuracy. Use Online Typing Tools: Familiarize yourself with the RRB NTPC typing test online interface. Focus on Accuracy First: Avoid rushing; accuracy is as important as speed. Simulate Test Conditions: Practice with a timer to manage the 10-minute test efficiently. Learn Keyboard Shortcuts: Especially for Hindi typing using Mangal or Kruti Dev fonts.