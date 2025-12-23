KARTET Result 2025
Focus
Quick Links
News

AIBE 20 Result 2025 Release Soon on its Official website at allindiabarexamination.com; Check Expected Date, Time here

Laavanya Negi
By Laavanya Negi
Dec 23, 2025, 16:48 IST

The Bar Council of India (BCI) is expected to release the AIBE XX Result 2025 soon. Based on past trends, the AIBE 20 final answer key may be released by late December 2025, with results following shortly. Candidates can check the final answer key and results on the official website at allindiabarexamination.com.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
BCI is expected to release the AIBE XX Result 2025 soon.
BCI is expected to release the AIBE XX Result 2025 soon.
Register for Result Updates

Key Points

  • BCI is expected to release the AIBE XX Result 2025 soon.
  • AIBE 20 final answer key may be released by late December 2025, followed by results.
  • Candidates can check the official website allindiabarexamination.com.

AIBE 20 Result 2025: The Bar Council of India (BCI) is expected to release the All India Bar Examination (AIBE) XX Result 2025 soon. According to past year trends, the council may release the AIBE 20 final answer key by late December 2025, shortly followed by the result. Candidates who took the exams will need to visit the official website to check the final answer key PDF and results at allindiabarexamination.com.

The exam was held on November 30, 2025 in one shift across the country. The AIBE 20 provisional answer key was released on December 3, 2025. The final answer key will take the issues raised by the candidates into consideration to update and revise the answer key. The AIBE 20 Result is expected to be released within 2 to 3 months from the exam.

AIBE 20 Key Highlights 

Check the following table carrying the important details related to AIBE XX exam: 

Overview  Details 
Event name  AIBE 20 Answer Key 2025 release date 
Exam name  All India Bar Examination (AIBE)
Board name  Bar Council of India (BCI)
Academic year  2025-26
Official website  allindiabarexamination.com
Stream  Law 
Exam date  November 30, 2025
Passing criteria 

General/OBC: 45%

SC/ST: 40%
Answer key expected date  December 2025

How to Check AIBE 20 Result 2025?

Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to check the AIBE 20 result online:

  1. Visit the official website at allindiabarexamination.com
  2. Click on the ‘AIBE 20 Result’ tab
  3. Enter your details: user ID and password
  4. In candidate dashboard, click on the result tab
  5. AIBE XX Result 2025 will appear
  6. Review your details and download for admission processes

DIRECT LINK - AIBE XX Login

Laavanya Negi
Laavanya Negi

Content Writer

    Laavanya Negi is a content writer at Jagran Josh, writing for Education News. She is a multimedia and mass communication graduate from the University of Delhi. She likes to read and write. In her free time, Laavanya likes to paint and listen to different genres of music. Reach her at laavanya.negi@jagrannewmedia.com

    ... Read More

    Latest Stories

    Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges , University, Government Jobs , Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.

    Trending

    Popular Searches

    Latest Education News