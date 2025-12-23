AIBE 20 Result 2025 Release Soon on its Official website at allindiabarexamination.com; Check Expected Date, Time here

Key Points
- BCI is expected to release the AIBE XX Result 2025 soon.
- AIBE 20 final answer key may be released by late December 2025, followed by results.
- Candidates can check the official website allindiabarexamination.com.
AIBE 20 Result 2025: The Bar Council of India (BCI) is expected to release the All India Bar Examination (AIBE) XX Result 2025 soon. According to past year trends, the council may release the AIBE 20 final answer key by late December 2025, shortly followed by the result. Candidates who took the exams will need to visit the official website to check the final answer key PDF and results at allindiabarexamination.com.
The exam was held on November 30, 2025 in one shift across the country. The AIBE 20 provisional answer key was released on December 3, 2025. The final answer key will take the issues raised by the candidates into consideration to update and revise the answer key. The AIBE 20 Result is expected to be released within 2 to 3 months from the exam.
AIBE 20 Key Highlights
Check the following table carrying the important details related to AIBE XX exam:
|Overview
|Details
|Event name
|AIBE 20 Answer Key 2025 release date
|Exam name
|All India Bar Examination (AIBE)
|Board name
|Bar Council of India (BCI)
|Academic year
|2025-26
|Official website
|allindiabarexamination.com
|Stream
|Law
|Exam date
|November 30, 2025
|Passing criteria
|
General/OBC: 45%
SC/ST: 40%
|Answer key expected date
|December 2025
How to Check AIBE 20 Result 2025?
Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to check the AIBE 20 result online:
- Visit the official website at allindiabarexamination.com
- Click on the ‘AIBE 20 Result’ tab
- Enter your details: user ID and password
- In candidate dashboard, click on the result tab
- AIBE XX Result 2025 will appear
- Review your details and download for admission processes
DIRECT LINK - AIBE XX Login
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation