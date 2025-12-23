AIBE 20 Result 2025 Release Soon on its Official website at allindiabarexamination.com; Check Expected Date, Time here

AIBE 20 Result 2025: The Bar Council of India (BCI) is expected to release the All India Bar Examination (AIBE) XX Result 2025 soon. According to past year trends, the council may release the AIBE 20 final answer key by late December 2025, shortly followed by the result. Candidates who took the exams will need to visit the official website to check the final answer key PDF and results at allindiabarexamination.com.

The exam was held on November 30, 2025 in one shift across the country. The AIBE 20 provisional answer key was released on December 3, 2025. The final answer key will take the issues raised by the candidates into consideration to update and revise the answer key. The AIBE 20 Result is expected to be released within 2 to 3 months from the exam.

AIBE 20 Key Highlights

Check the following table carrying the important details related to AIBE XX exam: