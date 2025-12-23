Christmas Holiday: As the Christmas long weekend approaches, many people are wondering whether banks will remain closed from December 25 to December 28. According to the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) official holiday calendar, banks in certain regions will remain closed on December 25 on account of Christmas. To avoid inconvenience, customers are advised to complete their banking-related tasks either online or visit their nearest branch on December 29.

Christmas Holiday 2025: Are Banks Closed on December 25?

Christmas is celebrated to remember the birth of Jesus Christ. All private and public banks across several states will remain closed on Thursday, December 25. The states where banks will remain closed include Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Dehradun, Kochi, Ranchi, Panaji, and others.