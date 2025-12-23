KARTET Result 2025
Christmas 2025 Bank Holidays: Are Banks Closed for 3 Days This Weekend? See State-wise Details

By Meenu Solanki
Dec 23, 2025, 16:43 IST

December 2025 Bank Holidays: As the festive week of Christmas approaches, several states will see a string of bank holidays. Check the list of states where banks will remain shut on December 25, 26 and 27.

Christmas Holiday: As the Christmas long weekend approaches, many people are wondering whether banks will remain closed from December 25 to December 28. According to the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) official holiday calendar, banks in certain regions will remain closed on December 25 on account of Christmas. To avoid inconvenience, customers are advised to complete their banking-related tasks either online or visit their nearest branch on December 29.

Christmas Holiday 2025: Are Banks Closed on December 25?

Christmas is celebrated to remember the birth of Jesus Christ. All private and public banks across several states will remain closed on Thursday, December 25. The states where banks will remain closed include Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Dehradun, Kochi, Ranchi, Panaji, and others.

Bank Holiday on December 26

A bank holiday will be observed in Mizoram, Nagaland and Meghalaya on December 26, 2025 for Christmas Celebrations. So, banks will remain shut for four consecutive days in these states, including weekends.

Bank Holiday on December 27

Banks in Mizoram will stay shut for Christmas celebrations on December 27. Thus, you are advised to complete the necessary formalities or tasks online.

December 2025 Bank Holiday List State-wise

Going by the RBI’s holiday calendar, you can check the list of Bank Holidays in December 2025 in the table below:

Date

Occasion

Bank Holiday In

December 24

Christmas Eve

Shillong

December 25

Christmas

All major states including Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Dehradun, Kochi, Ranchi, Panaji, and others

December 26

Christmas Celebration

Mizoram, Nagaland and Meghalaya

December 27

Christmas

Mizoram

December 30

Death Anniversary of U Kiang Nangbah

Shillong

December 31

New Year’s Eve / Imoinu Iratpa

Imphal, Itanagar

