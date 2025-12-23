Christmas Holiday: As the Christmas long weekend approaches, many people are wondering whether banks will remain closed from December 25 to December 28. According to the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) official holiday calendar, banks in certain regions will remain closed on December 25 on account of Christmas. To avoid inconvenience, customers are advised to complete their banking-related tasks either online or visit their nearest branch on December 29.
Christmas Holiday 2025: Are Banks Closed on December 25?
Christmas is celebrated to remember the birth of Jesus Christ. All private and public banks across several states will remain closed on Thursday, December 25. The states where banks will remain closed include Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Dehradun, Kochi, Ranchi, Panaji, and others.
Bank Holiday on December 26
A bank holiday will be observed in Mizoram, Nagaland and Meghalaya on December 26, 2025 for Christmas Celebrations. So, banks will remain shut for four consecutive days in these states, including weekends.
Bank Holiday on December 27
Banks in Mizoram will stay shut for Christmas celebrations on December 27. Thus, you are advised to complete the necessary formalities or tasks online.
December 2025 Bank Holiday List State-wise
Going by the RBI’s holiday calendar, you can check the list of Bank Holidays in December 2025 in the table below:
|
Date
|
Occasion
|
Bank Holiday In
|
December 24
|
Christmas Eve
|
Shillong
|
December 25
|
Christmas
|
All major states including Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Dehradun, Kochi, Ranchi, Panaji, and others
|
December 26
|
Christmas Celebration
|
Mizoram, Nagaland and Meghalaya
|
December 27
|
Christmas
|
Mizoram
|
December 30
|
Death Anniversary of U Kiang Nangbah
|
Shillong
|
December 31
|
New Year’s Eve / Imoinu Iratpa
|
Imphal, Itanagar
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation