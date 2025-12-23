KARTET Result 2025
Focus
Quick Links
News

WBJEE JECA 2025: WBJEEB Released Round 2 Counselling Seat Allotment Result; Direct link here

Sherin Tressa Tomy
By Sherin Tressa Tomy
Dec 23, 2025, 16:26 IST

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board  WBJEEB has released the WBJEE JECA 2025 Round 2 counselling seat allotment result. Check the direct link, steps to download, and updates here.


Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
WBJEE JECA 2025 Round 2 Counselling Allotment Announced
WBJEE JECA 2025 Round 2 Counselling Allotment Announced
Register for Result Updates

Key Points

  • Candidates allotted seats can report to allotted colleges from December 23 to 27, 2026
  • Candidates must carry all documents with them for admissions
  • Login with the application number and password to download the allotment result

WBJEE JECA 2025 Round 2 Allotment: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board has released the WBJEE JECA 2025 Round 2 seat allotment results. Candidates who have applied for round 1 counselling can download the allotment PDF through the link on the official website. 

As per the schedule released, candidates allotted seats for JECA admissions must report to the allotted institutions with the required documents from December 23 to 26, 2025. Candidates must make sure they complete the admission process within the deadline provided. WBJEE JECA 2025 round 2 seat allotment PDF is available for download on the official website - wbjeeb.nic.in. Candidates can also download the JECA 2025 round 2 allotment result through the direct link given here.

WBJEE JECA 2025 Round 2 Counselling - Click Here

WBJEE JECA 2025 Round 2 Allotment Result: Steps to Download PDF

The WBJEE JECA 2025 round 2 seat allotment result is now available on the official website. Candidates can follow the steps provided below to download the allotment PDF

Step 1: Visit the official website of WBJEE

Step 2: Click on the round 2 seat allotment result

Step 3: Login with the application number and password

Step 4: The round 2 seat allotment result will be displayed

Step 5: Download the allotment PDF


Sherin Tressa Tomy
Sherin Tressa Tomy

Assistant Manager

Sherin completed her Masters degree in Communication from Madras Christian College, Chennai,. She has 5 years of experience in creating digital content and has previously worked as an assistant professor for 1.5 years. She later joined as a content writer at Careers360 working on education news, college, university and careers section. At Jagranjosh.com, she writes for the Education News section also working on the board results and other entrance exams like CUET, NEET, JEE Main.
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges , University, Government Jobs , Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News