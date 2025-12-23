WBJEE JECA 2025: WBJEEB Released Round 2 Counselling Seat Allotment Result; Direct link here

WBJEE JECA 2025 Round 2 Allotment: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board has released the WBJEE JECA 2025 Round 2 seat allotment results. Candidates who have applied for round 1 counselling can download the allotment PDF through the link on the official website.

As per the schedule released, candidates allotted seats for JECA admissions must report to the allotted institutions with the required documents from December 23 to 26, 2025. Candidates must make sure they complete the admission process within the deadline provided. WBJEE JECA 2025 round 2 seat allotment PDF is available for download on the official website - wbjeeb.nic.in. Candidates can also download the JECA 2025 round 2 allotment result through the direct link given here.

WBJEE JECA 2025 Round 2 Counselling - Click Here